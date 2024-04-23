Curried Carrot and Coconut Soup Recipe (2024)

Ratings
5
out of 5
2,610
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
Nadya
Doubled the recipe and used 1 Tbs. coconut oil instead of butter, added 1 tsp. sumac for citrusy flavor. Very easy and delicious! Would amp up the nutritional value by adding a 1/2 cup of red lentils at the beginning and topping with a sprinkle of toasted coconut, cilantro, and a little more sumac.
Lance
My pantry compelled several tweaks (perhaps in the spirit of this ad-hoc recipe). But the result was so tasty that I had to write down quantities so that I can do it again.
Following all other instructions, I used these quantities and ingredients:
3 tablespoons coconut oil
1 pound carrots, post-peel weight
1 tablespoon finely-diced ginger
1 rounded teaspoon garam masala
1 rounded teaspoon turmeric
1 rounded teaspoon coriander
about 2 cups water
about 2/3 cup almond milk
1 tablespoon lime juice
Cathy
I loved this soup. It's a warm spicy. The lime balances it all out nicely. I used light coconut milk and half the butter. I can not stop eating it.
Davida
This soup is a real hit. I double the spices to make it more flavorful. Today I served it decorated with a thin slice of lime and some pomegranate seeds. A lovely addition.
Mickie
Can you freeze this soup with the coconut milk already added?
LATSKI
I hesitate to list deviations from the recipe however in this instance they simply show the versatility of the simple recipe. I did not have enough carrots so I added cauliflower to make up the difference. I didnn't have coriander or tumeric so doubled up on curry powder. I doubled the ginger and also the cayenne as we like spice. I was worried about the seasoning until I added the lime: the lime brings out the flavors of the dish. Simple and delightful. Don't forget the lime!
Mary
Used more ginger and garnished with chopped cashews. Left out tumeric because I didn't have any on hand. Still delicious. Definitely going in the rotation.
Naani-Daadi
If you have sour cream, you can drop a dollop on it, and run the tines of a fork through it to make a pretty design before serving. Also, if you have cumin seed, add it to the butter before the onion until you get a faint aroma of roasted cumin, Don't let the ground coriander powder and ground turmeric burn; add just before you add the stock, give it a few stirs.
For a cold summer soup, you could use zucchini. but use a good oil instead of butter, and yogurt instead of coconut milk.
Sue Llewellyn
Kudos to Mark Bittman for this knockout recipe--a total keeper. Also, thanks to Mr. B for mentioning puréeing in the pot with an immersion blender. Too many of his colleagues still seem to be wedded to "Purée, in batches if necessary, in blender or food processor"!
E
I have made this many times before, but last night, I made it with my Instant Pot and it was even simpler than usual. Sauteed onions, carrots, and spices as directed using the "saute" function of the Instant Pot. Then added the 2 cups of broth and cooked at high pressure for 5 minutes, then manual release. Immersion blender and added the coconut milk. I really like this soup with some chickpeas added to it, so those went in after blending as well.
Sally from MN
I was looking for more of a main course option so I used the spice combination but added chick peas and cauliflower to the soup and doubled the spices and coconut milk. It was a delicious combination that I will make again. I added the carrots and cauliflower with the onions and added the chickpeas and can of coconut milk when the carrots and cauliflower were softened.
Caitlin
You're missing the addition of ginger in the instructions.
Jg
...and with leftover soup two nights later, we par-sauteed some shrimp, corn cut off the cobb, and cilantro with a bit more butter and curry powder, dumped it in the re-simmering soup and added raw mandoline-julienned zuchinni. Garnished with more cilantro and another squirt of lime. Un:freaking-believable entree!
Ann Possis
Wow! This is one of the best soups I've ever eaten...and I cook all the time. I didn't have coriander; just used a little curry powder instead. Cut the butter down a bit as well. Of course that won't help when I eat the entire pot by myself, it's so incredibly GOOD. Thank you, Mark Bittman.
Laura
Such an easy, wonderful soup. I’m trying to eat fewer animal products, so the past couple of times I’ve made this, I’ve used Better than Bouillon vegetable stock mix for the base with great success. Husband is a meat and potatoes guy, but he loves this soup too. It’s as good chilled as it is piping hot!
Natali
I used curry powder I had on hand instead of the individual spices. Served with a dollop of cilantro, lime, jalapeno pesto. Delightful!
Jackie
Absolutely perfect!!!
MHCF
Excellent, and an easy, fragrant option for weeknight cooking. I added a few small white potatoes because I had them. I didn't have ground coriander, but I did have garam masala, (includes coriander, cumin and also cinnamon, which enhanced the aroma), so swapped that for the coriander/cumin. I did have chopped cilantro, and definitely recommend adding when serving. The heat from cayenne balances the sweetness. The lime juice ties everything together. I'd make this again.
Sydney
Made as written but had to substitute lemon for lime. Topped with chopped cashews, coconut chips and sliced scallions—was divine!
Kelly M
This is easy and delicious! We use veg stock to make it a vegetarian option. Served with corn bread and there you have perfection.
Buckley
Added parsnips and a full onion instead of half. Insanely good.
Michelle
Just made to be part of Thanksgiving dinner. It is sublime--even before adding any lime (which I will do after reheating). Doubled the recipe--and yes, was a little generous on the onions and spices measurements. Better Than Bouillion stock, two full cans of full fat coconut milk. It makes your mouth happy and makes the house smell divine with its warm spice blend. I plan to top it with toasted & spiced pumpkin seeds for a bit of crunch on the big day. Make this recipe!
adri
More spice. Good base to add stuff too
Jenny-Nick
I have made this soup many times. I must admit, I have made some changes for the families taste. I use a little powdered yellow curry, a smidge of fresh ground garlic, some sambal, and a couple of shakes of fish sauce (to replace the salt). As we had a plethora of carrots in our garden this year, it utilized those fresh underground gems for a delicious dinner.
Sue
I love this recipe and have made it multiple times. My only change is I don't peel the carrots. A good scrub is all they need. The peel gives additional nutrients and a nice subtle earthiness to the finished soup.
Emily
This was sooo good and easy using mostly pantry items. I added a bit (~1/2tsp) of hot madras curry as well. I will double or even quadruple this the next time I make it. It’s also good cold! (A midnight snacking discovery…)
rhuttner
Wow. Love this soup. I’ve been making it regularly Since last fall and figured I’d share some of the modifications I’ve made to personalize the recipe. Always double it. Add a full can of coconut cream (not milk) to add some richness, two stalks lemongrass added at the start, cayenne for spice, dash of nutmeg for warmth, and the juice of a whole lime at the end. Top with cilantro, toasted papitas, and a drizzle of spicy honey. Always make with a side of grilled cheese. Just fabulous.
Gretchen
Great soup! I added one russet potato and halved the amount of lime juice
susan
Roast veggies with rosemary and 3 cloves garlic for 20 minutes at 400
EW
Incredibly tasty. Converted it to instant pot.
Private notes are only visible to you.