Curried Carrot and Coconut Soup Recipe (2024)

My pantry compelled several tweaks (perhaps in the spirit of this ad-hoc recipe). But the result was so tasty that I had to write down quantities so that I can do it again.

Following all other instructions, I used these quantities and ingredients:

3 tablespoons coconut oil

1 pound carrots, post-peel weight

1 tablespoon finely-diced ginger

1 rounded teaspoon garam masala

1 rounded teaspoon turmeric

1 rounded teaspoon coriander

about 2 cups water

about 2/3 cup almond milk

1 tablespoon lime juice