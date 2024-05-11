Crockpot Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Crockpot Sweet Potato Casserole is a fun twist on a classic dish. Free up your oven and make it in the slow cooker.

Tasty pecans and marshmallows in every bite make this the perfect casserole to enjoy. We have a traditional Oven Baked Sweet Potato Casserole we love to make, but this recipe is a bit different because the potatoes are diced and not mashed.

Save oven space this holiday and make your favorite casserole in the slow cooker.

Which Sweet Potatoes to chose for this casserole?

Make sure to use fresh sweet potatoes that do not have any root growing off of them.

I like to use medium size sweet potatoes to make this delicious side dish recipe.

Ingredients:

Sweet Potatoes – I used fresh

Butter

Brown Sugar – If you are out try our Homemade Brown Sugar

Ground Cinnamon

Vanilla Extract – also try Homemade Vanilla Extract

– also try Pecans

Miniature Marshmallows

Scroll down to the recipe card and the full recipe instructions.

How to Make Crockpot Sweet Potato Casserole:

Step 1 – Mix in a Small Bowl – Add the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract and mix together. Step 2 – Place in Slow cooker – Put the cube sweet potatoes in a 4-6 quart crock pot.

Step 3 – Add the butter mixture to the crock pot. Mix everything together and toss the sweet potatoes so they are coated in the butter mixture. Step 4 – Add Chopped Pecans – Put the chopped pecans on top of the sweet potatoes and add the lid.

How Long to Cook Sweet Potato Casserole in a Crock Pot:

Step 5 – Cover and Cook – Let the casserole cook on low for 7-8 hours. You can cook on high for 3-4 hours until the potatoes are soft and tender. Step 6 – Top with Marshmallows – During the last 10 to 15 minutes add the marshmallows and put the lid back on. You just want them to melt a little bit.

Crock Pot Sweet Potato Casserole Tips:

If you have a lot of other things to cook, it is helpful to do the prep work in advance . By going ahead and peeling and dicing the potatoes.

. By going ahead and peeling and dicing the potatoes. Make sure to peel the sweet potatoes entirely. The skin adds a toughness to the casserole so make sure to remove all the skin will peeling.

The skin adds a toughness to the casserole so make sure to remove all the skin will peeling. Dice the sweet potatoes into even pieces. This will ensure that the sweet potatoes cook evenly. Try to get them in as even as sizes as possible.

This will ensure that the sweet potatoes cook evenly. Try to get them in as even as sizes as possible. Leave the lid off at the end of cooking time. – I do remove the lid from the crock pot for the last 15-20 minutes so any extra moisture will cook off.

Variation Ideas:

Chopped Nuts – The pecan topping in the recipe is optional. It will also be good with any of your favorite type of nuts. Walnuts or almonds would be great too.

– The pecan topping in the recipe is optional. It will also be good with any of your favorite type of nuts. Walnuts or almonds would be great too. Marshmallows – We used mini marshmallows but you can use regular size marshmallows as well. I think either one would be delicious.

We used mini marshmallows but you can use regular size marshmallows as well. I think either one would be delicious. Mashed Sweet Potatoes – You can mash the sweet potatoes. This recipe leaves the potatoes diced. However, if you prefer you can use a potato masher and mash them.

You can mash the sweet potatoes. This recipe leaves the potatoes diced. However, if you prefer you can use a potato masher and mash them. Add Sweetness – If you like things sweeter, add a little bit of maple syrup or honey to the sweet potatoes before cooking.

How to Store Leftovers:

You can store in the refrigerator for 3-4 days. Just make sure you use an air tight container with a lid.

How to Freeze

This sweet potato casserole can be placed in the freezer. Make sure to store in a freezer airtight container and place in the freezer. It will stay fresh for up to 3 months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Top not Brown? The top of this casserole will not brown when made in a crock pot. If your crock pot insert is oven safe. You can put the entire insert in the oven and broil for 3-5 minutes.

However, if you are using a crock pot with a ceramic insert. Do not put this insert in the oven as it will crack. Can I substitute canned sweet potatoes for fresh sweet potatoes? Canned or frozen sweet potatoes can be used in this recipe. If you are using frozen, I recommend you thaw them out first.

Can you Put Raw Sweet Potatoes in a Slow Cooker? Yes, sweet potatoes cook great in a crock pot. Just place them in a crock pot raw and they’ll cook perfectly. Why does sweet potato casserole get watery? The sweet potatoes will release moisture as they cook so remove the lid the lasts 15-20 minutes of the cooking time to help evaporate extra moisture. Should sweet potato casserole be firm? Sweet potato casserole should be set and firm. It should not be runny. How do you thicken up sweet potato casserole? If you prefer a thicker casserole, add 2-3 tablespoons of flour to the sweet potatoes to help the sauce thicken up as they cook. Can I make this ahead of time? Yes you can! You can prep the whole dish the night before and keep covered in the refrigerator until ready to cook.



We love serving this for Thanksgivng and if you love the idea of using your slow cooker, also try Crockpot Stuffing, Crock Pot Cheesy Potato Casserole, and Crockpot Green Bean Casserole Recipe

See our Full post on 50 Easy Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes or check out our other Crockpot Side Dishes.

Easy Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe with Apples

Crockpot Sweet Potatoes

Crock Pot Sweet Potato Soup Recipe

I hope you enjoy this recipe! After you make it, please leave a comment and a star rating. I love hearing from you!