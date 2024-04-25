Crock Pot Crustless Pizza - Recipes That Crock! (2024)

This post may contain paid links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Crock Pot Crustless Pizza is one of our most popular recipes! It is delicious and simple to make! Make it with low carb sauce and it is great for low carb and keto diets.

How to Make Crustless Pizza in a Slow Cooker

Below is our most recent video featuring this reader favorite recipe!

Aunt Lou here.

You know we love pizza around these parts and up at Cris’ house. Well folks, have I got a treat for you! This Crock Pot Crustless Pizza that I adapted from Gooseberry Patch’s Game-Day Fan Fareis delicious! And, it can be made low carb if you use low carb pizza sauce!

The adults in my small group love good food and the kids are picky eaters, so they are a great test group for recipes. Every 7th Sunday, my small group has a tailgate night, so I knew I had to make this! And boy was it a hit! (You can also make this in your air fryer or oven with these recipes: Air Fryer Crustless Pizza and Crustless Pizza- Oven Recipe)

One of the great things about this recipe is that you can change it up to fit your taste. Love a bunch of toppings on your pizza? Add them in! Is the classic pepperoni pizza your favorite? Then pepperoni and cheese it is! Also, this dish goes perfectly with this Garlic Bread. Yum!

How to Make Crock Pot Crustless Pizza Low Carb

Cris’ family uses this a low carb marinara sauce to make this dish lower in carbs! If you are serving to a group of people with carb lovers too, just offer up with a side salad and some bread sticks.

Notes on this Crock Pot Crustless Pizza Recipe

Adapted from Gooseberry Patch’s Game-Day Fan Fare.

I used my beloved Cassie, my casserole crock pot, for this Crock Pot Crustless Pizza. It worked perfectly. If you don’t have one, I would use a 5-6 quart slow cooker since there is quite a bit in this recipe.

Cris’ family uses this a low carb marinara sauce to make this dish Low Carb Crock Pot Crustless Pizza.

If you are looking for more low carb recipes, you can find them here: Low Carb Recipes

As with any of our recipes, carb counts, calorie counts and nutritional information varies greatly. As a result, your nutritional content depends on which products you choose to use when cooking this dish. The auto-calculation is just an automated estimate and should NOT be used for specific dietary needs.

information varies greatly. As a result, your content depends on which products you choose to use when cooking this dish. All slow cookers cook differently, so cooking times are always a basic guideline. Recipes shouldalways be tested first in your own slow cooker and time adjusted as needed.

Below is our original video for this recipe.

Readers Love This Recipe!

“Made this for tonight, and everyone liked it.” -Tanya J.

“Super yummy and easy to make!!” -Shelia

“The kids LOVED it!!” -Danita

Need Dinner Ideas? Our 10 Must Have Ground Beef Recipes are a great way to use Make Ahead Ground Beef to make dinner a snap! We now have this tried and true recipe collection available in a recipe printable bundle!

