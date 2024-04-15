Crispy Curry Vegetable Wontons (Vegan Recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video
These vegan Crispy Curry Vegetable Wontons are filled with a mix of veggies flavoured with some curry powder.
I then wrapped the filling in some square wonton wrappers and cooked to a crisp!
Can I use other wrappers?
Yes! If you have round dumpling wrappers you can make these into dumpling shaped pieces. Wontons are technically also dumplings, just that they’re shaped differently.
For the Dumpling Version
For this dumpling version, I used round wrappers and simply folded the wrapper in half, and then sealed.
These are easier to fold and you can also add a bit more filling than the wontons.
Though of course it’s up to you which shape you’d like to do!
These are also a delicious finger food and best enjoyed freshly cooked with your favourite dipping sauce of choice! Mine is a delicious Thai sweet chili sauce.
THE VEGETABLE FILLING
This is the filling, which is a mix of vegetables seasoned with some curry powder because I love curry!
Alternative filling for the wontons or dumplings
You can also make a tofu filling, if you’d like! This is the filling I used for my homemade wontons in chili broth.
What you’ll need for the alternative filling:
- 450g extra firm tofu
- 5 dried or fresh shiitake mushrooms or other mushrooms of choice, diced
- 1 medium carrot, finely grated (100g)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 to 1 1/2 tbsp dark soy sauce
- 1/4 tsp white pepper
- 2 1/2 tbsp cornstarch
I simply cooked these in a pan. The cornstarch really helps bind the ingredients together.
Here’s how I folded these wontons:
Get a piece of wrapper:
Add some filling in the centre of the wrapper.
Dip your finger in a bowl of water then carefully trace the edges with your finger to dampen the wrapper.
Fold from the bottom to top most point.
Carefully press the centre of the triangle.
Flip over:
Pinch the centre and connect both points to the centre.
You may need some water to seal the two points together.
There you have your wonton!
Repeat this for the rest of the wrappers until you have your wontons!
You can also check out my video below on 3 different ways you can fold wontons:
[mv_video doNotAutoplayNorOptimizePlacement=”false” doNotOptimizePlacement=”false” jsonLd=”true” key=”eueeuq4z1fpnjila66tx” ratio=”16:9″ thumbnail=”https://mediavine-res.cloudinary.com/v1603941291/mdgps12c7cuvb35dnart.jpg” title=”3 Ways to Fold Wontons” volume=”70″]
To cook the wontons:
I basically heated up a large pan with some oil and added in the wontons when the oil was VERY HOT. I then fried them until they’re golden brown and crisp!
Add the wontons to the oil when it’s very hot–this way, the wrappers will beautifully crisp up and not absorb the oil. I used neutral oil to fry these.
Flip over to cook the other side until golden brown!
Here’s the finished outcome, dipped in some sweet chili sauce!
You can find the full recipe for these below. Enjoy!
Crispy Curry Vegetable Wontons
Jeeca
5 from 2 votes
These Crispy Curry Vegetable Wontons are filled with a mix of veggies flavoured with some curry before being wrapped in some wonton wrappers and cooked to a crisp!
Prep Time 45 minutes mins
Cook Time 15 minutes mins
Total Time 1 hour hr
Course Appetizer, Side Dish, Snack
Cuisine Chinese, Filipino
Servings 40 wontons
Calories 33 kcal
Ingredients
Wrappers
- 1 pack square wonton wrappers* thawed in room temperature
Curry Vegetable Filling
- 2 tbsp sesame oil
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1/2 head cabbage (225g), makes 1.5 cups minced
- 1/2 cup cooked and mashed pumpkin* see notes
- 100 g carrot makes around 1/2 cup minced
- 1/2 cup (20g) chives, chopped
- 1/2 cup (25g) shiitake mushrooms or other mushrooms of choice, minced
- 1 tbsp soy sauce or to taste
- Dash pepper
- 1 tbsp curry powder or to taste
- 1/2 tsp salt or to taste
- See notes for alternative tofu filling
To Cook
- Neutral oil for frying
To Serve
- Sweet chili sauce or other sauce, for dipping
- Chopped spring onions for garnishing
Instructions
Heat a pan. Add in 2 tbsp sesame oil. Saute the garlic until aromatic. Add in the minced cabbage, carrot, chives, and mushrooms. Once the vegetables are tender, mix in the pumpkin or other starchy vegetable. Add in the soy sauce, curry powder, and salt to taste. Mix well and adjust the seasonings depending on your desired taste.
You can see the notes below for the alternative tofu filling.
Place the filling in a bowl. Leave to cool for a few minutes. If you are not using a starchy vegetable, add in the cornstarch and mix.
Wrapping the Wontons
You can watch the video below to see 3 different ways to fold wontons!
Prepare a bowl of water and the wonton wrappers.
Place around 1/2 tbsp of filling in the center of the wonton wrappers.
Dip your finger in some water. Run your finger through the edges of the wrapper.
Fold from the bottom to the top most point.
Seal the edges by pressing together. You'll have a triangle shape like the photo shown.
Flip over the triangle.
Carefully press down the centre of the wonton then dab some water on one edge.
Carefully bring both ends together.
Seal both pointed edges of the wrapper with a dip of water.
Repeat this step for the rest of the wrappers. See photos above for step-by-step wrapping process.
To Cook (See Baking or Air-Frying Option Below)
Heat a pan over high heat with oil enough to submerge the wontons. Add the wontons to the oil when it's VERY–this way, the wrappers will beautifully crisp up and not absorb the oil.
The wontons should rapidly sizzle when placed in the hot oil.
Make sure they are evenly spaced and do no stick to one another.
Fry until golden brown and crisp, flipping over to evenly brown on both sides.
Drain the wonton from the oil then turn off the heat. Place the wontons on a strainer and leave to cool for a few minutes before enjoying! Do not cover the wontons sicne they can sog from the heat.
Enjoy while hot with your favourite sweet chili sauce!
Baking or Air-Frying Option
To bake, heat your own to 350F. Place the wontons on a lined baking tray (I used parchment paper).
Brush some oil on both sides of the wonton. Leave to bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until lightly golden brown and crisp throughout. Note that baked wontons won't be as evenly golden brown or crisp as deep fried ones.
To air-fry, you can air-fry these with some oil for 20-22 minutes at 350F or until lightly golden brown and crisp. Note that air-fryer settings can vary.
WATCH Video
Notes
Wonton wrappers:
- Make sure to purchase wrappers that contain no egg or dairy.
- It’s important to thaw the wrappers in room temperature so they’re not too dry.
- Wrapping using dry wrappers will cause cracks that you wouldn’t want when folding.
Curry Vegetable Filling:
- Pumpkin:The pumpkin acts as the binder. So if you’re not using pumpkin, feel free to sub with some sweet potato. If not using other starchy vegetable, add in 1-2 tbsp of cornstarch to the vegetables as the cornstarch will help thicken the mixture and bind it together.
Alternative Filling:
What you’ll need:
- 450g extra firm tofu
- 5 dried or fresh shiitake mushrooms or other mushrooms of choice, diced
- 1 medium carrot, finely grated (100g)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 to 1 1/2 tbsp dark soy sauce
- 1/4 tsp white pepper
- 2 1/2 tbsp cornstarch
Steps
- Press tofu for at least 10 minutes to drain excess liquid. Afterwards, place tofu in a bowl and crumbled with your hands or a fork.
- Once hot, add in the onion and garlic, for 2 minutes. Add in the carrot and mushrooms. Sauté for another 3 minutes until tender. Add in the crumbled tofu, soy sauce, pepper, and salt, to taste.
- Mix well and leave to cook over medium high heat for 2 minutes. Add in the cornstarch and mix until well incorporated. The cornstarch will help bind the mixture together. The tofu mixture will thicken as the cornstarch dissolves.
- Turn off the heat and transfer the filling to a bowl and leave to cool before using.
NUTRITIONAL INFO
Serving: 1piece | Calories: 33kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 1mg | Sodium: 101mg | Potassium: 38mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 431IU | Vitamin C: 4mg | Calcium: 10mg | Iron: 1mg
