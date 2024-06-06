Crispy Air Fryer Tofu Nuggets Recipe (2024)

Crispy tofu nuggets a.k.a. the ultimate “ vegan chicken nuggets “ air fried without any oil and good for you. Finished with a simple panko bread crumb and nutritional yeast coat for the ultimate tasty crunch.

Dip them in your favorite bbq or tomato sauce, mustard dip or plain old ketchup, stuff them in a sub, top your vegan mac and cheese or just snack on them popcorn style. These little nuggets are every kid’s tasty dream come true, let’s make some!

For all of you awesome parents who are trying hard and doing all you can to get your children to eat a clean plant based diet: you won’t everhave to buy any chicken nuggetsever again. I’ll show you how toeasily prep these cruelty-free goodies in advance so you can make them anytime you want without much trouble.

The secret to meaty tofu nuggets texture ?

The frozen defrostmethod!

By pressing thetofu then freezing it and defrosting you’ll achieve aperfectly meaty texture that will leave you saying: I can’t believe that’s not chicken!

Enter my favorite kitchen tool: the air fryer!

Come to think of it some of my most favorite recipes here on the blog are now made in the air fryer without the use of any oil at all. We’ve come a long way from deep frying you guys. You’ll also wanna try my famous air fried orange tofu , and out of this world peanut tofu with noodles too.

Super easy to make:

Press tofu Freeze and defrost Coat in spices, batter and panko crust Air fry to perfection!

Crispy Tofu Coating Ideas

Panko bread crumb

Brown rice cereal

Corn flakes cereal.

P.S. If you make this recipe please come back here to rate it,