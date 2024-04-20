Crispy Pork Belly Recipe (2024)

When someone says that a recipe is easy, it has better truly be easy. This one is just so simple. The hardest part of this recipe is scoring the skin or fat of the pork belly (depending on whether you are going to use a skin-on or skinless belly). After that, it's a 3 step process to culinary nirvana.

The second hardest part to this crispy pork belly recipe is giving it time to cook. It needs to cook for a while so the meat begins to tenderize. There is no real way to rush pork belly... so if you're looking for a crispy pork belly recipe full of shortcuts, they won't be foundhere. This is a simple pork belly recipe, but it needs time to become succulent and dripping with flavor. I guess it is just respect for the ingredient?

HOW TO COOK PORK BELLY

So I'm off my soapbox now. Learning how to cook pork belly can be a bit daunting. It's a cut of pork that you don't often see and most people don't cook more than a couple times in their lives! Plus, pork belly is just a strange cut. It looks familiar because it is where bacon comes from, but raw pork belly feels so different from bacon in your hands. It kind of plays tricks with your head. I love it.

You can cook pork belly so many different ways. In this crispy pork belly recipe, we are going to slow roast the belly and then broil it. Pork belly also loves to be stewed and braised. I've seen it pressure cooked but wasn't able to try it, so I can't comment on the success of that method. If you use a wet method to cook the pork belly, allow the meat to cool and dry it off before browning to achieve the most color and flavor.

Pork belly is a very forgiving cut of pork due to its high fat content. There is very little chance of the meat drying out. This type of scenario allows you to par cook the pork belly too. So you can roast it for the 4 hours in the oven, allow it to cool and then refrigerate it. When you want to serve it, warm it in the oven for 30 minutes before broiling or browning and you're good to go. This crispy pork belly recipe is flexible too!