(Crock Pot) Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider -- Easy Recipe! (2024)

The Recipe Rebel / Drinks
written by Ashley Fehr
4.74 from 56 votes
Prep Time 5 minutes mins
Total Time 3 hours hrs 5 minutes mins
Servings 10
Last updated on January 26, 2024
This Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider is made with the perfect combination of apple, cranberry, and orange juices. It’s warm, sweet, cozy, and perfect for your next Thanksgiving or Christmas party.
Table of Contents
- Ingredients Needed:
- How to Make Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider
- Slow Cooker Apple Cider FAQs
- Tips and Notes
- More Holiday Beverages You’ll Love
- Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider Recipe
Cider has never really been something my family has at our holiday gatherings. But after making this Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider, I think you can count on it being at every holiday get-together from here on out.
I’ve had traditional apple cider, and it’s delicious. But I have to say, I do enjoy a good flavor twist. And I love any recipe made with cranberry!
For this apple cider recipe, I used pure, unsweetened juices with just a bit of sugar so you can control the added sweetness and sugar. This drink is warm, cozy, and perfect for the holidays!
Love cranberries? Try this Orange Cranberry Bread or these White Chocolate Cranberry Sweet Rolls next!
Ingredients Needed:
- Juice: we’re using a combination of pure, unsweetened apple juice, orange juice, and cranberry juice.
- Sweetener: I usually use granulated sugar, but feel free to use another sweetener like stevia or honey.
- Spices: we’re using whole cinnamon sticks and ground cloves to give the cider a bit of sweet, spicy flavor.
How to Make Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider
Any recipe I can prep in 5 minutes is one I want in my life! Here’s how to make this super simple cider:
- Combine: Add all of the ingredients to the crockpot, then stir to combine.
- Cook and serve: Cover and cook on low until hot, then serve immediately or keep warm.
Slow Cooker Apple Cider FAQs
How do you keep Apple Cider warm at a party?
You can keep the cider warm in the crockpot, which makes it super convenient to make ahead of time for a holiday party. Just make it as instructed, then leave it in the crockpot on the “low” or “warm” setting.
Can this be made on the stovetop?
You can! It just may not be as flavorful since the spices will have less time to infuse into the cider. To make the cider on the stove, add everything to a large pot. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat, cover, and warm for 30 minutes.
How to store:
Leftover Cranberry Apple Cider will keep for up to 1 week in the fridge. To reheat, warm on the stove on low until heated or microwave single servings in microwave-safe mugs!
Tips and Notes
- Use whole spices if you can. They soak in the cider and infuse so much delicious flavor without any risk of graininess.
- If you can’t find whole spices, ground should work. I would never add ground spices to a cold drink, but they should dissolve completely as the cider heats, so it works just as well.
- If you use ground spices and you notice clumps in the finished cider, simply strain it through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth.
- Add other seasonings. Spice things up even more with allspice or fresh ginger.
- Make it boozy. Feel free to spike your cider with a couple ounces of rum, bourbon, or whiskey!
More Holiday Beverages You’ll Love
Drinks
Peppermint Mocha Recipe
Drinks
Slow Cooker Cranberry White Hot Chocolate
Drinks
Crockpot Hot Chocolate — easy and homemade!
Pin this recipe to save for laterPin this recipe to your favorite board
Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider
written by Ashley Fehr
4.74 from 56 votes
This Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider is made with the perfect combination of apple, cranberry, and orange juices. It's warm, sweet, cozy, and perfect for your next Thanksgiving or Christmas party.
Prep Time 5 minutes mins
Cook Time 3 hours hrs
Total Time 3 hours hrs 5 minutes mins
Cuisine American
Course Drinks
Servings 10
Calories 129cal
Ingredients
- 1 liter apple juice pure unsweetened
- 2 cups orange juice pure unsweetened
- 1 liter cranberry juice unsweetened
- 1/4-1/2 cup sugar (stevia, honey or other sweetener) (to taste)
- 3 cinnamon sticks whole
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
US Customary – Metric
Instructions
Add all ingredients to a 4 quart or larger slow cooker. Stir.
Cook at least 3-4 hours on low or until hot. Keep warm as long as needed on the low or warm setting.
*Leftovers refrigerate wonderfully and reheat just fine!
Notes
I was going to add whole cloves and allspice, but I couldn’t find any! I would never add ground spices to a cold drink, but the ground spices dissolve completely as the cider is heated so it works just as well. If you can find ground cloves and allspice and want to go that route, it would also be amazing!
Nutrition Information
Calories: 129cal | Carbohydrates: 32g | Sodium: 6mg | Potassium: 281mg | Sugar: 28g | Vitamin A: 145IU | Vitamin C: 35mg | Calcium: 32mg | Iron: 0.6mg
Tried this recipe?
Meet Ashley
My name is Ashley Fehr and I love creating easy meals my family loves. I also like to do things my way, which means improvising and breaking the rules when necessary. Here you will find creative twists on old favorites and some of my favorite family recipes, passed down from generations!
Read More
Reader Interactions
Comments
Lena says
When did you garnish with cranberries and apples?
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Lena! You can garnish it when you are ready to serve it.
Reply
Katie says
Going to make this for a party tonight but seem to be having trouble finding the unsweetened versions of the juices. Is it going to mess with the flavor if I use the sweet versions? (Obviously I won’t be adding the additional sugar)
Thanks!
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Katie, I don’t think it would mess with it to much.
Reply
Anne says
If you put whole cloves in instead of ground cloves- what amount would you put in?
Also, how much whole allspice would you put in?
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Anne, I’ve only tested the recipe as is, but I believe if you Google the conversions you’ll get an equivalent amount. Hope you enjoy it!
Reply
Danielle says
are there cranberries in this recipe? I didn’t see them listed in the ingredients but saw them in the photo/
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Danielle, the fresh cranberries and orange slices are for presentation purposes. You are using cranberry and orange juice in the recipe itself.
Reply
Donna says
Can you add Rum or another liquor for an adult drink with your recipe?
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Donna, I am sure you could, I just haven’t tried it myself. If you decide to experiment, let me know how it goes!
Reply
Kathy Miller says
Ooooh, I made this last week when we had company for dinner! It was so good! The only thing I changed was that I used apple cider instead of apple juice and used a little less sugar. It was a huge hit! Thanks for the recipe!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I’m so glad you liked it!
Reply
« Older Comments