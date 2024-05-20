Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Recipe | LaaLoosh (2024)

Raise your hand if you went a little overboard this holiday weekend and ate or drank more than you should have. Yep. Me too. Guilty as charged.

But don’t worry – today, I’ve got a fantastic recipe for helping you get back on track this week and to help get you prepared!

My Crock Pot Salsa Chicken recipe is what is going to save me this week. And it can be a big help to you too!

Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Recipe | LaaLoosh (1)

I made a nice big batch of this delicious, juicy, flavorful chicken breast to use all week on top of salads, in tacos and wraps, and in burrito bowls.

Basically, it’s just 2 simple ingredients in your Crock Pot or Instant Pot – a jar of your favorite salsa and chicken breasts. It literally takes just a few minutes to throw these two ingredients together, and then your slow cooker (or Instant Pot), will do it’s magic, and you’ll be left with some perfectly seasoned slow cooker shredded chicken to use on countless dishes.

Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Recipe | LaaLoosh (2)

If you love Mexican flavors, you are going to want to give this easy chicken recipe a try because you will be thrilled with all of the amazing ways you’ll be able to use it!

It’s ideal for meal prep and packed lunches, and is always a huge help to me if I have NOTHING prepared for myself for lunch and need to throw together a quick, healthy meal. I like to keep a container in the fridge for quick and easy access, and then use some to prep a few meals for the week.

Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Recipe | LaaLoosh (3)

I cannot even begin to tell you how much I rely on this recipe. Seriously, it is SO easy. And if you haven’t ever done it before, you are going to be super excited when you realize what a game changer this is!

I have cooked it in both my Instant Pot pressure cooker as well as with the slow cooker option, and both methods work out perfectly, with no differences. I use the slow cooker method if I’m busy and want to set it and forget it for a few hours, and I use the Instant Pot method if I’m going to be cooking in the kitchen for a while and/or need to use that tasty chicken sooner rather than later.

Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Recipe | LaaLoosh (4)

This salsa chicken will work well in just about any Mexican dish you can think up – burrito bowls, tacos, salads, taquitos, flautas, enchiladas, nachos, you name it!

But the key to the success of the recipe is using a really good salsa. Because the chicken will release a lot of liquid when it’s cooking, you’re going to want to use a really bold flavored salsa with this, as the flavor of the salsa will get watered down a bit. I have tried it with quite a few, and my personal favorite is Trader Joe’s Garlic Chipotle Salsa.

Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Recipe | LaaLoosh (5)

The bold, smoky chipotle flavor makes this option work SO well! But if you have no TJ’s near you, fear not! Just pick your own favorite salsa. You can always season it up with some extra salt and pepper. If you are in a pinch, you can even make your own with my 5 Minute Restaurant Salsa Recipe! It works great with that salsa too.

Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Recipe | LaaLoosh (6)

Mexican slow cooker shredded chicken could not be any easier with this Crock Pot Chicken Salsa Recipe. You seriously must give this one a try!

TRY IT IN THESE MEXICAN RECIPES!

Mexican Chicken Spaghetti Squash Bowl
Mini Bell Pepper Nachos

Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Recipe | LaaLoosh (7)

Fresh chicken breasts are combined with salsa to make tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, chicken meat, with incredible Mexican flavors. Great for using in tacos, burritos, on top of salads or baked potatoes - endless possibilities!

3.76 from 29 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 4 hours hrs

Total Time 4 hours hrs 5 minutes mins

Servings 4 servings

Calories 142 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1 lb chicken breast - (skinless, boneless)
  • 1 jar of your favorite salsa - (must be made with all 0 Points ingredients)
Instructions

TO COOK IN CROCK POT

  • Place chicken in your crock pot. Pour salsa over top.

  • Cover with lid and cook on low heat for 6 hours or high heat for 4 hours.

  • Using two forks, shred the cooked chicken.

TO COOK IN INSTANT POT/PRESSURE COOKER:

  • Place chicken in the pressure cooker. Pour salsa over top.

  • Cover with lid and set it on POULTRY for 15 minutes. Allow to natural release for 15 minutes.

  • Using two forks, shred the cooked chicken.

Notes

  • The entire recipe makes 4 servings
  • The serving size is about ½ cup shredded chicken

Nutrition

Calories: 142 kcal (7%)Carbohydrates: 3.1 g (1%)Protein: 24.8 g (50%)Fat: 2.9 g (4%)Saturated Fat: 0 gCholesterol: 73 mg (24%)Sodium: 350 mg (15%)Potassium: 564 mg (16%)Fiber: 0.8 g (3%)Sugar: 1.5 g (2%)Calcium: 10 mg (1%)Iron: 0.7 mg (4%)

Course: Main Course Recipes

Cuisine: Mexican Recipes

Diet: Diabetic Recipes, Gluten Free Recipes, Kosher Recipes, Low Calorie Recipes, Low Fat Recipes, Low Lactose Recipes

Cooking Method: Pressure Cooker Recipes, Slow Cooker Recipes

Main Ingredient: Chicken Breast Recipes, Chicken Recipes

Tried this recipe?Let me know how it was!

