Crispy mushroom shawarma | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

Crispy mushroom shawarma
Tahini flatbreads, pickles, minted jalapeño salsa & dukkah
- Vegetarianv
Tahini flatbreads, pickles, minted jalapeño salsa & dukkah
Serves 4
Cooks In1 hour plus marinating
DifficultyNot too tricky
VegetablesMushroomBread
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 357 18%
-
Fat 18.2g 26%
-
Saturates 3.5g 18%
-
Sugars 13.6g 15%
-
Salt 1.8g 30%
-
Protein 14.3g 29%
-
Carbs 33.3g 13%
-
Fibre 5.7g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Tap For Method
Ingredients
- 200 g natural yoghurt
- 800 g portobello and oyster mushrooms
- 1 red onion
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 2 preserved lemons
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- olive oil
- 2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
- 10 radishes , ideally with leaves
- ½ a cucumber
- 100 g ripe cherry tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 x 200g jar of pickled jalapeño chillies
- 1 bunch of fresh mint , (30g)
- 4 large flatbreads
- 4 tablespoons tahini
- 2 tablespoons dukkah
Tap For Method
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- Line a sieve with pieces of kitchen paper, tip in the yoghurt and pull up the paper and very gently apply pressure so that the liquid starts to drip through into a bowl, then leave to drain.
- Peel and trim just the portobello mushrooms, then peel and quarter the onion and separate into petals.
- Peel the garlic, roughly chop the preserved lemons, discarding any pips, and bash to a paste in a pestle and mortar with ½ a teaspoon of sea salt, 1 teaspoon of black pepper and the spices.
- Muddle in 1 tablespoon of oil, then toss with all the mushrooms and onions. Marinate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.
- When you’re ready to cook, preheat the oven to full whack (240ºC/475ºF/ gas 9).
- Randomly thread the mushrooms and onions on to a large skewer, then place on a large baking tray and roast for 20 minutes, turning occasionally.
- Push the veg together so it’s all snug, baste with any juices from the tray, then roast for a further 15 minutes, or until gnarly, drizzling over the pomegranate molasses for the last 3 minutes.
- Meanwhile, finely slice the radishes and cucumber, ideally on a mandolin (use the guard!), and quarter the tomatoes, toss with a pinch of salt and the vinegar, then leave aside.
- Tip the jalapeños (juices and all) into a blender, then pick in most of the mint leaves and whiz until fine. Pour back into the jar – this will keep in the fridge for a couple of weeks for jazzing up future meals.
- Warm the flatbreads, spread with tahini, then sprinkle over the pickled veg, remaining mint leaves and dukkah.
- Carve and scatter over the gnarly veg, dollop over the hung yoghurt, drizzle with jalapeño salsa, then roll up, slice and tuck in.
Tips
HELPFUL HACK
To make your own flatbreads, start by placing a large non-stick frying pan over a medium-high heat. In a bowl, mix 100g of plain flour with a 1 pinch of sea salt, 50ml water and 1 tablespoon of olive oil until you have a dough. Halve, then roll out each piece on a flour-dusted surface until just under ½cm thick. Cook for 1 minute on each side, or until golden and almost a little gnarly, turning halfway. Simple!
If you find the tahini has separated in the jar, add a splash of hot water and mix until spoonable.
