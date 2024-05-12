Crispy Toasted Ravioli Recipe (2024)

Oven Toasted Ravioli

Sometimes you crave a crunch. Some days there are game days. And sometimes you just need to switch things up, to add a bit of different into your routine.

All three of the above is why I had to make crispy toasted ravioli. My boys devour all the crispy food, which explains why most of our toasted ravioli vanished in a flash.

All-important game days have staked their claim on certain afternoons, and these crispy baked ravioli are an unrivaled finger food.

We love our ravioli. I frequently serve up this tried-and-true classic Cheesy Baked Ravioli Casserole. It’s genuinely a favorite for bringing to new moms, for meal on wheels, or for your own weekly meal prep.

When we’re hungry for a twist, I spice things up with this Mexican Style Cheesy Ravioli Bake. It’s the ultimate comfort food.

A package of fresh cheese ravioli can do all that and so much more…

Extra crunchy and flavorful

There’s no doubt our trusty pantry friend, Panko Breadcrumbs, provides extra crunch factor in these toasted ravioli.

The virtues of panko breadcrumbs are many. It’s a type of breadcrumb that began with Asian cuisine that is now widely used and can easily be found at most grocery stores. The airy light texture of panko is more flaky and crispy than typical breadcrumbs.

Once you combine panko breadcrumbs with parmesan cheese, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and kosher salt, it results in a flavorful coating that puts the happy into every bite.

I used a similar coating for these epic — it was an instant dinner hit.

Tips for toasted ravioli success

Use fresh rather than frozen ravioli if you can. Note that each brand is a bit different in thickness of pasta; you may need to adjust bake time according to your brand of ravioli.

Finely grated parmesan cheese in powder-like form is best for adhering to ravioli.

I use shallow pie pans

To prevent the panko mixture from getting Soggy Syndrome while doing the dip/coat, I place the ravioli in only one spot of the panko bowl and generously sprinkle on the coating. Then press in with fingers. That way, the unused panko mixture stays dry for all the remaining ravioli.

If things start browning too quickly, loosely cover with foil.

For best results, serve toasted ravioli hot out of the oven, with your favorite marinara sauce and a sprinkle of fresh parm!

Merits of crispy ravioli

Also known as why we adore toasted ravioli. Let us count the ways.

They’re undeniably awesome straight out of the oven, dipped in your favorite marinara sauce.

They’re perfect for serving-eating-serving while you keep the hot ones coming during game days or party days.

They’re baked, not fried.

They’re meatless, for all your vegetarian family/friends.

They’re fun. Fun to make and even more fun to eat.

Watch us make 3-minute magic sauce: