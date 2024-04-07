Croatian Cooking: Orahnjača Recept - Walnut Roll Recipe (2024)

Chasing the Donkey may include affiliate links - if you decide to make a purchase through these links, we receive a commission without any additional cost to you.

I’ve eaten many walnut roll slices – far too many. And now I have this walnut roll recipe in my Croatian cooking bag of tricks, thanks to a dear reader who kindly shared it with me; I fear I may eat many, many more…

It is often served at Christmas time andjust as great on a Sunday afternoon with a cup of tea, just like a makovnjača poppy seed roll; thiswalnut roll recipe is easy to make.

Here is another post that shows you how to layer and roll this the best.

Orahnjača Recept – Walnut Roll Recipe Here is how to make Croatian walnut roll. This easy to make recipe comes from a Croatian reader who lives in Canada. Thanks so much. Ingredients For the Dough 1 cup of warm milk

1 packet of vanilla sugar (or two teaspoons of vanilla essence)

1 tablespoon dry yeast

1 large egg

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup melted butter

Zest of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon rum, dark

3.5 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon warm butter For the Filling 2.5 cups walnuts, ground

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons plum jam

1/2 a cup raisins (optional)

Zest of a lemon

3/4 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon, ground

1 tablespoon rum, dark

2 tablespoons butter, melted Other Egg wash Instructions The Dough In a large mixing bowl place warm milk, vanilla sugar, and the dry yeast. Let it activate (should take around 10 minutes) Then to that mixture, add 1 egg, salt, white sugar, melted butter, lemon zest, rum and mix all ingredients with an electric mixer for 30 seconds Add 1.5 cups of flour and beat for two minutes at medium speed with a paddle beater, then change to a dough hook and slowly add more flour spoon-by-spoon until it pulls away from the bowl. It should take around an extra 2 cups of flour, but if you need less do not add it all Shape the dough into a ball, and place it into a bowl, and then massage the surface with warm butter. Cover with plastic wrap a let it rise for 1 to 1.5 hours. It should double in size The Filling In a saucepan warm the milk, then add the walnuts, honey, plum jam, raisins (optional) and the lemon zest and mix Add the sugar and cinnamon, and cook on low for approx 10 minutes until the milk is incorporated into walnuts. Watch that the milk does notburn! The mixture should be thick like porridge Remove from the heat. Add in the rum and butter and mix Place in a bowl and cool in the fridge. It'seasier to spread if it's cool so this step is a must! Get Ready To Roll Knockdown the dough, which has risen, cut in equal halves – either use a baking scale or eyeball it if you have the skills Roll out each piece to 20 inches (50 cm) by 14 inches (35 cm) Note: The dough will fight you back as it is very elastic, so be patient Get Ready To Assemble The Walnut Roll Remove the filling mixture from the fridge and separate it into two equal halves. Spread one half of the filling, onto one piece of the rolled out dough. Leave 1 inch (2.5 cm) on 3 sides and two inches (5 cm) on the back seam Roll into a sausage roll, and on the last two inches (5 cm) use a pastry brush and apply an egg yolk wash to seal it. Then transfer it to a well-greased (or lined with paper) 9 x 13 inch (23 x 33 cm) pan Repeat the same process for the second roll Poke both rolls all over with a toothpick, then glaze with an egg wash Leave uncovered, and allow it torise for one hour for it to double in size Bake Bake uncovered at 300°F (150°C) for 20 minutes, then bake for an extra 40 minutes covered with aluminum foil (covering the rollsprevents the tops from burning) You'll know therolls will be done when you hear a hollow sound as you tap the top of them Allow the walnut roll to cool slightly in the pan for 20 minutes Then, remove from pan, dust with icing sugar and serve warm Note: You can freeze the rolls if you wrap them individually, tight in cling wrap and then again with aluminum foil

If you have any tips to improve this walnut roll recipe, please let us know in the comments; we love to hear your suggestion.

