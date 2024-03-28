Crispy Polenta with Mushroom Sauce Recipe (2024)

Home » eat » Crispy Polenta with Mushroom Sauce

Don’t let the exotic name fool you—crispy polenta with mushroom sauce is a lot like grits with a mushroom cream sauce. Whether you decide to serve it as an appetizer or as an entrée, this recipe is rich with flavor and will leave you wanting more!

A word on substitutions—you can easily make a vegetarian version of this recipe by swapping the chicken stock for vegetable stock. We also used instant polenta for this recipe, but you can easily use the regular kind you have to cook—just follow the directions on the package.

Don’t have any Marsala wine on hand? Look for a dry red wine in your wine cabinet and voila, you’re ready to rock and roll! Choose any type of mushrooms you like in this dish—we went for cremini and button mushrooms because they’re cost effective and taste great!