Cut Out Sugar Cookies Recipe - Ultimate Guide - Haniela's (2024)

Cut-Out Sugar Cookies are popular all year round. Favorite with children and adults alike, you can’t go wrong with a classic vanilla cookie. If you are here just for the recipe, use the jump to recipe button above the title. Or stick around as I unpack the Ultimate Guide covering all aspects of making cut-out cookies.

FEATURED COMMENT “I agree with another commenter – my cut out cookie phobia has finally gone 🙊 amazing recipe, thank you! I love the level of detail you explain everything in, it’s so helpful!“ Ayla

ULTIMATE GUIDE TO CUT OUT COOKIES

CLASSIC CUT OUT SUGAR COOKIES RECIPE

Sugar Cookies require only few ingredients and are super simple to make from scratch. This recipe is a cross between shortbread and sugar cookies. They are little crunchy on the outside and soft inside. Below you’ll find everything you need to know on how to make cut-out cookies from scratch.

INGREDIENTS

This basic recipe uses simple ingredients. When making the cookie dough it is important that ingredients are at room temperature.

Unsalted Butter

White Granulated Sugar

Egg

Vanilla Extract, and other extracts and flavorings can be used. See the notes in the recipe card.

Flour

Baking Powder (optional)

Salt

Tip : Don’t use sugar with unusually large sugar crystals. Wegmans brand has large crystals.

SUGAR COOKIE DOUGH STEP-BY-STEP

Cream room temperature butter with sugar, scrapping the bowl few times in between. Beat for 3-5minutes till well blended, creamy.

Whisk 1 tablespoon of Vanilla Extract with one room temperature egg. Then beat egg mixture into the creamed butter until well combined, about 30 seconds to a minute. Until fluffy.

Sift flour, salt and baking powder (if using – read the notes in the recipe).

On low speed, in 3 additions beat flour mix into the creamed butter mixture. Beat till all of the flour is absorbed and well blended in. Cookie dough will be in chunks at this stage.

Gather the dough, and knead it gently for 10-20 seconds until it comes together into a ball. Flatten it into a disk.

Are you planning on making the cookies within 24 hours you made the dough? If you answered yes, you can roll out fresh cookie dough between two parchment sheets or two silicone mats. Slide rolled out dough onto a large cutting board or a flat tray and chill it for at least an hour in the fridge or 20 minutes in the freezer before cutting the cookies. Don’t leave rolled out dough in the fridge for longer than 24 hours. It tends to dry out around the edges.

If you answered yes, you can roll out fresh cookie dough between two parchment sheets or two silicone mats. Slide rolled out dough onto a large cutting board or a flat tray and chill it for at least an hour in the fridge or 20 minutes in the freezer before cutting the cookies. Don’t leave rolled out dough in the fridge for longer than 24 hours. It tends to dry out around the edges. If you don’t have time to make the cookies within the 24 hours, wrap the dough in food wrap and refrigerate till you are ready to make the cookies. You can keep dough in the fridge up to 3-4 days.

HOW TO ROLL OUT COOKIE DOUGH

Cookie dough is placed between 2 rolling guides, and a rolling pin is rolled on top of the rolling guides. The rolling pin pushes the dough down only as far as the rolling guides let it. It ensures even thickness of the rolled cookie dough.

I roll my cookies ¼ inch (0.64cm/little over 6mm) thick and a little thicker when making cookie pops to make the room for a lollipop stick.

CUT OUT COOKIES WITH A COOKIE CUTTER OR TEMPLATE

Cut out as many shapes as possible. Re-roll the scraps.

Carefully lift the cut out and transfer it onto a baking sheet.

BAKE COOKIES

If cut outs become soft chill the cookies for 10 minutes.

I bake my cookies at 375F and 380F (for larger cookies, over 4 inches) for 9-11 minutes. Cookies aresoft when they come out of the oven. Don’t open the oven more than once to rotate the sheet midway. If your oven bakes evenly, you can skip the rotating step.

Let the cookies cool on a baking sheet for 2 minutes then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

BEST CUT OUT COOKIE TIPS AND TRICKS

UNSALTED VERSUS SALTED BUTTER

I use unsalted Butter.

I often get this question. Can I use salted butter to make cut out sugar cookies? Short answer is yes, sure you can, if that’s all you have. If you’re using salted butter you can omit additional salt listed in the recipe.

However, I can not guarantee the results. I know people who use salted butter and love the results. However, I am not one of them. I’ve used salted butter to make sugar cookies once, and I’ve never used it again.

So why does that it matter what kind of butter you use? (via Bob’s Red Mill) Main difference is given. Salted butter has salt in it and Unsalted butter has no salt.

UNSALTED BUTTER

Unsalted butter is fresher than salted butter.

And since it doesn’t contain salt, it gives you the freedom to add as much or as little salt to the recipe.

SALTED BUTTER

Salt content in salted butter varies from brand to brand. It can be anywhere from 600mg sodium to 920mg sodium. This can be important if you are trying to control salt intake.

Salt acts as a preservative; therefore, salted butter has a longer shelf life, 3-4 months. Therefore, most likely, it’s not as fresh as unsalted butter.

Salted butter also contains more water than unsalted. Though not troublesome in cooking, this extra water can cause undesirable results when baking. For example, it can produce cookie dough that is too sticky or dough that doesn’t hold its shape.

HOW CAN I TELL IF BUTTER IS AT ROOM TEMPERATURE?

Just like with many other cookie recipes this sugar cookie recipe calls for a creaming of room temperature butter and sugar. Why does butter have to be at room temperature butter?

When room temperature butter (about 67F) is creamed with sugar, sugar crystals are pushed into the butter. They create tiny air bubbles in the butter, making it aerated and fluffy. In the oven, with the help of the heat and leavening agent these tiny bubbles expand. This contributes to the overall texture, lightness of the baked cookie, cake, etc.

If you can bend the butter without it breaking in half and without your fingers sinking completely into the butter it’s good to go. Or when pressed it should give slightly, but your fingers shouldn’t sink completely into the butter. That would mean butter is too soft. How to bring butter to room temperature?

WHY YOU SHOULDN’T USE BUTTER THAT IS TOO SOFT?

Simply put, because it will make your cookie dough too sticky and your cookies will most likely spread I baking. Or to reduce stickiness you’ll add too much extra flour making the dough too tough.

Using a butter that is too soft is a very common problem when making sugar cookie dough. If you suspect that butter is too soft place in the fridge for 10 -15 minutes to firm up a little.

HOW LONG CAN I KEEP THE DOUGH IN THE FRIDGE?

You can keep the cookie dough in the fridge for up to 3 -4 days. After that you can either make the cookies or freeze the cookie dough for later. Up to 3 months.

CAN I SPEED UP THE CHILLING PROCESS?

Roll the cookie dough between 2 pieces of parchment. Slide it onto a baking sheet or a freezer safe tray. Place the tray into freezer for 20 minutes.

WHAT KIND OF ROLLING MATS DO YOU USE?

To avoid excessive use of flour and for an ease of rolling I like to useDough EZ rolling system. I’ve been using it for several years and it has become one of my favorite kitchen tools. You can also use 2 silicone baking mats, and if you don’t have either roll out the dough between 2 parchment sheets

You can also use two parchment sheets or silicone baking mats.

WHAT KIND OF ROLLING PINS DO YOU USE?

I’ve tried numerous rolling pins and here are my 2 favorites. I’ve been using these for several years.

White Silicone Rolling Pin(20-inch)

It’s designed to work with fondant but works superbly with the cookie and yeast dough. And I love it.

Joseph Joseph Wood Rolling Pin ( I use this rolling pin without the guides, I prefer rolling guides rods)

( I use this rolling pin without the guides, I prefer rolling guides rods) This rolling pin is a popular choice among bakers because it has a built in rolling guide system and comes with a set of 4 rolling guides/disks.

Each end of the rolling pin has a screw and disks can be secured on ends providing desired thickness to your cookies.

To keep wood rolling pin in a top shape once in a while I treat it with a Food Grade Mineral Oil.

WHAT ARE ROLLING GUIDES

To ensure even cookie thickness use rolling guides.

Doug EZ Mat : This large silicone mat comes with a set of 3 rolling guides (red ones in the picture).

Unused Paint Sticks : Thickness of these can vary from store to store. These were the first rolling guides I have ever used. I glued 2 of them together to reach the thickness I wanted. I’ve used them for many years and and I still have them and use them occasionally.

: Thickness of these can vary from store to store. These were the first rolling guides I have ever used. I glued 2 of them together to reach the thickness I wanted. I’ve used them for many years and and I still have them and use them occasionally. Untreated Wood Rods : These can be found in the lumber section of your hardware store. They come in different sizes so you can choose the size you need. Wood rods pictured above are both ¼ thick (0.64cm)

: These can be found in the lumber section of your hardware store. They come in different sizes so you can choose the size you need. Wood rods pictured above are both ¼ thick (0.64cm) Silicone Rolling Guides : Commercially produced for bakers.

: Commercially produced for bakers. Thick Bamboo Skewers : Some bamboo skewers are thick enough to be rolling guides, too.

HOW THICK DO YOU MAKE YOUR COOKIES FOR DECORATING?

I roll my cookies ¼ inch (0.64cm/little over 6mm) thick and a little thicker when making cookie pops to make room for a lollipop stick.

MY COOKIE DOUGH DISK IS HARD AS A ROCK, WHAT TO DO NOW?

After cookie dough shaped into a disk is chilled it often becomes firm.

Cut the cookie dough disk into quarters. Microwave one ¼ of cookie dough on high for 5-7 seconds. It should be sufficient to soften the dough so you can roll it out. However, you don’t want it to be super soft. Cut up the remaining quarters into smaller bits.

Place softened/microwaved 1/4 of the cookie dough onto the work surface, between 2 rolling guides. Roll out the dough.

Cut out cookies and transfer them onto a baking sheet.

Gather scraps and add one piece of fresh, chilled dough you set aside, re-roll and repeat.

WHAT KIND OF BAKING SHEETS DO YOU USE?

I like to use light colored baking sheets. Dark baking sheets have a tendency to cause quick browning of the cookies.

DO YOU USE PARCHMENT, SILICONE BAKING MATS OR PERFORATED MATS TO BAKE COOKIES?

I like to use perforated mats and parchment sheets. I use silicone baking mats to bake drop cookies.

AT WHAT TEMPERTURE DO YOU BAKE YOUR CUT OUT SUGAR COOKIES

I bake my cookies at 375F – 380F (for larger cookies, over 4 inches) for 9-11 minutes. Cookies aresoft when they come out of the oven. Don’t open the oven more than once for rotating the sheet midway. If your oven bakes evenly you can skip the rotating step.

I used to love the pale look of baked cookies when I first started making sugar cookies. But over the years, I became fond of caramelization – golden edges. It adds so much flavor. If you prefer golden edges bake the cookies for a little longer.

HOW CAN I TELL COOKIES ARE BAKED?

Bake until the middle of the cookies appear puffy and no longer shiny, and golden brown around the edges. If the centers of the cookies are still shiny and wet, bake for an additional 2 minutes and check again.

Bake larger cookies on one baking sheet and smaller ones on another. Don’t crowd the cookies on a baking sheet.

MY COOKIES HAVE BUBBLES ON THE SURFACE

Sometime when the cookie dough is overworked and too much air pockets are in the dough, during baking bubbles can form on the surface of the cookies. Take a flat cookie spatula and gently press tops of hot cookies, immediately after you take them out of the oven. This flattens the bubbles.

Alternatively, before you bake the cookies, use a fork or tool with sharp ends and prick the cookies in the middle.

Let the cookies cool on a baking sheet for 5 minutes, then carefully transfer the cookies onto a cooling rack. Be sure to let the cookies cool before decorating them with icing.

HOW CAN I FLAVOR SUGAR COOKIES ?

To flavor cookie dough, you can use extracts, flavorings, baking emulsions, spices, citrus zest, or herbs.

It’s no secret Vanilla makes everything taste better. That’s why I always use Vanilla Extract as my base flavor . After that, you can add other flavorings.

. After that, you can add other flavorings. If using Lorann oil-based flavorings, use only 5-7 drops. They are very concentrated.

Lemon, Orange, Lime Zest – If using zest, add 1 tablespoon per batch of this recipe.

– If using zest, add 1 tablespoon per batch of this recipe. Spices – I love using cinnamon or cardamom. My friend Sweet Ambs uses cardamom and orange in her cookie recipe.

Along with Vanilla Extract, I like adding almond and lemon extracts. I’m fond of this magic trio: Vanilla (1tsp), Almond (1/2 to 1tsp), and Lemon (1/2tsp). It makes for a lovely flavor.

HOW TO PREVENT COOKIES FROM SPREADING TOO MUCH?

Make sure to use a room temperature butter when making the dough. If butter is too soft your dough will be softer than normal. I often experienced spreading when I used very soft butter.

Properly chill the dough before cutting out shapes. Keep in mind that the dough shouldn’t be very soft. Once you cut out shapes, place them onto the cool baking sheet linedwith a parchment paper.

Don’t place unbaked cookies on a warmbaking sheet. Try not to overcrowd your baking sheet. Transfer the baking sheet with cut out cookiesinto the fridge and chill for 10 minutes or freeze for 5 minutes.

You can also try omitting baking powder or use lesser amount.

BAKING SUCCESS TIPS

Follow the tips how to prevent cookies from spreading (above).

Bake cookies until the center of the cookie has risen, or until golden brown around the edges if you prefer your cookies this way.

I bake my cookies at 375 – 380F (193C) for 9-11 minutes.

Bake cookies using a perforated mat. It helps eliminate or reduce the spreading of cut-out cookies and cookies bake with sharp edges.

Cookies are soft when they come out of the oven.

Don’t open the oven more than once for rotating the sheet.

If your oven bakes evenly you can skip this step. Let the cookies cool on a baking sheet for 5-7 minutes then carefully transfer cookies onto a cooling rack.

IS IT POSSIBLE TO MAKE COOKIES WITH A SOFTER BITE?

Powdered sugar produces cookies with a softer, tender crumb. You can use 1 1/4 cup powdered sugar in a place of granulated sugar in this recipe. Or replace 2 tbl of all purpose flour with 2tbl cornstarch, see if that is sufficient for your taste.

DO YOU HAVE A VEGAN RECIPE FOR COOKIES WITHOUT EGGS AND BUTTER?

Yes. Here is my delicious Vegan Sugar Cookie Recipe.

I LIKE SOFT SUGAR COOKIES, DO YOU HAVE A RECIPE FOR SOFT COOKIES?

I love this recipe for cut out Soft Sugar Cookies. You can also try this seasonal variation Soft Pumpkin Cookies. Both recipes include delicious butter frosting recipe.

CAN I HAVE YOUR GLUTEN FREE COOKIE RECIPE?

This Gluten Free Sugar Cookie Recipe is really delicious.

HOW CAN I MAKE VEGAN AND GLUTEN FREE COOKIES ?

One of the readers made GF and Vegan Cookies using my Vegan Sugar Cookie Recipe with Pamela’s Artisan GF flour.

FEATURED COMMENT (Vegan Cut-Out Sugar Cookies) Thank you so much! I have family and friends who are gluten free and vegan, and have always struggled with the right GF-V sugar cookie recipe. Many I am sure are great with the products other recipes suggest, but not all vegan products are readily available everywhere. I have had so many disappointing GF-V cookies.

I just made this recipe using Pamela’s Artisan GF flour and am so impressed with how the dough handles – not sticky at all! By using the associated video I was able to judge, as with any other sugar cookie recipe, whether to add a bit more flour to get the correct consistency. The cookies are out of the oven and ta da!! No spread either! Christina

HOW LONG DO SUGAR COOKIES LAST?

Store baked cookies in an airtight container for up to 2 to 3 weeks, if stored properly, in an airtight container or heat sealed.

CAN I PROLONG COOKIES’ SHELF LIFE ?

You can add 1tbsp of food grade glycerin, honey or agave nectar per batch. All 3 are hygroscopic and absorb moisture from air, keeping the cookies moist for longer. If packaged properly cookies will last for up to 4 weeks.

CAN I FREEZE COOKIE DOUGH?

You can freeze well wrapped cookie dough for up to 3 months. Let defrost in the fridge overnight.

HOW TO FREEZE BAKED SUGAR COOKIES?

How to Freeze Baked Sugar Cookies. Defrost cookies in the container and decorate as desired.

CAN THESE COOKIES BE FROZEN AFTER BAKING THEN THAWED AND DECORATED?

Absolutely. I do it all the time. Here is a quick tutorial on how to freeze cookies.

HOW TO FREEZE UNBAKED COOKIES?

To freeze unbaked cookies, freeze cut out cookies on a flat tray in one layer. Then layer frozen cookies into a freezer save bin, between sheets of wax paper or parchment. When ready to bake, place the frozen cookies on the prepared baking sheet lined with parchment. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes and bake as usual.

COOKIE DECORATING WITHOUT ICING

If you are in a hurry and don’t have time to decorate cookies with icing, you can still make them stand out from the crowd using other decorating tools. You can use impression tools like engraved rolling pins, texture silicone mats, stamps, sprinkles.

IMPRESSION TOOLS – DECORATIVE MATS AND STAMPS

When using impression tools be sure to omit baking powder in the recipe. It will yield better results without. You can

DECORATIVE SILICONE MATS

To get the best results, I roll out cookie dough slightly thicker.

Then I replace the thicker rolling guides with the thinner ones – the thickness of cookies I want.

And after I place a texture mat on top of the rolled out dough, and in one direction I run a rolling pin over it. It’s important to maintain the even pressure so the texture transfers evenly onto the cookie dough.

Bake the cookies a usual. In this cakes you might want to remove cookies from the oven before they get too brown.

STAMPING ON COOKIES

Use Letter Impression set to add personalized or seasonal messages on cookies.

HOW TO DECOREATE COOKIE WITH SPRINKLES

Decorate cookies with festive sprinkles. Mist the cookies with a little bit of water using a small spray bottle. Then sprinkle cookies with decorating sprinkles and bake as usual. Water makes the sprinkles stick better to the cookie dough.

WHAT KIND OF ICING CAN I USE TO DECORATE SUGAR COOKIES?

There are several cookie icing recipes you can use to decorate cookies. The most popular is royal icing; some decorators use glaze icing or buttercream. And if you are in a hurry, fondant is another decorating medium you can use; plus, cookies with fondant are really easy to make

Fresh Lemon Royal Icing

Vegan Royal Icing

Small Batch Royal Icing

Chocolate lace

Fondant Cookies

Crusting buttercream

American buttercream frosting

Easy Glaze Icing

DO YOU HAVE A SOFT BUTTER FROSTING I CAN USE TO DECORATE COOKIES?

I like using this Buttercream Frosting and if are looking for something with more seasonal flavor you can try delicious Maple Buttercream Frosting.

HOW TO STORE DECORATED COOKIES?

Depending, if you are giving them as a gift or keeping them for yourself. If you want to give them out as favors, I would recommend that you package cookies. Either use a Hand Heat Sealer or if you don’t have one you can package them into clear bags and tie the bag tightly with a ribbon.

Store packaged cookies in a carton box away from the direct sunlight. If you are making these for your family to enjoy on Holidays, store the cookies in an airtight container layered between pieces of wax paper.

WHAT BOXES TO USE TO PACKAGE/DISPLAY COOKIES?

I personally use boxes from www.brpboxshop.com , they sell their boxes in bulk, 100 pieces and I love them. I really liketheirbrown boxes 10″x7″x1″ boxes , lid and bottom is sold separately. If you are not certain which goes with what, be sure to call. Folks at brpboxshop are very friendly, always willing to help out.

, they sell their boxes in bulk, 100 pieces and I love them. I really liketheirbrown boxes , lid and bottom is sold separately. If you are not certain which goes with what, be sure to call. Folks at brpboxshop are very friendly, always willing to help out. In case you don’t need 100 boxes, you can try Nashville Wraps . They sell these cookie boxes in the set of 50 pieces.

. They sell these cookie boxes in the set of 50 pieces. You can use cookie tins that are available at discounted prices during holidays or visit your local bakery. Ask if they’d be willing to sell you couple of their boxes for a small fee.

Craft stores carry small bakery boxes as well. You can also use Take-out Containers and Jars forsmaller cookies.

Print Pin 4.98 from 44 votes Cut Out Sugar Cookie Recipe Use this recipe to make cut-out cookies. This great-tasting cookie recipe is excellent, plain, or decorated with royal icing/glaze chocolate or fondant. It's a cross between sugar and shortbread cookies. Makes 15 3-inch cookies, 1/4 inch thick. Course Cookies, Dessert Cuisine American Keyword cookies, cut out cookies,, sugar cookies Prep Time 10 minutes minutes Cook Time 10 minutes minutes Servings 15 Calories 270kcal Author Hani. B Ingredients SUGAR COOKIE DOUGH 3 cups all-purpose flour (430 grams)

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup room temperature unsalted butter (2 sticks, 226 grams)

1 cup granulated sugar (200 grams)

1 large egg

1 tbsp Vanilla Extract

1 tsp baking powder (optional – check the notes)

1/2 tsp Almond Extract (optional)

1/2 tsp Lemon Extract (optional) Instructions SUGAR COOKIE DOUGH Dry Ingredients Sift together flour (3cups/430grams), baking powder (1 teaspoon) add salt (1/2 teaspoon), set aside. TIP: If you are experiencing excessive spreading use 1/4tsp baking powder or omit baking powder. Cream Butter and Sugar In a mixing bowl cream together room temperature butter (1cup/ 226 grams) and sugar (1cup/200 grams), about 5 minutes, scrape the bowl twice. Butter creamed with sugar should be light and creamy in color.

In a small dish whisk together room-temperature egg (1) and vanilla extract(1 tablespoon). If using, whisk in almond (1/2 teaspoon) and lemon extract(1/2 teaspoon), and set aside. TIP: Almond and Lemon Extracts are optional.

Gradually add the egg mixture to the butter mixture. Beat well till combined about a minute.

Lower the speed of your mixer to low. Gradually in 3 additions, add the flour mixture. Scrape the bowl well after the last addition and beat slowly until the flour is mixed in. At this stage, you'll see chunks of cookie dough.

Gather dough into a ball, flatten it and shape it into a disk. TIP: If the dough appears too wet add 1 to 2 tablespoons of flour.

Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight or for at least 2-4 hours. This is great when you don't have time to make the cookies on the same day. Or speed up the process by placing it in the freezer for 30 minutes to an hour. Or you can roll out freshly made cookie dough between two sheets of parchment or silicone mats and chill for an hour. I don't recommend leaving rolled cookie dough in the fridge for too long (overnight and longer) as it tends to dry out around the edges.

Preheat oven to 375F.

If you find that the disk of dough is hard as a rock, don’t panic. Quarter the dough. Take one piece and microwave it on high for 5-8 seconds to soften it up a little. It shouldn't be super soft, just soft enough so you can roll it out, you’ll still need to apply a little bit of pressure. Cut up the remaining dough into smaller pieces, and set aside. Place microwaved piece between your rolling guides, either between 2 pieces of parchment or if you have a large silicone mat you can use it also ( for the rolling guides you can use two painter's sticks glued together on each side, or two pieces of 1/4 inch wood rods will work great, too).

Cut out as many cookies as you can. Gather scraps and to the scraps add a chilled piece of cut-up cookie dough you set aside. Re-roll and repeat until you are done with all the cookies. Place the cookies on a light-colored baking sheet lined with parchment paper or perforated. Chill the cutouts in the fridge for about 10 minutes, or in the freezer for 5. Bake Bake for 10-11 minutes, depending on the oven, turn the sheet once half way through the baking.

Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, and transfer them to a cooling rack.

Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks or freeze undecorated cookies between pieces of wax paper in a large freeze safe container, for up to 3 months.

Decorate cookies as desired with royal icing or other medium that you use. Notes How long can you keep the dough in the fridge? – You can keep the cookie dough in the fridge for up to 3 days. After that, you can either make the cookies or freeze the cookie dough for later—up to 3 months. How thick do you roll out cookies for decorating?– 1/4 inch thick, and a little thicker when making cookie pops I don’t have granulated sugar; can I use powdered sugar? Sure, you can use powdered sugar; use about 1 cup and 1/4 cups. A cookie made with powdered sugar has a tender crumb. How to tell if cookies are baked? -cookies when baked have puffy centers. If you see a spot that appears wet and shiny, usually in the middle of the cookies, continue baking for another minute or 2. A baked, cooled cookie that has a darker spot in the center underbaked. How to make other flavors? Lemon / Orange Zest Cookies – use one tablespoon fresh lemon zest and 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 teaspoon lemon extract Chocolate Chip Cut-Out Cookies – ¼ cup granulated sugar, ¾ cup brown sugar, micro chocolate chips (add these with flour), 1/4 teaspoon baking powder Almond Sugar Cookies – add one teaspoon vanilla and one teaspoon almond extract. I find the almond flavor to be very strong and 1 teaspoon does the trick for me but if you’d like to add even more extract you definitely can. Almond cookies pair really nicely with my Fresh lemon royal icing. Spices – you can also add spices to this recipe, try cinnamon, cardamom, or pumpkin spice to make them more seasonal.

TO MAKE SUGAR COOKIES YOU NEED

This recipe was originally published in 2013. In 2019 I updated this recipe with step-by-step process pictures, written text and a comprehensive guide to cut-out cookies and a video.