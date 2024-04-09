(Crock Pot) Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider -- Easy Recipe! (2024)

This Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider is made with the perfect combination of apple, cranberry, and orange juices. It’s warm, sweet, cozy, and perfect for your next Thanksgiving or Christmas party.

Cider has never really been something my family has at our holiday gatherings. But after making this Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider, I think you can count on it being at every holiday get-together from here on out.

I’ve had traditional apple cider, and it’s delicious. But I have to say, I do enjoy a good flavor twist. And I love any recipe made with cranberry!

For this apple cider recipe, I used pure, unsweetened juices with just a bit of sugar so you can control the added sweetness and sugar. This drink is warm, cozy, and perfect for the holidays!

Ingredients Needed:

Juice: we’re using a combination of pure, unsweetened apple juice, orange juice, and cranberry juice.

we’re using a combination of pure, unsweetened apple juice, orange juice, and cranberry juice. Sweetener: I usually use granulated sugar, but feel free to use another sweetener like stevia or honey.

I usually use granulated sugar, but feel free to use another sweetener like stevia or honey. Spices: we’re using whole cinnamon sticks and ground cloves to give the cider a bit of sweet, spicy flavor.

How to Make Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider

Any recipe I can prep in 5 minutes is one I want in my life! Here’s how to make this super simple cider:

Combine: Add all of the ingredients to the crockpot, then stir to combine. Cook and serve: Cover and cook on low until hot, then serve immediately or keep warm.

Slow Cooker Apple Cider FAQs

How do you keep Apple Cider warm at a party? You can keep the cider warm in the crockpot, which makes it super convenient to make ahead of time for a holiday party. Just make it as instructed, then leave it in the crockpot on the “low” or “warm” setting. Can this be made on the stovetop? You can! It just may not be as flavorful since the spices will have less time to infuse into the cider. To make the cider on the stove, add everything to a large pot. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat, cover, and warm for 30 minutes. How to store: Leftover Cranberry Apple Cider will keep for up to 1 week in the fridge. To reheat, warm on the stove on low until heated or microwave single servings in microwave-safe mugs!

Tips and Notes

Use whole spices if you can. They soak in the cider and infuse so much delicious flavor without any risk of graininess.

If you can’t find whole spices, ground should work. I would never add ground spices to a cold drink, but they should dissolve completely as the cider heats, so it works just as well.

ground should work. I would never add ground spices to a cold drink, but they should dissolve completely as the cider heats, so it works just as well. If you use ground spices and you notice clumps in the finished cider, simply strain it through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth.

in the finished cider, simply strain it through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth. Add other seasonings. Spice things up even more with allspice or fresh ginger.

Spice things up even more with allspice or fresh ginger. Make it boozy. Feel free to spike your cider with a couple ounces of rum, bourbon, or whiskey!

Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider written by Ashley Fehr 4.74 from 56 votes This Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider is made with the perfect combination of apple, cranberry, and orange juices. It's warm, sweet, cozy, and perfect for your next Thanksgiving or Christmas party. Save Review Print Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 3 hours hrs Total Time 3 hours hrs 5 minutes mins Cuisine American Course Drinks Servings 10 Calories 129cal Ingredients ▢ 1 liter apple juice pure unsweetened

▢ 2 cups orange juice pure unsweetened

▢ 1 liter cranberry juice unsweetened

▢ 1/4-1/2 cup sugar (stevia, honey or other sweetener) (to taste)

▢ 3 cinnamon sticks whole

▢ 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves US Customary – Metric Instructions Add all ingredients to a 4 quart or larger slow cooker. Stir.

Cook at least 3-4 hours on low or until hot. Keep warm as long as needed on the low or warm setting.

*Leftovers refrigerate wonderfully and reheat just fine! Notes I was going to add whole cloves and allspice, but I couldn’t find any! I would never add ground spices to a cold drink, but the ground spices dissolve completely as the cider is heated so it works just as well. If you can find ground cloves and allspice and want to go that route, it would also be amazing! Nutrition Information Calories: 129cal | Carbohydrates: 32g | Sodium: 6mg | Potassium: 281mg | Sugar: 28g | Vitamin A: 145IU | Vitamin C: 35mg | Calcium: 32mg | Iron: 0.6mg See Also Broccoli Beef Recipe Want to save this recipe? Create an account easily save your favorite content, so you never forget a recipe again. Register Now