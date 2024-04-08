Crispy mushroom shawarma | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

HELPFUL HACK

To make your own flatbreads, start by placing a large non-stick frying pan over a medium-high heat. In a bowl, mix 100g of plain flour with a 1 pinch of sea salt, 50ml water and 1 tablespoon of olive oil until you have a dough. Halve, then roll out each piece on a flour-dusted surface until just under ½cm thick. Cook for 1 minute on each side, or until golden and almost a little gnarly, turning halfway. Simple!

If you find the tahini has separated in the jar, add a splash of hot water and mix until spoonable.