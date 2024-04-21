Crock Pot Game Day Recipes (2024)

Quick and easy recipes for watching the big game that are made in your Crock Pot. Everything from dips, meatballs, snack mixes, sandwiches, chili and more.

Sit back while you host the Super Bowl party and let the slow cooker do all the work while you have fun!

Using your crock pot when entertaining is so easy. It’s perfect for when you have lots of guests and you want to watch the game instead of standing in the kitchen. You can keep the food warm for people to munch on whenever they want.

Plus, a lot of the food is ready before your guests arrive so it’s not stressful to make. That makes these crock pot game day recipes just perfect! It doesn’t get easier than throwing in all your ingredients, setting the time on your Crock Pot and letting it heat while you sit back and have fun with your guests.

My go-to recipes are definitely the Cheesy Hamburger Dip, Hot Ham And Cheese Sandwiches and Grape Jelly Meatballs. For the littles you have to make the Mac And Cheese, plus the adults will gobble it up! Whatever appetizers you enjoy, there is a great crock pot game day recipe for you.

Chips and Dips

Little Bites and Sides

Sliders, Sandwiches and More

Desserts

Chips and Dips

Crock Pot Hamburger Dip

Dive into flavor with this Crock Pot Hamburger Dip – the ultimate crowd-pleaser! One of the most classic crock pot game day recipes.

Crock Pot Hamburger Dip Delicious cheesy Hamburger Dip that's made in your slow cooker for the perfect party appetizer! Click for Recipe

Chili Cheese Dip

With only two ingredients, this chili cheese dip is so easy to make that even the most novice chef can pull it off! Plus, you can make it on your stove top or crock pot so it’s perfect for bringing to parties. Grab your chips and dig into this hot dip recipe that’s the star at any appetizer table!

Chili Cheese Dip Two Ingredient hot dip recipe that's perfect for parties! Can be prepared on the stove top or crock pot. Click for Recipe

Buffalo Chicken Dip

An easy appetizer dip anyone can make! This creamy Buffalo Chicken Dip is everyone’s favorite dip for parties. It can be prepared in your Crockpot or baked in the oven. This dip recipe is full of chicken, ranch, buffalo sauce, cream cheese and shredded cheese. It’s the best game day appetizer recipe!

Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe (Crock Pot or Oven) Creamy Buffalo Chicken Dip is full of chicken, ranch, buffalo sauce, cream cheese and shredded cheese. Click for Recipe

Crock Pot Chicken Enchilada Dip Recipe

ThisCrock Pot Chicken Enchilada Dip is so easy to make. If you have rotisserie chicken you could totally use that instead of shredding your own chicken that’s been seasoned with taco seasoning. I would just stir the taco seasoning into the cream cheese mixture. That would make this recipe even easier!

Crock Pot Chicken Enchilada Dip Recipe This Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip is so Cheesy and Amazing! The Perfect Easy Dip Appetizer for Your Parties!

Click for Recipe

Spicy Crock Pot Cheesy Hamburger Dip

It’s perfect for all the upcoming parties for the holidays, watching the game, or just because. I mean, if you make a whole batch and inhale it, I won’t judge. Not at all. My self-control is totally out the window when it comes to this dip! So get the chips and start dipping into one of my favorite crock pot game day recipes.

Cream Cheese Sausage Dip

This 4 ingredient easy Sausage Dipcan be made in the crock pot or on the stove top. It’s a delicious and easy appetizer perfect for parties, watching the game or holiday parties! A creamy dip with a hint of spice that’s filled with sausage, cream cheese, sour cream and diced tomatoes with green chilies.

Cream Cheese Sausage Dip Creamy, easy sausage dip loaded with flavor that makes an easy appetizer recipe. Click for Recipe

reuben Dip

An easy hot dip with all the flavors of your favorite classic sandwich! This reuben dip can be made in yourCrock Pot or bakedin your oven. It’s quick prep and one of the best crock pot recipes for game day.

Crock Pot Chicken Wings

Elevate your game day with crock pot chicken wings! Tender, flavorful, and fall-off-the-bone goodness in every bite. Skip the take-out and make the best wings in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Crock Pot Chicken Wings Sticky, delicious chicken wings that are prepared in your slow cooker with a homemade seasoning. An easy party appetizer that's always a hit! Click for Recipe

Little Bites and Sides

Mac and Cheese

Tender macaroni noodles smotheredin a cheese sauce. Who wouldn’t love this crock pot mac and cheese recipe? It’s the ultimate, classic comfort food and perfect for game day!

Crock Pot Mac and Cheese Easy, creamy delicious Crock Pot Mac and Cheese. Perfect for holidays, BBQs or an easy dinner! Click for Recipe

Crock Pot Creamed Corn

This creamy side dish is super easy and can even be used as a wonderful game day appetizers. If you’re looking for game day crock pot recipes that can go with your wings, this is a great one.

Crock Pot Creamed Corn Classic creamed corn recipe this is made in your Slow Cooker! It's is such an easy side dish for the holidays with only six ingredients. Click for Recipe

Grape Jelly Meatballs

Make grape jelly meatballs with just 3 ingredients! A wonderful crock pot game day recipe. You’ll love how flavorful and delicious they are.

Grape Jelly Meatballs Easy Grape Jelly Meatballs only require three ingredients and are made in your Crock Pot! Perfect appetizer when you are entertaining. Click for Recipe

Crock Pot Chex Mix

This salty snack mix is addicting and so easy to make. It’s a great munchable snack for game day. If you need to stress eat while you watch the nail-biter of a game, this chex mix is perfect for that.

Crock Pot Chex Mix Simple and Delicious Chex Mix Loaded with Cheerios, Pretzels, Peanuts and Chex Made in your Crock Pot! Click for Recipe

CrockPot Baked Beans

Crock Pot Baked Beans are an absolutely amazing side dish and game day appetizer. So easy to make and perfect for the crock pot.

CrockPot Baked Beans Crock Pot Baked Beans – Loaded with Bacon and Hamburger they are easy and delicious! Click for Recipe

Crock Pot Kickin’ Cheesy Beer Smokies

Change up the little smokies with these cheesy beer smokies. This is one of the crock pot game day recipes that you’ll come back to time and time again.

Crock Pot Kickin’ Cheesy Beer Smokies Crock Pot Kickin’ Cheesy Beer Smokies ~ Your Favorite Smokies Loaded with Beer Cheese Sauce and Tabasco for a Kick! Click for Recipe

Crock Pot Sweet Bacon Smokies

These sweet and smoky little smokies are absolutely delicious. You’re going to love how much flavor they have!

Crock Pot Sweet Bacon Smokies Crock Pot Sweet Bacon Smokies ~ Delicious Smokies Covered in Butter and Brown Sugar and Loaded with Bacon! Perfect Appetizer for Anytime!

Click for Recipe

Sliders, Sandwiches and More

Crock Pot Pulled Pork Recipe

This pulled pork recipe can be used to make the most amazing sliders. You can use it to top baked potatoes and potato skins too.

Crock Pot Pulled Pork Recipe Delicious pulled pork recipe made in your slow cooker! This Crock Pot Pulled Pork makes the best sandwiches! Click for Recipe

Crock Pot Taco Meat

Need some protein packed food for game day? Make a simple taco bar with this flavorful crock pot taco meat. Game day crock pot recipes like this one are always a winner!

Crock Pot Taco Meat Slow cook your taco meat in your Crock Pot for an easy dinner recipe on busy nights! Click for Recipe

Crock Pot Chili Mac

Make some chili in the crock pot that your guests would love for the game day party. It’s a hearty dish that’s perfect to share with friends.

Crock Pot Chili Mac Chili that simmers all day in your crock pot for the ultimate flavor. Add elbow macaroni at the end to turn it in hearty Crock Pot Chili Mac perfect for busy nights! Click for Recipe

French Dip Sandwich

Indulge in the savory perfection of a classic French Dip Sandwich! Tender roast beef, crusty bread, and au jus make every bite a delight.

French Dip Sandwich Easy dinner in your Crock Pot! Tender roast beef piled on a hoagie with Provolone cheese make these French Dip Sandwiches mouthwatering. Click for Recipe

Crock Pot Cheesy Meatball tortellini

I love this recipe because it involves relatively no work at all. That makes it an awesome game day recipe since it won’t take long to make. Plus, it’s the ultimate comfort food if your team is losing.

Crock Pot Cheesy Meatball Tortellini Crock Pot Cheesy Meatball Tortellini ~ Easy Dinner Perfect for a Busy Weeknight! Cheesy Tortellini Loaded with Meatballs in Spaghetti Sauce! Click for Recipe

Hot Ham and Cheese sandwiches

You can never go wrong with cheesy ham sandwiches. Make this delicious meal in your crock pot with minimal effort. It’s always a crowd favorite!

Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwiches Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich recipe made in your Crock Pot! Super fast and delicious! Click for Recipe

This is a more healthy option to serve at your game day gatherings. Plus, it’s loaded with so much flavor that you’ll enjoy every single bite.

Light Crock Pot Fiesta Chicken & Rice Bowls Light Crock Pot Fiesta Chicken & Rice Bowls loaded with chicken, brown rice and pico de gallo for a healthy dish you can throw in your slow cooker for an easy and delicious meal! Click for Recipe

Crock Pot Steak Fajitas

Make some fajitas that are just as good as your favorite restaurant. They’re a fabulous game day dish too and so incredibly simple to make.

Crock Pot Steak Fajitas Crock Pot Steak Fajitas ~ Loaded with Steak, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Yellow, Peppers, Onions and Spices! Piled High on a Tortilla Shell! The Perfect Quick, Easy Weeknight Recipe! Click for Recipe

Crock Pot BBQ Brisket

Relax and sit back and enjoy the game with this recipe. So much flavor and tender melt-in-your-mouth meat.

Crock Pot BBQ Brisket Delicious, Slow Cooked Brisket with Onions, Carrots and Potatoes Smothered in a BBQ Sauce! Click for Recipe

Crock Pot Ribs

Tender, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs that are packed with flavor! These quick and easy, but yet delicious crock pot ribs are going to be a family favorite. They are finger-lickin good.

Crock Pot Ribs Tender, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs that have a delicious rub and are cooked in your slow cooker. Finish them with a quick broil for sticky, finger licking good ribs! Click for Recipe

Crack Chicken

Slow cooked flavorful chicken that you can serve on slider buns or hamburger buns. It’s a great dish to serve to guests and is always a crowd hit.

Crack Chicken Quick and easy shredded chicken bacon ranch recipe is made in the Crockpot! Tender, chicken with cream cheese, bacon, cheese and Ranch seasoning! Click for Recipe

Crock Pot Chicken Tacos

Three ingredient Crockpot Chicken Tacos are the perfect quick and easy dinner. Just shred the chicken, mix it all up and serve it on some fresh tortillas with your favorite toppings.

Crock Pot Chicken Tacos Quick and easy shredded chicken flavored with salsa and taco seasoning in the crock pot! Click for Recipe

Desserts

Crock Pot Peach Crisp

No canned pie filling here. Instead, we use juicy, fresh peaches that make this the best peach dessert. It’s a great game day dessert! Don’t forget the scoop of ice cream on top or whipped cream.

Crock Pot Peach Crisp Quick and easy peach crisp made with fresh peaches and and oat topping that's cooked in your slow cooker. Click for Recipe

Crock Pot Caramel Apple Rolls

Caramel apple rolls in the crock pot — need I say more? These are sticky sweet and so amazing. Your guests won’t be able to get enough.

Crock Pot Caramel Apple Rolls Recipe Start with Store Bought Caramel Rolls in the Crock Pot with Apples and Smothered in Caramel Sauce! Click for Recipe

Crock Pot Cinnamon Apples

If you’re looking for a warm and comforting sweet to serve on a cold fall game day, make crock pot cinnamon apples. They’re so tasty and comforting!

Crock Pot Cinnamon Apples Recipe Easy and delicious spiced apples! Perfect served with ice cream, on pancakes, or eaten with a spoon! Click for Recipe

Crock Pot Chocolate Peanut Clusters

Make these 5 ingredients chocolate peanut clusters as an easy game day sweet. A wonderful game day crock pot recipe