Crustless Quiche Recipes For One (2024)

By Joanie Zisk
on Jan 27, 2021
The key to a really great quiche doesn’t lie In the crust. Instead, a flavor-filled quiche relies on a delicate, creamy custard. This delightful filling is what makes these crustless quiche recipes incredibly delicious and we’re absolutely convinced that you won’t even miss the crust.
Here you will find several easy single serving crustless quiche recipes that are so tasty, you won’t even miss the crust!
Why These Recipes Work
- The key to a great quiche doesn’t lie in the crust but with a delicate, creamy custard. This is what makes wonderful crustless quiche recipes so incredibly delicious! It’s wonderful to not have to bother with making a crust. I save so much time by eliminating the pastry step. If you would like to add a crust to a quiche recipe, I recommend using a frozen, or pre-made pie crust and cutting it to fit the dish.
- A quiche can be fancy, yet incredibly easy to make.
- Single serving crustless quiche recipes are great recipes to have on hand when you’re looking for low carb meals that are easy to customize.
- In these single serving crustless quiche recipes, the quiche filling begins with the same two ingredients; eggs and cream. You can follow the simple directions in the following recipes to create any one of these savory quiche recipes or use the ratio of egg to cream (listed in the recipes) and add your own favorite filling ingredients.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is A Crustless Quiche?
A crustless quiche is a little like an oven baked omelette or a frittata. It’s made with a couple of eggs, a little cream or milk, and then whatever ingredients you like to add in.
There’s no crust involved which makes for an easy meal to prepare.
An interesting thing happens when a crustless quiche is baked in the oven, a sort of “natural” crust forms along the bottom and the sides. This leaves you with the absolute best part of the quiche.
A mini crustless quiche makes a delightful dinner or even a low carb breakfast. They can be low carb, keto friendly and low calorie as well.
Can You Freeze A Crustless Quiche?
Yes, a crustless quiche freezes very well.
To freeze before baking:
Mix the ingredients together and pour the mixture into a zip-top freezer bag. Thaw the quiche filling in the refrigerator for about 24 hours before baking. Transfer the ingredients to an small oven safe baking dish and bake as the quiche recipe states.
To freeze after baking:
Cook the quiche as directed and allow to cool. Tightly cover with plastic wrap and freeze. When you are ready to reheat the quiche, place the quiche in a 350 degree F oven and heat for 20 minutes.
What Type Of Milk Should I Use In A Crustless Quiche Recipe?
In the quiche recipes above, I recommend using heavy cream (also known as double cream). The cream makes the quiche richer.
You may also use skim, lowfat, or whole milk instead of the cream. Almond milk and soy milk will work well too.
How To Store A Crustless Quiche?
Cover the quiche and keep in the refrigerator. It should be eaten within 3 days.
Crustless Quiche Recipes
Crustless Quiche Lorraine For One
You certainly won't miss the crust in this lovely Crustless Quiche Lorraine for one! It's perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Crustless Quiche Lorraine Recipe
Crustless Tomato Quiche With Pesto For One
5 from 4 votes
This single serving crustless quiche is filled with ripe tomato slices, pesto, and cheese. It's perfect for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner. Easy to make and cooks in less than 30 minutes!
Crustless Pesto Quiche Recipe
Crustless Spinach Quiche For One
4.89 from 43 votes
Make a quick and easy single-serving crustless spinach quiche in 30 minutes! This healthy recipe is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a snack.
Crustless Spinach Quiche Recipe
Crustless Pizza Quiche For One
5 from 15 votes
Satisfy a pizza craving with this fabulous crustless pizza quiche! This single serving low carb quiche is filled with plenty of pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Easy to make and cooks in less than 30 minutes.
Crustless Pizza Quiche Recipe
Crustless Goat Cheese & Prosciutto Quiche For One
4.86 from 14 votes
Easy to make, low carb Goat Cheese and Prosciutto Quiche For One! A delicious combination of flavors. This single serving quiche recipe is ideal for anyone cooking for one and is perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Crustless Asparagus Quiche For One
4.95 from 20 votes
Create an easy, delicious Crustless Asparagus Quiche in a single serving size, perfect for any meal. A simple, nutritious recipe for a delightful dish.
Crustless Roasted Potato Quiche
Serving Suggestions
You might like to consider serving any of these single serving and small batch recipes with your quiche.
- Cucumber Salad
- Italian Pasta Salad
- Avocado Salad
- Spinach and Orzo Salad
Expert Tips
- When making a crustless quiche for one, I use a5-inch baking dish which you can find on our store page. This dish holds about 1.5 cups and has an area of 25 square inches. A 4×6-inch dish has an area of 24 square inches and will work as well. For best results, use a dish of similar size. See ourFAQ pagefor additional information on baking dish sizes. For examples of the dishes we use, please visit ourStore page.
- The key ingredients in a crustless quiche are 2 eggs and 3 tablespoons of heavy cream. Feel free to customize your quiche as you would like with seasonal ingredients or ingredients you already have on hand.
I love your recipes. just right for my husband and I
Thank you, Sonja. I’m so happy our recipes are helpful to you.
Nice photos – too bad there are no recipes that I can see.
Reply
Hi Anna,
Each of the crustless quiche recipes are accessible by clicking the recipe title and then going to the bottom of the specific recipe’s page. Hope this helps.
Have a wonderful weekend,
Joanie
Joanie, As an older, single diabetic woman I so appreciate the recipes with the nutrition facts. It is so wonderful to have the work of recalculating the many familiar recipes I have enjoyed. Thank you!!!
Reply
Thank you so much for your note, Kathleen. I’m so happy you are enjoying the recipes and are finding the nutrition facts helpful. Thank you for letting me know.
Have a wonderful week.
Joanie
Joanie, I enjoy getting your recipes for one. As a single lady, they are not only well received, but they are delicious. Thank you for helping me to just cook for myself. Keep the recipes coming.
Dot
Hi Dot,
I am so happy you are enjoying the recipes. Thank you so much for letting me know and if you have a favorite dish and would like to see it made into a single serving version, please let us know.
Have a wonderful week!
Joanie
Hi Joanie…. I’n new to your site and just love the idea that I can have great dishes for one or two servings (depending on the recipe)….however,, I need to know if you can include sizes for the baking dishes you recommend…. for example: crustess quiches I don’t really have small baking pans or ramikins; so I will need to buy some, but I don’t know what sizes to get…
Reply
Hi Jan,
Thank you for your email. I’m glad you are enjoying the recipes.
In most of the recipes, towards the bottom of the post I note the size of the baking dish I use. In this Crustless Quiche Roundup, when you click on the recipe title you are directed to the specific recipe. On each of the recipe pages, I note that I use a 5-inch baking dish.
I did notice that I did not reference the baking dish I use in this main article and I will go back and add it today. Thank you for the reminder.
Also, here is a link to see the list of baking dishes I use and recommend – https://store.onedishkitchen.com/ and https://onedishkitchen.com/faq/
Have a great week!
Joanie
