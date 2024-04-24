Culinary Tea: More Than 150 Recipes Steeped in Tradition from Around the World|Hardcover (2024)

The Flavor Bible

“Anyone who enjoyed the food and tea pairings in our book What to Drink with What You Eat but hoped to explore the subject in greater depth will absolutely love Culinary Tea  and should add this beautifully-photographed book to their collection immediately. It is a welcome introduction to tea's myriad applications both in the kitchen and at the table, and has become our new favorite tea-related book. Bravo to authors Cindy Gold and Lisë Stern, whose passion for tea is contagious!"

Alice Medrich, author of Bittersweet and Pure Dessert

“Culinary Tea is authoritative, inspiring, and useful for any cook passionate about bringing new and authentic flavors to their cooking. Cindy and Lise give us a wealth of details, ideas, flavor profiles, and cooking methods in addition to tantalizing recipes. In no time you will be deglazing pans with tea, cooking rice in it, brining poultry and making soup with it, not to mention concocting ice creams, cookies and desserts. Tea may well be the next big flavor… I’m totally on board.”

"As a chef, I am always excited to get reintroduced to an ingredient that has such a universal appeal and a broad function in the kitchen. After reading Culinary Tea, I am eager to try out several innovative concepts from brining and smoking to culinary rubs. Cynthia Gold and Lisë Stern’s book will satisfy everyone from the home cook to the restaurant chef and will open the eyes of every reader to the wonderful uses of culinary tea.”



Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 8/24/10

“A beautiful text, with many unusual recipes… Recipes are easy to follow, each to its own page and the sturdy book and thick paper stock stay open on the counter with no need for place-holding. A substantial and sophisticated cookbook for the price.”

Karen Page and Andrew Dornenburg, James Beard award-winning authors of

Joseph Simrany, President, Tea Association of the USA, April 6, 2010

“For those of you who think you know all about tea, you have never met Cynthia Gold or her disciple Lisë Stern. Together, they will take you on a gustatory adventure that will span the globe in search of new ways to enjoy this amazing beverage.”

James Norwood Pratt, author of The Tea Lover’s Treasury and The Tea Lover’s Companion

"Beautiful, imaginative, and wonderfully clear, what Cynthia Gold and Lisë Stern have given us is nothing less than a new dimension to the culinary arts. Here is the simply indispensable work on tea with cooking and cooking with tea. In time we will all pay our compliments to the chef."

Ming Tsai, host of award-winning PBS series, Simply Ming

“Everyone loves tea, but not many know that you can cook with it as well, and not just the classic recipes like Tea-Smoked Duck. Cynthia and Lisë have put together over 250 pages filled with savory and sweet recipes that use tea as an ingredient. From the Orange Spice Tea-Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Mango-Peach Salsa to the Earl Grey Cream Tea Cake, this book will take you way beyond a cup of tea.”

Nina Simonds, author of

Spices of Life

“In CULINARY TEA, tea authority Cynthia Gold and food writer Lisë Stern offer generous information about all matters of tea, including tea history and varieties, advice on tea and food pairings, and a treasure trove of intriguing and mouth-watering tea-infused recipes.”

Adam Ried, Boston Globe Magazine cooking columnist and author of Thoroughly Modern Milkshakes

"In Culinary Tea, Cindy Gold and Lisë Stern offer an inspired, information-packed, eye-opening tea-torial on every aspect of this ancient, and modern, staple. Detailed taste profiles, flavor pairing recommendations, and incredible recipes help you see, and taste, tea in a whole new light—and in different cookware, too! Gold and Stern catapult tea from the cup right into the saucepan, skillet, roaster, and cookie sheet—and that’s just the beginning!”