Crispy Air Fryer Tofu Nuggets Recipe (2024)

Crispy tofu nuggets a.k.a. the ultimate “ vegan chicken nuggets “ air fried without any oil and good for you. Finished with a simple panko bread crumb and nutritional yeast coat for the ultimate tasty crunch.
Dip them in your favorite bbq or tomato sauce, mustard dip or plain old ketchup, stuff them in a sub, top your vegan mac and cheese or just snack on them popcorn style. These little nuggets are every kid’s tasty dream come true, let’s make some!
For all of you awesome parents who are trying hard and doing all you can to get your children to eat a clean plant based diet: you won’t everhave to buy any chicken nuggetsever again. I’ll show you how toeasily prep these cruelty-free goodies in advance so you can make them anytime you want without much trouble.
The secret to meaty tofu nuggets texture ?
The frozen defrostmethod!
By pressing thetofu then freezing it and defrosting you’ll achieve aperfectly meaty texture that will leave you saying: I can’t believe that’s not chicken!
Enter my favorite kitchen tool: the air fryer!
Come to think of it some of my most favorite recipes here on the blog are now made in the air fryer without the use of any oil at all. We’ve come a long way from deep frying you guys. You’ll also wanna try my famous air fried orange tofu , and out of this world peanut tofu with noodles too.
These Crispy Air Fryer Tofu Nuggets are Divine:
perfectly crunchy
homemade
popcorn style
healthy & oil-free
meaty texture
WFPB vegan
simply the best.
Super easy to make:
- Press tofu
- Freeze and defrost
- Coat in spices, batter and panko crust
- Air fry to perfection!
Crispy Tofu Coating Ideas:
- Panko bread crumb
- Brown rice cereal
- Corn flakes cereal.
Crispy Air Fryer Tofu Nuggets
Prep Time:10 minutes mins
Cook Time:15 minutes mins
Pressing + Freezing:10 hours hrs
Total Time:25 minutes mins
Ingredients
- 14 oz block firm tofu , organic non-GMO
- 1 tbsp tapioca flour
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast (optional)
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs ( crispy brown rice or corn flakes cereal)
- sea salt to taste ( aprox 1 tsp)
the Batter:
- 3/4 cup plant milk
- 2-3 tbsp whole wheat pastry flour
- 1 tsp sweet paprika
Instructions
Drain the tofu, wrap it in a tea towel and set on a plate. Place a heavy pot/pan/dish on top of it and allow it to press for a couple of hours. You can do this on the kitchen counter or in the fridge.
After you have pressed the tofu try to pat some more moisture out of it. Transfer to a freezer safe glass container, cover with a lid and freeze. You can do this step in advance and prepare a dozen blocks of tofu at once for future use if you'd like.
Defrost the tofu block and repeat pressing as much moisture out of it as possible with a tea towel.
Use your hands and tear it into 1 inch irregular pieces. Set aside.
In a bowl combine together the tapioca, sea salt, black pepper, garlic and onion powder. Add the tofu pieces and toss to coat well.
Prepare the Batter & Coating:
In a small bowl whisk together the plant milk, whole wheat flour and sweet paprika until smooth and creamy. Set aside.
In a separate bowl combine the panko bread crumbs and nutritional yeast.
Air Fry:
Dip each nugget in the batter until coated then toss in the bread crumb mixture. Shake any excess and place them on a parchment lined air fryer tray without touching each other. Repeat with all the nuggets.
Air fry the tofu nuggets at 375”F for 15 minutes until golden and crispy flipping them half way.Serve hot with your choice of dipping sauces.
Notes
- To make these gluten free just use a brown rice flour in the batter and swap the panko bread crumbs for crushed puffed brown rice cereal or corn flakes.
- Thoughthese nuggets require absolutely zero oil, I know some of you are still going to insist on using some. I totallyunderstand, in this case please try to use an olive oil spray to coat the nuggets before air frying.Believe it or not you will end up using way less fats than youwould by brushing or drizzling it on top. Plus the coverage is so much better too.
