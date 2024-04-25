Crock Pot Crustless Pizza - Recipes That Crock! (2024)

You are here:Home » Family Favorite » Crock Pot Crustless Pizza
By Aunt Lou
This post may contain paid links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
Crock Pot Crustless Pizza is one of our most popular recipes! It is delicious and simple to make! Make it with low carb sauce and it is great for low carb and keto diets.
Note: We use referral links to products we love.
Table of Contents
How to Make Crustless Pizza in a Slow Cooker
Below is our most recent video featuring this reader favorite recipe!
Aunt Lou here.
You know we love pizza around these parts and up at Cris’ house. Well folks, have I got a treat for you! This Crock Pot Crustless Pizza that I adapted from Gooseberry Patch’s Game-Day Fan Fareis delicious! And, it can be made low carb if you use low carb pizza sauce!
The adults in my small group love good food and the kids are picky eaters, so they are a great test group for recipes. Every 7th Sunday, my small group has a tailgate night, so I knew I had to make this! And boy was it a hit! (You can also make this in your air fryer or oven with these recipes: Air Fryer Crustless Pizza and Crustless Pizza- Oven Recipe)
One of the great things about this recipe is that you can change it up to fit your taste. Love a bunch of toppings on your pizza? Add them in! Is the classic pepperoni pizza your favorite? Then pepperoni and cheese it is! Also, this dish goes perfectly with this Garlic Bread. Yum!
How to Make Crock Pot Crustless Pizza Low Carb
Cris’ family uses this a low carb marinara sauce to make this dish lower in carbs! If you are serving to a group of people with carb lovers too, just offer up with a side salad and some bread sticks.
Notes on this Crock Pot Crustless Pizza Recipe
- Adapted from Gooseberry Patch’s Game-Day Fan Fare.
- I used my beloved Cassie, my casserole crock pot, for this Crock Pot Crustless Pizza. It worked perfectly. If you don’t have one, I would use a 5-6 quart slow cooker since there is quite a bit in this recipe.
- Cris’ family uses this a low carb marinara sauce to make this dish Low Carb Crock Pot Crustless Pizza.
- If you are looking for more low carb recipes, you can find them here:Low Carb Recipes
- Looking for more recipes? OurRecipe Findercan help you find exactly what you need.
- Check out all our favorite recommendations for cookbooks, slow cookers and low carb essentials in ourAmazon Influencer Shop.
- As with any of our recipes, carb counts, calorie counts andnutritionalinformation varies greatly. As a result, yournutritionalcontent depends on which products you choose to use when cooking this dish.The auto-calculation is just an automated estimate and should NOT be used for specific dietary needs.
- All slow cookers cook differently, so cooking times are always a basic guideline. Recipes shouldalways be tested first in your own slow cooker and time adjusted as needed.
Below is our original video for this recipe.
Readers Love This Recipe!
“Made this for tonight, and everyone liked it.”-Tanya J.
“Super yummy and easy to make!!”-Shelia
“The kids LOVED it!!”-Danita
Need Dinner Ideas?
Our 10 Must Have Ground Beef Recipes are a great way to use Make Ahead Ground Beef to make dinner a snap! We now have this tried and true recipe collection available in a recipe printable bundle!
SAVE THIS RECIPE TO YOUR FREE RECIPE BOX
On Recipes That Crock we have a way for you to save recipes toyour own free recipe box.This way you won’t ever lose a recipe. With your free RTC account, you know that your favorite recipes and all the recipes you want to try are always just a click away.
Click Here to: Learn how to use your Recipe Box on this site.
You can register (or login if you already a user) here: Register/Login Here.
NOTE: If you don’t see the recipe box save buttons, you need to sign in.
Crock Pot Crustless Pizza
This Crock Pot Crustless Pizza is so easy to make and can be made to fit your family’s favorites!
4.83 from 64 votes
Print Pin
Course: Main
Cuisine: Low Carb
Keyword: Crock Pot Crustless Pizza, Crock Pot Crustless Pizza Low Carb
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 4 hours hours
Total Time: 4 hours hours 10 minutes minutes
Servings: 10 servings
Calories: 374kcal
Author: Aunt Lou
Ingredients
- 2 lbs ground beef
- garlic salt pepper and dried minced onion to taste
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 14 oz jar pizza sauce
- 2 cups shredded pizza blend cheese
- Your favorite pizza toppings
Instructions
Brown your beef and seasonings in a skillet on the stove over medium/high heat and drain
Put your beef and mozzarella in a bowl and mix it together
Spray your crock pot lightly with cooking spray
Evenly spread out your beef mixture in your crock pot
Pour your pizza sauce across the top and spread out evenly
Top with your pizza blend cheese and toppings
Cover and cook on low for around 4 hours
Video
Notes
- Adapted from Gooseberry Patch’s Game-Day Fan Fare.
- I used my beloved Cassie, my casserole crock pot, for this Crock Pot Crustless Pizza. It worked perfectly. If you don’t have one, I would use a 5-6 quart slow cooker since there is quite a bit in this recipe.
- Cris’ family uses this a low carb marinara sauce to make this dish Low Carb Crock Pot Crustless Pizza.
- If you are looking for more low carb recipes, you can find them here:Low Carb Recipes
- Looking for more recipes? OurRecipe Findercan help you find exactly what you need.
- Check out all our favorite recommendations for cookbooks, slow cookers and low carb essentials in ourAmazon Influencer Shop.
- As with any of our recipes, carb counts, calorie counts andnutritionalinformation varies greatly. As a result, yournutritionalcontent depends on which products you choose to use when cooking this dish.The auto-calculation is just an automated estimate and should NOT be used for specific dietary needs.
- All slow cookers cook differently, so cooking times are always a basic guideline. Recipes shouldalways be tested first in your own slow cooker and time adjusted as needed.
Nutrition
Calories: 374kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 26g | Fat: 28g | Saturated Fat: 13g | Cholesterol: 100mg | Sodium: 550mg | Potassium: 410mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 475IU | Vitamin C: 2.8mg | Calcium: 248mg | Iron: 2.4mg
Tried this recipe?Mention @RecipesthatCrock or tag #RecipesthatCrock!
We recommend serving this recipe with these dishes:
- Side Salad with Homemade Olive Garden Salad Dressing
- Low Carb Cheddar Bay Biscuits
- Crock Pot Cheddar Parmesan Bread
- Garlic Bread
If you enjoyed this recipe, you might also enjoy:
- Low Carb Creamy Pizza Soup
- Crock Pot Low Carb Lasagna Casserole
- Low Carb Crock Pot Meatloaf Parmesan
- Author
- Recent Posts
Follow me
Aunt Lou
I'm wife to Michael (not Mikey 😉 ) and mom to Mr. Ryder and Miss Iyla. I'm just walking through this life step by step focusing on enjoying the little things in life. I am in awe of the many blessings big and small I receive daily from a pretty amazing God who calls me His own. Sometimes life is crazy and messy, but I am loving every minute of it.
Follow me
Latest posts by Aunt Lou (see all)
- Parmesan Crock Pot Creamy Corn - March 11, 2024
- Easy Cinnamon Streusel Cake - March 11, 2024
- Kitchen Sink Crock Pot Frito Burritos - March 6, 2024
Previous Post: « 7 Meals for Less Than $50!
Next Post: Rosemary Garlic Crock Pot Pork Loin »
Reader Interactions
Comments
Prettimama42 says
Could this be cooked in the oven instead of a crockpot?
Aunt Lou says
Hi Prettimama42!
I haven’t made this in the oven yet, but I’m sure you could. Enjoy!
Aunt Lou
Beth says
Has anyone tried this replacing the mozzarella with cream cheese? I think it might make a better consistency.
Aunt Lou says
Hi Beth!
I haven’t tried that, but if you do, let me know how it turns out! Enjoy!
Aunt Lou
Shirley says
How many carbs & sugars are in this recipe
Aunt Lou says
Hi Shirley!
We do not figure that information as it will vary based off of the products they choose to use. Enjoy!
Aunt Lou
Debbie says
This looks wonderful. I’m making it this week.?
Dori: go get you a Cassie. I dreamed about this crockpot for a week and finally just went and bought me one. Love it.
Aunt Lou says
Hi Debbie!
You are going to love it! I’m so glad you have a Cassie of your own! She is such a versatile crock pot! Enjoy!
Aunt Lou
Joanne says
This pizza will be a hit at my house!
Aunt Lou says
Hi Joanne!
I’m so glad to hear it! We love it around here! And it is so easy, I have added it to my “go to” list for when I need a yummy recipe! Enjoy!
Aunt Lou
Terry H. says
I like sausage pizza so I’m going to try this with 1 pound of ground beef and 1 pound of sausage. Thanks for the recipe.
Aunt Lou says
Hi Terry!
That sounds great! Enjoy!
Aunt Lou
~ Dor1 says
This looks very good! Have been watching as you try various recipes in your Casserole “Cassie” – (a clever name for your new toy!). Am seriously looking at purchasing one later this Spring. You always have such commonsense recipes. None have ever failed from your site blog. Culinary hugs to you!! ~
Dori
Aunt Lou says
Hi Dori!
Thank you so much for your kind words! I am so glad you have enjoyed these recipes as much as we have! You will enjoy having a Cassie of your own! I sometimes wish I had two or three…however, Michael thinks I have too many crock pots already! Silly man! 😉 Enjoy!
Aunt Lou
Michelle says
Did you use the 3 quart rectangular casserole crockpot?? Just wondering…
Thanks!!
Aunt Lou says
Hi Michelle!
Yes, I used my casserole crock pot, the one I called Cassie. 😉 Below is a link to one just like it!
Enjoy!
Aunt Lou
Trackbacks
[…] Crock Pot Crustless Pizzais not only a reader favorite, but a family favorite around […]
[…] 7: Crock Pot Crust-less Pizza […]
[…] Crock Pot Crustless Pizza from Recipes that Crock […]
[…] I made this Crock Pot Crustless Pizza and made up the last of my Italian bread with this Garlic Bread recipe minus the cheese, but if you […]
We love hearing from you, it totally makes our day! Please remember, our comment section is much like our dinner table... You don't have to like everything we serve up, but you do have to use your manners.
Note: If you cannot find the comment form on this post, comments are closed. Unfortunately due to the amount of spam we receive, we have to close comments after an initial commenting period. However, if you have any questions or feedback, you can always email us at Cris@RecipesThatCrock.com. Psst... If you want to send us a photo of a dish you created from the site, we'd love to see it any maybe even feature it on Instagram!