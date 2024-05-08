Crispy Chicken Patties - Healthy Recipes Blog (2024)

Last updated: Feb 19, 2024 · Recipes developed by Vered DeLeeuw and nutritionally reviewed by Rachel Benight MS, RD · This website generates income via ads and uses cookies.

These tasty chicken patties are a great way to use up leftover chicken. Making them is as easy as can be!

Simply mix a few ingredients in your food processor, then fry the patties in olive oil. They're crispy and delicious, and the leftovers are excellent, too.

About once a week, I bake a few chicken breasts. They're easy to make, affordable, and versatile. I can use them throughout the week in different recipes, and this is one of them.

Crispy and golden, these chicken patties are a huge hit with kids. And I have yet to meet a grownup who doesn't like them! They are perfect for using up leftover chicken; you can also make them with leftover turkey breast after Thanksgiving.

Ingredients

You'll only need a few simple ingredients to make these tasty patties. The exact measurements are included in the recipe card below. Here's an overview of what you'll need: Cooked chicken breasts : You can also use rotisserie chicken if you'd like. Just make sure to remove the skin.

: You can also use rotisserie chicken if you'd like. Just make sure to remove the skin. Eggs: I use large eggs in most of my recipes, including this one.

I use large eggs in most of my recipes, including this one. Mayonnaise: Although optional, it does enhance the patties' flavor and texture and keeps them from becoming too dry.

Although optional, it does enhance the patties' flavor and texture and keeps them from becoming too dry. To season : Kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder, dried thyme, and cayenne pepper.

: Kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder, dried thyme, and cayenne pepper. Olive oil for frying: This is such a delicious oil. It's my absolute favorite oil to eat and cook with. But if you'd like to use an oil with a higher smoke point, you can use avocado oil instead.

Variations

Use different spices. Good options that I tried and liked include onion powder, smoked paprika, and dried oregano. You can add ½ teaspoon of each.

Cook the patties in butter or ghee instead of olive oil. Cooking them in butter is especially good!

Instead of mayonnaise, add sour cream or Dijon mustard to the mixture. I like mayonnaise best, but Dijon is also lovely.

Instead of cooked chicken breast, you can use shredded rotisserie chicken, as long as you remove the skin. Its texture won't work in this recipe.

Chicken Patties Instructions

This is such an easy recipe! Scroll down to the recipe card for detailed instructions. Here are the basic steps: Mix cooked and cubed chicken breast with eggs, mayonnaise, and spices. I use my food processor.

Drop spoonfulsof the mixture into hot olive oil. Gently flatten them with the back of a spoon. Fry them on both sides until golden and crispy.

Here's a photo that shows what the patties look like on the inside:

Expert Tip Don't skimp on the oil! Not all of it will be absorbed into the patties, but when you add enough of it to the skillet, it helps the patties become browned and crispy.

Recipe FAQs

Can you bake chicken patties instead of frying them? Yes. Scoop the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet (use high-heat-resistant parchment), gently flatten and shape them, then generously spray them with olive oil. Bake the patties for 10-15 minutes per side in a 400°F oven, spraying them again after flipping them. However, I highly recommend frying them. When cooked in olive oil, they become wonderfully browned, crispy, and flavorful. See Also 20 Healthy Chinese Recipes You Need to Try Out in 20155-Ingredient White Chicken Chili Recipe | Gimme Some OvenVegetable Stromboli Recipe28 Gluten-Free Meal Prep Recipes Do I need to add flour to the mixture? No. That's unnecessary. The patties hold up just fine without any added flour. Can I use raw ground chicken? Not in this recipe. It was written for leftover cooked chicken. If you'd like to use ground chicken, you can use this recipe for turkey burgers and use chicken instead of turkey.

Serving Suggestions You can serve these chicken patties as an entree with any side dish you like. They are very versatile. Or you could serve them in a sandwich made with 90-second bread or almond flour bread). My teenage kids love dipping them in sriracha mayo. When they were younger, they liked to dip them in ketchup. As for sides, I like to serve them with jicama fries or zucchini fries. They also go well with salads such as asparagus salad, creamy cucumber salad, or cauliflower potato salad.

Storing Leftovers

You can keep the leftovers in the fridge, in an airtight container, for up to 4 days or freeze them for up to three months. When counting the four days, consider the time the cooked chicken had already spent in the fridge. I like to eat the leftovers cold, with Dijon mustard, fresh-cut veggies, pickled red onions, and quick pickles. If you'd like to reheat them, do so gently, covered, in the microwave at 50% power.

More Chicken Recipes

Greek Chicken

Keto Chicken Casserole

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Baked Chicken Breast

4.98 from 457 votes Pin Recipe Print Recipe Crispy Chicken Patties These tasty chicken patties are a great way to use up leftover chicken. They are wonderfully crispy and very easy to make. Prep Time15 minutes mins Cook Time15 minutes mins Total Time30 minutes mins See Also Best Thai Chicken Noodle Soup - Easy Homemade Chicken Soup Recipe Course: Main Course Cuisine: American Diet: Gluten Free Servings: 8 patties Calories: 268kcal Author: Vered DeLeeuw Ingredients ▢ 2 cups cooked chicken breasts (10 ounces total, from two 8-ounce raw breasts), cubed

▢ 2 large eggs

▢ 1 tablespoon mayonnaise

▢ 1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt or ½ teaspoon of any other salt

▢ ½ teaspoon black pepper

▢ ½ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ ½ teaspoon dried thyme

▢ ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

▢ ¼ cup olive oil Instructions Place the cooked chicken cubes, eggs, kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and cayenne in your food processor's bowl. Process into a uniform mixture.

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Drop the mixture into the hot oil, measuring ¼ cup per patty and fitting 4 patties into the skillet. Gently flatten them to ½-inch thick with the back of a spoon.

Cook the patties until crispy and golden brown, 3-4 minutes per side. Transfer them to a plate and cover them with foil to keep them warm.

Add the remaining olive oil to the skillet and cook the remaining patties. Serve immediately. Video Notes The patties absorb about 3 tablespoons of olive oil, leaving about 1 tablespoon in the skillet. This is reflected in the nutritional info.

You can use rotisserie chicken instead of cooked chicken breast. Remove the skin first - its texture won't work in this recipe.

You can cook the patties in butter or ghee instead of olive oil.

You can keep the leftovers in the fridge, in an airtight container, for up to 4 days or freeze them for up to three months. When counting the four days, consider the time the cooked chicken had already spent in the fridge.

