Crunchy Granola Bar Recipe (2024)

These homemade granola bars are a great way to make healthy snacks for the whole family. Add this easy granola bar recipe to your menu planning!

This Crunchy Granola Bar Recipe is super easy to make and is a tasty snack that can be taken on the go. You also have complete control over the ingredients, making them a much healthier option for your family.

There’s no denying that store-bought granola bars are a convenient snack. Store shelves are packed with options too, in flavor and brand.

They aren’t always so healthy though. The amount of sugar and trans-fats they contain make pre-packaged granola bars less than ideal.

In the last few months, I have been experimenting with all kinds of healthy snack recipes, as we try to reduce the amount of processed foods that we eat. This homemade granola bar recipe is one of our family favorites so far.

They are super simple to make. The best part? You can swap out many of the ingredients for different flavour combinations. Add this to your must-bake list!

Ingredients:

Crunchy granola bar recipe:

Granola Bar Recipe Variations:

Tips & Tricks:

Use rolled oats, quick oats, or a combination of both, in this recipe. Each one will create a slightly different texture in the finished product.

A silicone or rubber spatula works well for pressing the granola bar mixture evenly into your baking pan. Spray it with a little cooking spray to prevent sticking.

Cut your bars while they are still slightly warm.

When storing, wrap individual bars in parchment paper or plastic wrap. They can then be stacked in your storage container.

Granola Bar Recipe Variations:

Add chocolate chips or dark chocolate chunks.

Try Sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, or chia seeds.

Unsweetened coconut flakes, raisins, dried cranberries, or other dried fruit.

Substitute maple syrup or brown rice syrup for some of the honey.

Include some almond butter, cashew butter, date paste, or creamy peanut butter.

Try these crunchy baked granola bars and let me know what your family’s favorite flavor combinations are!

Yield: 18 bars Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes This Crunchy Granola Bar Recipe is super easy to make and is a tasty snack that can be taken on the go. Add it to your must bake list! Ingredients 5 1/2 cups oats

1 cup chopped nuts

3/4 cup honey

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

2 tsp cinnamon Instructions Place honey and brown sugar in a small sauce pan and dissolve over medium heat until combined. Add vanilla and cinnamon. Pour this mixture over the remaining ingredients and mix well. Press the mixture onto a tinfoil lined baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees until golden (about 30 minutes). Cut the baked granola into bars immediately, careful the sheet pan will be hot! Allow the bars to cool before separating. Nutrition Information: Yield: 18Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 212Total Fat: 6gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 4gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 25mgCarbohydrates: 38gFiber: 3gSugar: 20gProtein: 5g All values are approximate and based on ingredients used by the recipe writer. Always calculate your own individual nutritional values for the most accurate calculation. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Pinterest