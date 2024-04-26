Crispy pork & broccoli noodles | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

- Healthy recipes
Crispy pork & broccoli noodles
Quick chilli oil & bashed-up peanuts
Quick chilli oil & bashed-up peanuts
“Homemade noodles are easier to make than you might think and they’re often cheaper than buying a packet from the shops. You only need flour and water to make these, but they take up a bit of room on your work surface, so feel free to swap in your dried noodles, if you’re short on space or time. Paired with a super-simple homemade chilli oil and gnarly pork, this is a proper treat without a takeaway price tag. ”
Serves 4
Cooks In20 minutes
DifficultyNot too tricky
Pork
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 649 32%
-
Fat 21.9g 31%
-
Saturates 4.1g 21%
-
Sugars 10.1g 11%
-
Salt 1.0g 17%
-
Protein 29.4g 59%
-
Carbs 89.4g 34%
-
Fibre 8.2g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Ingredients
- olive oil
- 1 bulb of garlic
- 4 cm piece of ginger
- 1 teaspoon dried chilli flakes
- 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
- red wine vinegar
- 250 g minced pork
- 500 g plain flour , plus extra for dusting
- 1 head of broccoli (375g)
- 1 small red onion
- 1 tablespoon runny honey
- 30 g salted roasted peanuts
£1 or less per portion recipes were calculated using costs from an average of four UK supermarkets in September 2022. FIND OUT MORE
Buy ingredients online (below) is brought to you by Whisk.com
Method
- Peel and finely chop the garlic and ginger, then place half in a heat-proof dish with the dried chilli, and put the rest aside for later.
- Place a large non-stick frying pan on a high heat with 4 tablespoons of olive oil. As soon as the oil starts to shimmer, pour it into the heatproof bowl to make a fragrant oil. When the sizzling subsides, add the soy sauce and 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar, then leave to sit – the flavour will get better and better.
- Return the pan to a medium-low heat and add the pork, breaking it up with a wooden spoon. Cook for 5 minutes stirring occasionally, until golden and crispy.
- To make the noodles, pile the flour into a mixing bowl and slowly add 300ml of water to bring it together into a dough. Knead for just a couple of minutes, or until soft, shiny and elastic. On a flour-dusted surface, use a rolling pin to roll out the pasta to about 2mm thick – don’t worry if it tears or looks wonky, this dough is very forgiving. Dust it well with flour, then loosely roll it up. Use a sharp knife to slice it at 2cm intervals, then toss it with your hands to separate the strands.
- Meanwhile, pop a large pan of salted water on to boil. Cut the broccoli into mouth-sized florets, cracking open any big ones (this will help with cooking time), then finely slice the stalk. Halve the onion, finely chop and use it in 2 ways – add ¾ to the pork now, and add the remaining to a bowl with a splash of vinegar and some salt to make a quick pickle to be used as a garnish.
- When the pork is golden, increase the heat to medium-high, and stir through the remaining ginger and garlic. Add the broccoli to the salted water and cook for 5 minutes, with the lid on, then remove with a slotted spoon.
- Return the salted water back to the boil. Add the noodles, give them a stir and cook with the lid on for 3 minutes.
- At the last minute, stir the honey through the pork (this will stop it burning) to give the meat sweetness and shine, then remove from the heat.
- When the noodles are cooked, drain and toss them with the broccoli and the flavoured oil and divide between plates. Pour over the pork juices and scatter over the crispy pork bits from a height. Bash up and sprinkle over the peanuts, scatter with the quick-pickled onions, and serve straight away.
Tips
LOVE YOUR LEFTOVERS
If you’ve bought a 500g pack of minced pork, use the rest in these tasty Meatball kebabs.
HELPFUL HINT
This crispy pork mince is also amazing with rice or in a salad – delicious!
