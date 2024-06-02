Curried Veggies and Quinoa Recipe | Solluna by Kimberly Snyder (2024)

Here’s an easy, flavorful recipe that contains Beauty Foods that could help reduce inflammationin the body (broccoli and turmeric). My Curried Veggies and Quinoa Recipe!
This recipe serves 3-4 people, and you can easily multiply the ingredients to make a bigger batch if you have lots of family or friends coming over.
- 1.5 Tbsp turmeric
- 1.5 teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon coriander
- 1.5 teaspoon paprika
- 1 Tbsp lime juice
- 1 Tbsp tamari (next to soy sauce in the market, but a gluten-free version, as soy sauce contains wheat)
- 1 Tbsp coconut oil
- 1 head bok choy
- 1 large onion
- 1 large carrot, cut into smaller pieces
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 large head of broccoli
Quinoa:
- 1 cup dry quinoa (“dry” is for measurement only; be sure to soak it overnight and rinse before using it)
- 2 cups vegetable broth or water
1. Bring quinoa to boil in two cups of water or broth.
2. Reduce heat and cover for 10 to 15 minutes.
3. Sautéonion and garlic with coconut oil for about two minutes. Add bok choy and sauté until bright green. Add carrots and sauté for another four minutes. Pour all but about one tablespoon of the curry sauce over veggies and mix. Add a dash of salt.
4. Add the remaining tablespoon of the curry mixture to the quinoa and fluff/mix with a fork.
5. Dip quinoa into bowls or onto plates and serve veggies on top.
4.34 from 3 votes
Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was on Instagram!
- Quinoa is a great source of plant protein, especially good for repairing tissues. It also can help relax blood vessels and muscles (thanks to magnesium) and keep the digestive tract clean. It contains antioxidants copper and manganese, plus calcium, phosphorous, iron, zinc, and potassium. Gluten-free, whole grains are a low-fat, fantastic way to add denseness to meals. Try out this healthy stuffed peppersrecipe which also includes quinoa as an ingredient.
- Broccoli is high in calcium, so it’s good for strong bones. It also has magnesium, zinc, fiber, and tons of antioxidants. The folate and iron in broccoli are also good for healthy blood, good circulation, and preventing anemia. Overall, broccoli has an alkalizing effect on the body, helps you move more gracefully, and could help counteract sun damage to the skin and inflammation.
- Bok choy is a Beauty Food that’s good for glowing skin, strong bones, and your immune system. You really can’t go wrong with leafy greens!
- Carrots are good for your eyes, yes, but they’re also fabulous for beautiful hair, thanks to the beta-carotene as well as B vitamins (like biotin), vitamin C, and vitamin K.
- Turmeric is amazing for the skin because it cleans the blood and increases circulation. That results in clearer skin over time.
Remember to take digestive enzymes before eating cooked food, and do not give into the hype about the raspberry diet or any commercialized diet.
Do what feels right for your body!
37 Comments
Liseon July 27, 2013 at 10:03 am
Why do you soak your quinoa overnight? I’ve always just tossed it into the pot and it’s off to a great meal! Am I missing an important step? :)
Reply
Bob Wiseron July 27, 2013 at 12:07 pm
Not sure where I go to read your reply re. Krill oil
Please advise
Pianoman21@verizon.net
Reply
jacindaon July 27, 2013 at 3:29 pm
Just curious about how many calories is in 1 serving?
Reply
Annieon July 27, 2013 at 3:40 pm
This looks delicious! Your recipes and advice are helping me get my life and health back! I’ve had fibromyalgia for many years and through your books and recipes, I have already lost twenty pounds and I feel so much healthier. Thank you.
Reply
OMAR PORTOon July 27, 2013 at 4:27 pm
Great Recipe Kimberly
Just Looking into Cruciferous Veggies
and turmeric , And you recipe comes in..!!
Synchronicity at work…..
All The Best
Omar
Reply
Toyon July 27, 2013 at 5:11 pm
I see the broccoli in the photos & ingredients list, but there’s no mention of it in the prep and cooking directions. Based on the size of the pieces, i would guess it should be the first veggie sauteed, before the bok choy & carrots?
Reply
- See AlsoHealthy Recipes for Leftover Turkey12 Best Lactation Smoothie Recipes For Breastfeeding Moms
Sandyon July 27, 2013 at 5:35 pm
what digestive enzymes do you use kimberly?youve inspired me alot.please reply and let me know..love.sandy
Reply
Shirley Farneron July 27, 2013 at 6:16 pm
What are digestive enzymes, how do they differ from just enzymes?
Reply
Lynn Leontion August 8, 2013 at 11:10 am
Here is what Kimberly suggests. https://kimberlysnyder.net/blog/resources/
Reply
Karenon July 27, 2013 at 10:26 pm
thanks for making a print version from the blog… much, much more easy!
Reply
Lynn Leontion August 3, 2013 at 6:25 am
I agree Karen and I love the new home page. More reader friendly and it looks better.
Reply
Jennon July 28, 2013 at 6:39 am
Thank you for the recipe.
Reply
Fannie Sillson July 28, 2013 at 6:45 am
What do you think of putting frozen broccoli
and cauliflower in the morning “green drink”
Reply
Dianeon July 28, 2013 at 7:39 am
I have never heard of soaking quinoa, not to mention overnight, is something just for this recipe?
Reply
Lynn Leontion August 3, 2013 at 6:23 am
Kimberly suggests to soak nuts, seeds and foods like quinoa so your bady can digest them better. She goes into detail in her book. Here is a quote from her website.
“I recommend eating healthful, whole grains that do not contain gluten. Whole grains have minimal processing and provide better fiber and nutrition than their more refined counterparts. Along with oat groats, I love the following non-gluten grains:
•Brown rice
•Amaranth
•Millet
•Quinoa
•Buckwheat (which is completely different than wheat and does not contain gluten)
I also recommend soaking grains overnight in order to remove phytic acid and make them more digestible.”
Reply
Fran Norrison July 28, 2013 at 11:29 am
YUM! looksa greast – will try it this week. Thanks for new recipes.
Reply
Lindseyon July 28, 2013 at 11:43 am
Hi
Thank you for the recipe however this dish turned out to be very dry? My curry paste was dry to start with not liquid as in the picture?
Have I missed something, but 1tablespoon of lime and 1 tablespoon of tamari wasn’t enough liquid?
Reply
Elaine Briseboison July 28, 2013 at 1:51 pm
I’m a big curry lover too! I also enjoy the curry + quinoa combo – sits a lot lighter in the stomach than heavy rice!
Reply
diane higginson July 28, 2013 at 3:03 pm
Love the recipe, but it is missing a few steps, where do you add the brocolli, I mean, I can kind of figure it out, but also when you print out the small recipe box, it doesn’t tell you how much quinoa to use.
Reply
Charleson July 28, 2013 at 3:57 pm
Tasted great, but the curry paste (described later as a sauce you “pour”) is missing liquid. Following the recipe, it’s definitely a paste, and hard to spread with the vegetables. Perhaps broth or water or more tamari than 1 tablespoon is needed? The recipe might need to be revised… Also, the step when you add the broccoli is missing; how long should it be cooked for?
Reply
Aprilon July 28, 2013 at 7:07 pm
When do you add the broccoli to the sauté?
Reply
Glendaon July 29, 2013 at 2:24 am
Did you mean 1.5Tbs of turmeric or 1.5 teaspoons?
Reply
Marciaon July 29, 2013 at 7:35 am
I’ve never heard of soaking Quinoa overnight. What is the reason you do this in your recipe?
Reply
Patricia Vargaon August 6, 2013 at 12:36 pm
Hi Marcia,
Don’t know if you rec’d a response. From what I have learned the reason for soaking is to help it sprout which releases more nutrients. Same goes with nuts.
Reply
Lindseyon July 29, 2013 at 9:08 am
Thank you for the new printable recipe feature! Soooo much easier.
Reply
Kellion July 29, 2013 at 6:04 pm
Is it possible that the turmeric was meant to be 1.5 tsp? I made this paste and it is WAAAY too thick.
Reply
Monikaon July 30, 2013 at 9:14 am
I made this last night and it was just okay. I think it could be that my curry sauce was more of a thick paste than a sauce. I made it with the exact measurements listed but it didn’t turn out right. I will try this recipe again since I loved the quinoa and the veggies but I’ll play around with the spices next time and maybe even add a little cayenne.
Reply
Aprilon July 30, 2013 at 1:42 pm
As quinoa does not require 2 cups of liquid for cooking after it has been soaked, it would be helpful to update the actual amount of liquid necessary to cook the quinoa. I have found that after soaking, I only need enough water to barely cover the grain, but sometimes, even this results in too wet a cooked result for my taste.
Reply
Lisa Lon July 30, 2013 at 8:03 pm
I don’t believe this recipe is complete. The cooking instructions don’t mention the broccoli at all and the curry paste is not pourable as per instructions. Would love to see this recipe checked for accuracy and re-posted. Thx.
Reply
Deeon July 31, 2013 at 1:38 am
Made this last night, there was no mention of when to add the broccoli in the recipe, and the paste was thick and dry, something is definitely off…it should have been liquid.
Reply
Sarahon July 31, 2013 at 2:16 pm
I modified this a little bit to use the veggies I had at home (zuchinni, onion, orange bell pepper, mushrooms) and adjusted the spices a bit to suit my tastes (added cayenne pepper, a bit more cardamom and added some garam masala) and it turned out great! I had leftovers the next day, so I used them as filling in a wrap (lettuce, homemade hummus and this), heated it up and it was great! This is going to be one of my go-to dishes when I’m not sure how to season my veggies.
Thanks, Kimberly!
Reply
Evaon August 2, 2013 at 4:33 pm
Would adding a little coconut milk perhaps be a nice touch to the curry paste?
Reply
Kimberly Snyderon August 2, 2013 at 7:00 pm
sure!
Reply
Lynn Leontion August 3, 2013 at 6:18 am
I can not wait to make this. Love all the spices Kimberly adds to the recipes. I’m not much of a cook when it comes to knowing what spices will taste good with certain foods. I have been following her plan for a few months now and it’s been great with a 25 pound weight loss, more energy, regular bathrrom habits and the list goes on. People thank me for sharing my words for my business and I would like to thank Kimberly for her words, knowledge and a caring personality.
Reply
https://www.linkwithin.comon August 6, 2013 at 8:30 am
Hi, after reading this amazing article i am as well delighted to share
my knowledge here with friends.
Reply
lo'on September 25, 2013 at 11:01 am
I work out daily so Im not trying to lose weight. I actually want to gain healthy weight/muscle mass. Would the glowing lean system help with that and keep me lean in addition to drinking protein shakes?
Reply
Victoriaon October 7, 2013 at 3:49 am
I have been dying to make this recipe for sometime. It was super easy which was awesome! However like some others posted the sauce was a paste. I tried to add equal amounts of tamari and lime juice one tablespoon at a time until I reach a desired consistence. It wasn’t quite the creamy deliciousness I was looking for. Once mixed with the vegetables it tasted fine. I’m defiantly going to add coconut milk next time and see how it turns out. Thank you for the inspiration Kimberly!
Reply