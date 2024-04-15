Crispy Curry Vegetable Wontons (Vegan Recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

These vegan Crispy Curry Vegetable Wontons are filled with a mix of veggies flavoured with some curry powder.

I then wrapped the filling in some square wonton wrappers and cooked to a crisp!

Can I use other wrappers?

Yes! If you have round dumpling wrappers you can make these into dumpling shaped pieces. Wontons are technically also dumplings, just that they’re shaped differently.

For the Dumpling Version

For this dumpling version, I used round wrappers and simply folded the wrapper in half, and then sealed.

These are easier to fold and you can also add a bit more filling than the wontons.

Though of course it’s up to you which shape you’d like to do!

These are also a delicious finger food and best enjoyed freshly cooked with your favourite dipping sauce of choice! Mine is a delicious Thai sweet chili sauce.

THE VEGETABLE FILLING

This is the filling, which is a mix of vegetables seasoned with some curry powder because I love curry!

Alternative filling for the wontons or dumplings

You can also make a tofu filling, if you’d like! This is the filling I used for my homemade wontons in chili broth.

What you’ll need for the alternative filling:

450g extra firm tofu

5 dried or fresh shiitake mushrooms or other mushrooms of choice, diced

1 medium carrot, finely grated (100g)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 to 1 1/2 tbsp dark soy sauce

1/4 tsp white pepper

2 1/2 tbsp cornstarch

I simply cooked these in a pan. The cornstarch really helps bind the ingredients together.

Here’s how I folded these wontons:

Get a piece of wrapper:

Add some filling in the centre of the wrapper.

Dip your finger in a bowl of water then carefully trace the edges with your finger to dampen the wrapper.

Fold from the bottom to top most point.

Carefully press the centre of the triangle.

Flip over:

Pinch the centre and connect both points to the centre.

You may need some water to seal the two points together.

There you have your wonton!

Repeat this for the rest of the wrappers until you have your wontons!

You can also check out my video below on 3 different ways you can fold wontons:

[mv_video doNotAutoplayNorOptimizePlacement=”false” doNotOptimizePlacement=”false” jsonLd=”true” key=”eueeuq4z1fpnjila66tx” ratio=”16:9″ thumbnail=”https://mediavine-res.cloudinary.com/v1603941291/mdgps12c7cuvb35dnart.jpg” title=”3 Ways to Fold Wontons” volume=”70″]

To cook the wontons:

I basically heated up a large pan with some oil and added in the wontons when the oil was VERY HOT. I then fried them until they’re golden brown and crisp!

Add the wontons to the oil when it’s very hot–this way, the wrappers will beautifully crisp up and not absorb the oil. I used neutral oil to fry these.

Flip over to cook the other side until golden brown!

Here’s the finished outcome, dipped in some sweet chili sauce!

You can find the full recipe for these below. Enjoy!

