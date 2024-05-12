Crispy Toasted Ravioli Recipe (2024)

Oven Toasted Ravioli
Sometimes you crave a crunch. Some days there are game days. And sometimes you just need to switch things up, to add a bit of different into your routine.
All three of the above is why I had to make crispy toasted ravioli. My boys devour all the crispy food, which explains why most of our toasted ravioli vanished in a flash.
All-important game days have staked their claim on certain afternoons, and these crispy baked ravioli are an unrivaled finger food.
We love our ravioli. I frequently serve up this tried-and-true classic Cheesy Baked Ravioli Casserole. It’s genuinely a favorite for bringing to new moms, for meal on wheels, or for your own weekly meal prep.
When we’re hungry for a twist, I spice things up with this Mexican Style Cheesy Ravioli Bake. It’s the ultimate comfort food.
A package of fresh cheese ravioli can do all that and so much more…
Extra crunchy and flavorful
There’s no doubt our trusty pantry friend, Panko Breadcrumbs, provides extra crunch factor in these toasted ravioli.
The virtues of panko breadcrumbs are many. It’s a type of breadcrumb that began with Asian cuisine that is now widely used and can easily be found at most grocery stores. The airy light texture of panko is more flaky and crispy than typical breadcrumbs.
Once you combine panko breadcrumbs with parmesan cheese, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and kosher salt, it results in a flavorful coating that puts the happy into every bite.
I used a similar coating for these epic — it was an instant dinner hit.
Tips for toasted ravioli success
- Use fresh rather than frozen ravioli if you can. Note that each brand is a bit different in thickness of pasta; you may need to adjust bake time according to your brand of ravioli.
- Finely grated parmesan cheese in powder-like form is best for adhering to ravioli.
- I use shallow pie pans (pictured above) for egg mixture. That way, you can place a single layer of ravioli into the mixture and just flip them over as you work.
- To prevent the panko mixture from getting Soggy Syndrome while doing the dip/coat, I place the ravioli in only one spot of the panko bowl and generously sprinkle on the coating. Then press in with fingers. That way, the unused panko mixture stays dry for all the remaining ravioli.
- If things start browning too quickly, loosely cover with foil.
- For best results, serve toasted ravioli hot out of the oven, with your favorite marinara sauce and a sprinkle of fresh parm!
Merits of crispy ravioli
Also known as why we adore toasted ravioli. Let us count the ways.
- They’re undeniably awesome straight out of the oven, dipped in your favorite marinara sauce.
- They’re perfect for serving-eating-serving while you keep the hot ones coming during game days or party days.
- They’re baked, not fried.
- They’re meatless, for all your vegetarian family/friends.
- They’re fun. Fun to make and even more fun to eat.
Watch us make 3-minute magic sauce:
Did you make this?
Please give us a rating and comment below. We love hearing from you!
Crispy Toasted Ravioli Recipe
4.84 from 50 ratings
Print Pin Save
This Crispy Toasted Ravioli is oven baked, not fried. Panko breadcrumbs provide extra crunch. Be sure to have warm marinara sauce on hand for dipping.
** If you enjoyed this recipe, we’d love to have you come back and give it a rating and comment.
Prep Time: 20 minutes mins
Cook Time: 20 minutes mins
Servings: 8 servings approximate
Author: Amy Dong
Ingredients
- 1 lb cheese ravioli, fresh, not frozen
- 2 large eggs
- 2 TB water
- 1 cup plain panko breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup grated parmesan, powder form works best
- 2 tsp Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp kosher, coarse salt
- cooking spray
- Your favorite marinara sauce for dipping
Instructions
Place oven rack on lower middle position. Preheat oven to 425F. Place wire rack on top of rimmed baking sheet and spray with oil. Set aside.
In a shallow dish (I use a glass pie pan) hand-whisk the eggs and water until fully incorporated.
In another shallow dish, combine the panko, parmesan, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and kosher salt. Hand-whisk to combine well.
Place a single layer of fresh ravioli in pan with egg mixture. Working one at a time, turn ravioli over to coat with egg mixture. Let excess drip off and coat generously with panko mixture. Press crumb mixture to adhere on both sides of ravioli. Place coated ravioli on greased wire rack. Give at least 1-inch space between each ravioli for even browning. Spray tops of ravioli with cooking spray.
Bake 15-20 minutes or until tops are golden brown and crisp — check about 10 minutes in for browning; if it’s browning too quickly, cover loosely with foil and continue baking until cooked through (actual bake time depends on brand of ravioli)
Serve immediately with warm marinara sauce. Sprinkle extra parmesan cheese on top if desired.
Notes
- To prevent dry crumb mixture from getting soggy while dipping/coating, I place ravioli in just one spot in the crumb mixture dish. Then sprinkle crumb mixture generously over ravioli, pressing in with fingers to adhere. This helps the entire batch of crumb mixture stay dry until the very last ravioli is coated.
- If you enjoyed this recipe, please come back and give it a rating ❤️
Click here to add your own private notes.
Nutrition (per serving)
Serving: 1g | Calories: 220kcal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 0.004g | Cholesterol: 74mg | Sodium: 411mg | Potassium: 32mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 95IU | Vitamin C: 0.02mg | Calcium: 54mg | Iron: 6mg
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: Italian American
Method: baking