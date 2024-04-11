Crispy Roasted Garlic Chicken Recipe | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

Jump To Recipe
One of my new endeavors of the year is learning how to coupon. Yes, the verb – coupon. As much as I love to cook, and as tiny as my food budget is, this has probably been a no-brainer for years. But somehow I’d never really given it a try…
So, I’ve spent the last 9 or so months learning the art of store coupons, manufacturer coupons, “matching”, doubling, pairing….you name it! And, of course, learning how to smile and thank your cashier and the patient people behind you as you figure it all out. :D Thankfully, it has been beyond worth it. Thanks to internet coupons, and especially to coupon blogs, I’ve saved a fabulously significant chunk in my grocery budget. Hoorah!
Anyway, all that to say that I’m totally proud to say that on a recent grocery trip, I was able to swing three whole frozen chickens for $1.50 each. Holla! Thus, one of the lucky birds turned into this delicious, simple roast. I know there are about five zillion different methods for roasting. But for this recipe, decided to go with a crispy-roasting method I learned about awhile back from Cooks Illustrated. Look out — it calls for heating up that oven to 450 and 500 degrees. But hey — when it’s snowing and dropping into the ‘teens here in KC — a toasty kitchen sounds just about perfect. :)
I ended up just going with a super-simple garlic, garlic, and more garlic recipe. But feel free to sub in your favorite fresh herbs, honey, or whatever may float your boat. This is definitely more of a “method” sort of post… Enjoy!!
Crispy Roasted Chicken
★★★★★4.9 from 60 reviews
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time: 90 minutes
- Total Time: 95 minutes
- Yield: 1 roasted chicken 1x
Description
You’ll love this Crispy Roasted Garlic Chicken Recipe for dinner! So good!
Ingredients
Scale
- 1 (3-4 pound) whole chicken (giblets removed and discarded, if included)
- 6 cloves garlic, minced (about 2 Tbsp.)
- 2 Tbsp. butter, melted
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- Thoroughly rinse the outside and inside of the chicken. Gently pat try with paper towels.
- Using your fingers, carefully lift up the skin on top of the chicken (near the neck) and pull up gently. With your other hand, gently separate the skin from the breast and thigh meat. Then take half of the garlic and stuff it in between the skin and meat, so that it is fairly evenly spread out. Take the remainder of the garlic and spread it all over the cavity inside the chicken.
- Then take the butter and baste the entire outside of the chicken. Sprinkle generously with freshly ground pepper and salt.
- (Optional: Cover and refrigerate for 12-24 hours.)
- Adjust oven rack to lowest position and preheat to 450 degrees. Place foil loosely in large roasting pan. Flip chicken so breast side faces down, tucking the wings under (as pictured below), and set V-rack in roasting pan on top of foil. Roast chicken 25 minutes.
- Remove roasting pan from oven. Using 2 large wads of paper towels, rotate chicken breast-side up. Baste briefly with pan juices or additional melted butter. Return to oven and continue to roast until instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest part of breast registers 135 degrees, 15 to 25 minutes.
- Increase oven temperature to 500 degrees. Continue to roast until skin is golden brown, crisp, and instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest part of breast registers 160 degrees and 175 degrees in thickest part of thigh, 10 to 20 minutes.
- Transfer chicken to cutting board and let rest, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Carve and serve immediately.
Notes
Original recipe with method adapted from Cooks Illustrated .
posted on December 9, 2009 by Ali
4th of July / Memorial Day / Labor Day, Main Dishes
150 comments on “Crispy Roasted Garlic Chicken”
-
Honey — January 3, 2021 @ 12:30 pm Reply
This turned out really well! I am so impressed! Always wanted to roast a Crispy Chicken. I did add a bit of teriyaki marinade at the bottom of the aluminum foil. It’s so flavorful
-
Paula — February 15, 2021 @ 5:00 pm Reply
Followed this recipe except substituted Olive oil in place of the butter. Avocado oil as a higher burn point so not a lot of smoke but still turned out very moist and tasty!
-
Paula — February 15, 2021 @ 5:01 pm
I meant Avocado oil not olive oil!
-
-
KJ — February 27, 2021 @ 7:40 pm Reply
Haven’t made this yet, but I am just here to ask how I can also get whole chickens for 1.50 each. Where do you shop?!?!
-
Steve — April 23, 2021 @ 7:13 pm Reply
Tis so easy to make. Followed the recipe to the letter . TURNED OUT PERFECT . My go to roasted chicken.
-
Shawn — April 26, 2021 @ 1:07 pm Reply
This sounds terrific
I will try thank you.
★★★★★
-
Cassie L Damewood — May 3, 2021 @ 7:06 pm Reply
Best roast chicken recipe ever…and I’ve tried many, many recipes. The only step I did differently was mince the garlic in a mini-processor, combine it with 2 T soft butter, and smeared it around under the skin. Much easier than the melted butter and no so difficult as handling and turning a slick chicken.
★★★★★
-
Tom — October 4, 2021 @ 5:48 pm Reply
In the over now. Almost done and it looks great!!
★★★★★
-
Julia Grffin — October 12, 2021 @ 5:18 pm Reply
I live in an apartment. 450° to 500° is NOT doable!!!!
-
Kristina R Ryan — October 24, 2021 @ 7:14 pm
Maybe would be a good winter recipe, open windows. If it isn’t doable, dont do it.
-
-
Bonny — October 17, 2021 @ 3:22 pm Reply
I gave this recipe 5 stars as I am making it now and it was so easy to prepare I doubled the ingredients as I am roasting a oven stuffer roaster but the smell in my house right now is outrageously delicious. I can’t wait til it is done and I can savor every mouthful.
★★★★★
-
Bonny Lynn Glavin — October 17, 2021 @ 5:34 pm Reply
I Rsted this a star after placing in the oven it was a easy recipe to put together and so easy to roast.
I would rate this 100 stars TASTED AWESOME and CRISPY SKIN OMG EXCELLENT
★★★★★
-
Jana Bruce — November 3, 2021 @ 6:58 pm Reply
I’m 59 years old and married 33 years. My husband said this was the best roasted chicken I have ever made!
Thank you!
★★★★★
-
Craig Hisaw — November 25, 2021 @ 4:52 pm Reply
It was the best roasted chicken I ever have had. This has been added to my family cookbook. Thank you
★★★★★
-
Doug Snyth — December 4, 2021 @ 6:15 pm Reply
Absolutely delicious and so easy to make.
-
Beck & Bulow — December 24, 2021 @ 6:32 am Reply
These wings look absolutely amazing. I love the teriyaki flavour but don’t have it too often – I am definitely going to be making these and please visit us: https://www.beckandbulow.com
★★★★★
-
Jana Bruce — January 22, 2022 @ 3:31 pm Reply
Husband said BEST roasted chicken ever. Married 34 years
★★★★★
-
Cathy — January 23, 2022 @ 4:57 pm Reply
Followed recipe exactly as written. The chicken was delicious, but my whole house got smoked out! I have a convection oven, so not sure that caused the immense smoke. Wont be making again due to that fact.
★★★
-
Elaine — March 26, 2022 @ 9:07 pm Reply
This was the easiest and BEST roasted chicken I have ever made. My husband loved it and we will be making it again and again and again. It is so easy and it is sooooooo juicy that you have to try it.
Let’s put it this way, I won’t have to ever have the oops its not cooked all the way through or blah no flavor. You really can’t go wrong with this. Follow the directions and enjoy.
★★★★★
-
Kate — April 23, 2022 @ 3:23 pm Reply
Hi made this in an apartment the comment above not sure the problem followed to a T just added Creole seasoning bc I like spicier food . Ty for the recipe and also forwarded it to my son. Delicious!!
-
Paige — November 25, 2022 @ 1:29 pm Reply
Made this instead for thanksgiving since our family isn’t huge turkey fans. Used fresh garlic and put fresh lemon, rosemary and thyme in the cavity. Turned out delicious and moist. I added some cook time since my chicken was almost 5lb. I also did not need to complete the last step of increased temp since the skin was already very brown/crispy. I served this with stuffing and your mushroom gravy and it was a huge hit. My house did become insanely smoky even with good ventilation. I wonder if I roasted on a lower temp if it would help? Will definitely make again,
★★★★★
-
Lenith Prescott — April 9, 2023 @ 8:12 pm Reply
As everyone has mentioned prior, the house smoked out! Who cares? It was absolutely delicious! Saving this recipe! Made it today for my husband and myself for Easter. Made yukon gold mashed potatoes with horseradish. Sauteed asparagus tips and voila! Happy couple. Thank you for sharing!
★★★★★
