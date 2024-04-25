Crock Pot Crustless Pizza - Recipes That Crock! (2024)

By Aunt Lou

Crock Pot Crustless Pizza is one of our most popular recipes! It is delicious and simple to make! Make it with low carb sauce and it is great for low carb and keto diets.

Crock Pot Crustless Pizza - Recipes That Crock! (2)

How to Make Crustless Pizza in a Slow Cooker

Below is our most recent video featuring this reader favorite recipe!

Aunt Lou here.

You know we love pizza around these parts and up at Cris’ house. Well folks, have I got a treat for you! This Crock Pot Crustless Pizza that I adapted from Gooseberry Patch’s Game-Day Fan Fareis delicious! And, it can be made low carb if you use low carb pizza sauce!

The adults in my small group love good food and the kids are picky eaters, so they are a great test group for recipes. Every 7th Sunday, my small group has a tailgate night, so I knew I had to make this! And boy was it a hit! (You can also make this in your air fryer or oven with these recipes: Air Fryer Crustless Pizza and Crustless Pizza- Oven Recipe)

Crock Pot Crustless Pizza - Recipes That Crock! (3)
Crock Pot Crustless Pizza - Recipes That Crock! (4)

One of the great things about this recipe is that you can change it up to fit your taste. Love a bunch of toppings on your pizza? Add them in! Is the classic pepperoni pizza your favorite? Then pepperoni and cheese it is! Also, this dish goes perfectly with this Garlic Bread. Yum!

How to Make Crock Pot Crustless Pizza Low Carb

Cris’ family uses this a low carb marinara sauce to make this dish lower in carbs! If you are serving to a group of people with carb lovers too, just offer up with a side salad and some bread sticks.

Notes on this Crock Pot Crustless Pizza Recipe

Crock Pot Crustless Pizza - Recipes That Crock! (5)

Below is our original video for this recipe.

Readers Love This Recipe!

“Made this for tonight, and everyone liked it.”

-Tanya J.

“Super yummy and easy to make!!”

-Shelia

“The kids LOVED it!!”

-Danita

Crock Pot Crustless Pizza - Recipes That Crock! (7)

Crock Pot Crustless Pizza

This Crock Pot Crustless Pizza is so easy to make and can be made to fit your family’s favorites!

Course: Main

Cuisine: Low Carb

Keyword: Crock Pot Crustless Pizza, Crock Pot Crustless Pizza Low Carb

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 4 hours hours

Total Time: 4 hours hours 10 minutes minutes

Servings: 10 servings

Calories: 374kcal

Author: Aunt Lou

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Brown your beef and seasonings in a skillet on the stove over medium/high heat and drain

  • Put your beef and mozzarella in a bowl and mix it together

  • Spray your crock pot lightly with cooking spray

  • Evenly spread out your beef mixture in your crock pot

  • Pour your pizza sauce across the top and spread out evenly

  • Top with your pizza blend cheese and toppings

  • Cover and cook on low for around 4 hours

Video

Notes

Nutrition

Calories: 374kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 26g | Fat: 28g | Saturated Fat: 13g | Cholesterol: 100mg | Sodium: 550mg | Potassium: 410mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 475IU | Vitamin C: 2.8mg | Calcium: 248mg | Iron: 2.4mg

