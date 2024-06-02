Curried Veggies and Quinoa Recipe | Solluna by Kimberly Snyder (2024)

Here’s an easy, flavorful recipe that contains Beauty Foods that could help reduce inflammationin the body (broccoli and turmeric). My Curried Veggies and Quinoa Recipe!

This recipe serves 3-4 people, and you can easily multiply the ingredients to make a bigger batch if you have lots of family or friends coming over.

1.5 Tbsp turmeric

1.5 teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon coriander

1.5 teaspoon paprika

1 Tbsp lime juice

1 Tbsp tamari (next to soy sauce in the market, but a gluten-free version, as soy sauce contains wheat)

1 Tbsp coconut oil

1 head bok choy

1 large onion

1 large carrot, cut into smaller pieces

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 large head of broccoli

Quinoa:

1 cup dry quinoa (“dry” is for measurement only; be sure to soak it overnight and rinse before using it)

2 cups vegetable broth or water

1. Bring quinoa to boil in two cups of water or broth.

2. Reduce heat and cover for 10 to 15 minutes.



3. Sautéonion and garlic with coconut oil for about two minutes. Add bok choy and sauté until bright green. Add carrots and sauté for another four minutes. Pour all but about one tablespoon of the curry sauce over veggies and mix. Add a dash of salt.



4. Add the remaining tablespoon of the curry mixture to the quinoa and fluff/mix with a fork.

5. Dip quinoa into bowls or onto plates and serve veggies on top.

Quinoa is a great source of plant protein, especially good for repairing tissues. It also can help relax blood vessels and muscles (thanks to magnesium) and keep the digestive tract clean. It contains antioxidants copper and manganese, plus calcium, phosphorous, iron, zinc, and potassium. Gluten-free, whole grains are a low-fat, fantastic way to add denseness to meals. Try out this healthy stuffed peppersrecipe which also includes quinoa as an ingredient.

Broccoli is high in calcium, so it’s good for strong bones. It also has magnesium, zinc, fiber, and tons of antioxidants. The folate and iron in broccoli are also good for healthy blood, good circulation, and preventing anemia. Overall, broccoli has an alkalizing effect on the body, helps you move more gracefully, and could help counteract sun damage to the skin and inflammation.

Bok choy is a Beauty Food that’s good for glowing skin, strong bones, and your immune system. You really can’t go wrong with leafy greens!

Carrots are good for your eyes, yes, but they’re also fabulous for beautiful hair , thanks to the beta-carotene as well as B vitamins (like biotin), vitamin C, and vitamin K.

, thanks to the beta-carotene as well as B vitamins (like biotin), vitamin C, and vitamin K. Turmeric is amazing for the skin because it cleans the blood and increases circulation. That results in clearer skin over time.

Remember to take digestive enzymes before eating cooked food, and do not give into the hype about the raspberry diet or any commercialized diet.

Do what feels right for your body!