(Crock Pot) Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider -- Easy Recipe! (2024)

written by Ashley Fehr

4.74 from 56 votes

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Total Time 3 hours hrs 5 minutes mins

Servings 10

Last updated on January 26, 2024

This Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider is made with the perfect combination of apple, cranberry, and orange juices. It’s warm, sweet, cozy, and perfect for your next Thanksgiving or Christmas party.

(Crock Pot) Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider -- Easy Recipe! (2)

  • Ingredients Needed:
  • How to Make Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider
  • Slow Cooker Apple Cider FAQs
  • Tips and Notes
  • More Holiday Beverages You’ll Love
  • Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider Recipe

Cider has never really been something my family has at our holiday gatherings. But after making this Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider, I think you can count on it being at every holiday get-together from here on out.

I’ve had traditional apple cider, and it’s delicious. But I have to say, I do enjoy a good flavor twist. And I love any recipe made with cranberry!

For this apple cider recipe, I used pure, unsweetened juices with just a bit of sugar so you can control the added sweetness and sugar. This drink is warm, cozy, and perfect for the holidays!

Love cranberries? Try this Orange Cranberry Bread or these White Chocolate Cranberry Sweet Rolls next!

Ingredients Needed:

  • Juice: we’re using a combination of pure, unsweetened apple juice, orange juice, and cranberry juice.
  • Sweetener: I usually use granulated sugar, but feel free to use another sweetener like stevia or honey.
  • Spices: we’re using whole cinnamon sticks and ground cloves to give the cider a bit of sweet, spicy flavor.

How to Make Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider

Any recipe I can prep in 5 minutes is one I want in my life! Here’s how to make this super simple cider:

  1. Combine: Add all of the ingredients to the crockpot, then stir to combine.
  2. Cook and serve: Cover and cook on low until hot, then serve immediately or keep warm.
(Crock Pot) Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider -- Easy Recipe! (3)

Slow Cooker Apple Cider FAQs

How do you keep Apple Cider warm at a party?

You can keep the cider warm in the crockpot, which makes it super convenient to make ahead of time for a holiday party. Just make it as instructed, then leave it in the crockpot on the “low” or “warm” setting.

Can this be made on the stovetop?

You can! It just may not be as flavorful since the spices will have less time to infuse into the cider. To make the cider on the stove, add everything to a large pot. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat, cover, and warm for 30 minutes.

How to store:

Leftover Cranberry Apple Cider will keep for up to 1 week in the fridge. To reheat, warm on the stove on low until heated or microwave single servings in microwave-safe mugs!

(Crock Pot) Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider -- Easy Recipe! (4)

Tips and Notes

  • Use whole spices if you can. They soak in the cider and infuse so much delicious flavor without any risk of graininess.
  • If you can’t find whole spices, ground should work. I would never add ground spices to a cold drink, but they should dissolve completely as the cider heats, so it works just as well.
  • If you use ground spices and you notice clumps in the finished cider, simply strain it through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth.
  • Add other seasonings. Spice things up even more with allspice or fresh ginger.
  • Make it boozy. Feel free to spike your cider with a couple ounces of rum, bourbon, or whiskey!

More Holiday Beverages You’ll Love

Drinks

Peppermint Mocha Recipe

Drinks

Slow Cooker Cranberry White Hot Chocolate

Drinks

Crockpot Hot Chocolate — easy and homemade!

(Crock Pot) Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider -- Easy Recipe! (9)

Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider

written by Ashley Fehr

4.74 from 56 votes

This Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider is made with the perfect combination of apple, cranberry, and orange juices. It's warm, sweet, cozy, and perfect for your next Thanksgiving or Christmas party.

(Crock Pot) Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider -- Easy Recipe! (11)

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 3 hours hrs

Total Time 3 hours hrs 5 minutes mins

Cuisine American

Course Drinks

Servings 10

Calories 129cal

Ingredients

  • 1 liter apple juice pure unsweetened
  • 2 cups orange juice pure unsweetened
  • 1 liter cranberry juice unsweetened
  • 1/4-1/2 cup sugar (stevia, honey or other sweetener) (to taste)
  • 3 cinnamon sticks whole
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

Instructions

  • Add all ingredients to a 4 quart or larger slow cooker. Stir.

  • Cook at least 3-4 hours on low or until hot. Keep warm as long as needed on the low or warm setting.

  • *Leftovers refrigerate wonderfully and reheat just fine!

Notes

I was going to add whole cloves and allspice, but I couldn’t find any! I would never add ground spices to a cold drink, but the ground spices dissolve completely as the cider is heated so it works just as well. If you can find ground cloves and allspice and want to go that route, it would also be amazing!

Nutrition Information

Calories: 129cal | Carbohydrates: 32g | Sodium: 6mg | Potassium: 281mg | Sugar: 28g | Vitamin A: 145IU | Vitamin C: 35mg | Calcium: 32mg | Iron: 0.6mg

(Crock Pot) Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider -- Easy Recipe! (12)

Drinks

Strawberry Milk

Drinks

Peppermint Mocha Recipe

Drinks

Strawberry Lemonade

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Lena says

    When did you garnish with cranberries and apples?

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      Hi Lena! You can garnish it when you are ready to serve it.

      Reply

  2. Katie says

    Going to make this for a party tonight but seem to be having trouble finding the unsweetened versions of the juices. Is it going to mess with the flavor if I use the sweet versions? (Obviously I won’t be adding the additional sugar)

    Thanks!

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      Hi Katie, I don’t think it would mess with it to much.

      Reply

  3. Anne says

    If you put whole cloves in instead of ground cloves- what amount would you put in?
    Also, how much whole allspice would you put in?

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      Hi Anne, I’ve only tested the recipe as is, but I believe if you Google the conversions you’ll get an equivalent amount. Hope you enjoy it!

      Reply

  4. Danielle says

    are there cranberries in this recipe? I didn’t see them listed in the ingredients but saw them in the photo/

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      Hi Danielle, the fresh cranberries and orange slices are for presentation purposes. You are using cranberry and orange juice in the recipe itself.

      Reply

  5. Donna says

    Can you add Rum or another liquor for an adult drink with your recipe?

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      Hi Donna, I am sure you could, I just haven’t tried it myself. If you decide to experiment, let me know how it goes!

      Reply

  6. Kathy Miller says

    Ooooh, I made this last week when we had company for dinner! It was so good! The only thing I changed was that I used apple cider instead of apple juice and used a little less sugar. It was a huge hit! Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      I’m so glad you liked it!

      Reply

