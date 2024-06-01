Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Basil Cashew Sauce - Robust Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission - at no extra cost to you.

How do words even describe something as glorious as crispy Brussels sprouts with basil cashew sauce?!

Maybe I should just let the pictures speak for themselves? I mean, I think they’re doing a pretty fantastic job. Don’t you agree?

If I must try let’s start with butter.

Brussels sprouts sauteed in butter until charred and crispy. Is your mouth watering yet?

Then you dip each of those crispy Brussels sprouts sauteed in butter into a thick basil cashew sauce. That’s it. You’re done for.

THIS recipe is the last one you will ever need for Brussels sprouts or for any recipe in your entire life. No other food is even worthy of entering your mouth anymore. The end[.

Okay, that’s so not true. There is so much food in the world to be eaten and loved. BUT that’s how you will feel during the moments you are chowing down on these crispy Brussels sprouts.

That basil cashew sauce? You’re going to want lick it out straight out of the blender once you make it – not recommended – but trust me, the temptation will be there.

Seriously, you are going to want to put it on EVERYTHING! We’ve already spread it on sandwiches in place of mayo, eaten it on top of omelets and eggs, enjoyed it with other roasted veggies. It’s going to change your life.

Because it’s a thick creamy BASIL sauce with hints of tangy lemon and garlic. DROOL.

The idea for this recipe was inspired by an appetizer I had at a family’s rehearsal dinner back in May. Everyone around me was freaking out over the crispy Brussels sprouts and wondering what the sauce was. It took me a few minutes but I knew there was basil or pesto in that creamy sauce. Thank you for my detective taste buds.

I instantly knew I would re-create this dish. Somehow it seemed like another perfect appetizer or side for Thanksgiving or even Christmas. We can never go wrong with brussels sprouts on the holidays, am I right?

Especially when they are cooked in butter and there is a dipping sauce involved!

Or ya know, you could just be like me and Paul and just eat ALL the crispy brussels sprouts for lunch on a casual Wednesday!!! Totally normal, right?!

These crispy Brussels sprouts would be a huge hit served at any Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving party. OR Christmas party, because why not start thinking about Christmas food before Thanksgiving has even started?! All of the stores have Christmas decorations out already ha!

No matter what reason you make these crispy Brussels sprouts you will love them with all your heart!

Who ever said you can have too many Brussels sprouts holiday dishes? No one, ever.

Go eat Brussels sprouts and be merry. 🙂

Author: Emily Koch

Emily Koch Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 35 mins

Yield: 5 to 6 as an appetizer 1 x

Category: Appetizer, Side

Cuisine: Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan, Vegetarian Print Recipe Description Crispy Brussels sprouts served with an AMAZING creamy basil cashew sauce for dipping. This recipe makes a great appetizer for any gathering, but especially for Thanksgiving! Ingredients UnitsScale Basil Cashew Sauce

1 cup raw cashews, soaked for 6 to 8 hours or 1 hour in very hot water

raw cashews, soaked for 6 to 8 hours or 1 hour in very hot water 1/3 cup unsweetened. unflavored almond milk (or more to thin)

unsweetened. unflavored almond milk (or more to thin) Juice of 1 lemon

Juice of lemon 1 clove Garlic

clove Garlic 1 cup Basil leaves (or use basil paste or even store bought pesto)

Basil leaves (or use basil paste or even store bought pesto) Salt and pepper to taste

Salt and pepper to taste Brussels Sprouts

1 1/2 to 2 pounds large Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed off and halved (reserve any leaves that fall away)

to pounds large Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed off and halved (reserve any leaves that fall away) 3 to 4 tablespoons high smoke point flavorless oil such as avocado oil (check the bottle)

to tablespoons high smoke point flavorless oil such as avocado oil (check the bottle) 3 to 4 tablespoons unsalted butter (or sub vegan butter for vegans)

to tablespoons unsalted butter (or sub vegan butter for vegans) salt

salt Sprinkle of course sea salt (for garnish) Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the basil cashew sauce: Drain and rinse the soaked cashews. Add the cashews and the remaining ingredients to a blender. Blend on high until smooth, scrape down sides as needed. Add a little more milk if it’s too thick for blending – I added about 1/4 cup extra. The consistency should be thick and spreadable, but not super runny. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. Set the sauce aside. Fry the Brussels sprouts: Heat a large heavy bottomed skillet over medium heat (a cast iron works great here). Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter and heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the Brussels sprouts to the hot pan, be sure to not overcrowd otherwise they won’t get crispy, you may have to work in batches. Cook the Brussels sprouts until charred on each side, about 3 to 5 minutes per side. Remove onto a large tray or baking sheet lined with paper towels being sure there is enough room for the Brussels sprouts to lay evenly as they drain. Repeat the frying process until all the Brussels sprouts have been cooked adding more oil and butter so that the pan has a nice coating. Don’t leave out the leaves, they get very crunchy. Finish: Sprinkle the Brussels sprouts with a generous amount of salt. Transfer the basil cashew sauce to a dipping bowl and the Brussels sprouts to a platter or serving tray. Sprinkle the sprouts with a little course sea salt for finishing texture. Serve: Serve the Brussels sprouts immediately. They are best when served warm but also good once they cool down. However, they are best eaten immediately because once they are stored in the fridge they lose their crispiness. Notes You will have some basil cashew sauce leftover!!! It’s so delicious on just about anything. Spread it on sandwiches in place of mayo, dip other roasted or sauteed veggies in it, top omlets or eggs with it. SO GOOD! It will keep in the fridge for about 1 week. Make ahead tips:

Make basil cashew sauce up to a few days in advance Basil cashew sauce adapted from Hot For food

