Daily Meal | Cooking Tips, Restaurants, Food Reviews, Recipes (2024)

What That Reserve Label Means On Your Bottle Of Wine

Kitchen

What That Reserve Label Means On Your Bottle Of Wine

Patrick Bauman

Understanding wine labels can enhance your wine-drinking experience from the year to the variety. What does that reserve label mean on your bottle of wine?

  • Exclusives

    The Dessert Wine Sommelier Doreen Winkler Says Skeptics Should Try

    Stacie Adams

    For those hesitant to give dessert wines a try, sommelier Doreen Winkler has a few recommendations that will allow skeptics to experience the best available.

  • Kitchen

    BBQ Sauce Is Your Secret For A Totally Upgraded Chicken Salad

    Camryn Teder

    There are many spices and dressings you can use to elevate chicken salad. One such underrated choice you should try mixing into your next batch is BBQ sauce.

  • Culture

    Frank Sinatra's Favorite Martini Was All About The Ice

    Ariana DiValentino

    Along with socializing, famed Rat Packer Frank Sinatra liked his co*cktails. When it came to his martinis, Ol' Blue Eyes' favorite was all about the ice.

  • Grocery

    Could Costco Have Already Ditched Its New Food Court Cookie?

    Matthew Wilson

    Not long ago, Costco debuted an absolutely massive fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie. Is it possible the chain is thinking about replacing it already?

  • Culture

    Dom Pérignon: How The Iconic Champagne Got Its Name

    C.A. Pinkham

    The iconic Dom Pérignon champagne has a unique name, and the history behind its development explains where that name came from and its significance.

  • Kitchen

    9 Tips For Taking Care Of Your Cutting Boards And Keeping Them Clean

    Paula Beaton

    Cutting boards are kitchen tools that deserve the same care and attention as all the others. Here's how to care for yours and keep them clean.

  • Culture

    The Hawaiian Origins Of Classic Orange Chicken

    Matthew Wilson

    While you won't find orange chicken on any menus in China, it is a firm favorite of many Americans. Find out all about the origins of this sticky dish.

  • News

    Why A Chicago Hotel Is Selling $187 Hot Dogs

    Ariana DiValentino

    One Chicago hotel will be selling $187 hot dogs this weekend. If money is no object, celebrate the Windy City's birthday with this gourmet meal.

  • News

    Wendy's New Surge Pricing Model Is Bound To Ruffle Some Feathers

    Stacie Adams

    Significant changes will soon be underway at Wendy's. The fast food chain will roll out a new surge pricing model that is bound to ruffle some feathers.

  • Entertainment

    Where Is Hell's Kitchen Winner Alex Belew Today?

    Arianna Endicott

    Alex Belew was already a highly decorated and accomplished chef before he appeared on Hell's Kitchen. But what happened after he won the competition in 2023?

  • Culture

    The Origin Of Chewing Gum May Not Be What You Expect

    Erin Metz

    Chewing gum has come a long way since its tree bark roots, now arriving on shelves in strips wrapped in foil, smelling of sweet fruits and even desserts.

  • Why Macaroons Are A Go-To Passover Dessert

    Madalyn Mackarey

    Sometimes, it's a happy accident for foods to fit into the parameters of dietary restrictions. So is the case as to why macaroons are a go-to Passover dessert.

  • Grocery

    Need An Entire Bucket Of Soy Sauce? Head To Your Nearest Costco Business Center

    Alli Neal

    Your local Costco business center could supply you with an entire bucket of soy sauce if you want one. Here's what you could do with all that soy sauce.

  • Kitchen

    What Temperature Does Beer Usually Freeze At?

    Patrick Bauman

    How cold can your beer get before it freezes? Here's everything you need to know about the freezing temperatures of beer and other alcoholic beverages.

  • Kitchen

    Hold On, Is Canned Tuna Cooked Or Raw?

    Greta Pano

    Canned tuna makes a tasty and quick meal whether served in a sandwich or salad. And since it's good to eat from the can, does that mean it's raw or cooked?

  • Grocery

    Aldi's Savoritz Vs Ritz Crackers: Which Is Better?

    Jenn Carnevale

    Aldi's Savortiz crackers ape Ritz's classic, buttery goodness. But do they manage to dethrone Ritz as the cracker supreme? We're here to answer that question.

  • Kitchen

    The Back Of Your Knife Is The Only Tool Needed For Scaling A Fish

    Patrick Bauman

    Scaling a fish isn't particularly complicated once you learn how to do it, but perfecting the skill takes time. Luckily, all you need is the back of your knife.

  • Kitchen

    The Best Way To Store Donuts Overnight

    Asia McLain

    If there's any complaint about donuts, it's how difficult it can be to keep them fresh for long periods, and just how quickly they can go stale in the box.

  • Kitchen

    Black Pepper Is The Unexpected Nutmeg Replacement You Need To Try

    Allison Lindsey

    Nutmeg is a classic spice used in sweet and savory dishes. But what to do if you are in the middle of a recipe and out of nutmeg? Grind some black peppercorns.

  • Kitchen

    The 3 Phases Of Coffee Brewing You Should Know For The Perfect Cup

    Lauren Schuster

    Whether you're brewing a pour-over or French press coffee, it's important to follow the three phases. Here's what you need to know for a perfect cup.

  • Exclusives

    KFC Chizza Review: It's A Fun Gimmick To Try Just Once

    Michael Palan

    KFC's new Chizza combines two favorites, fried chicken and pizza, into one dish, and while the end result is fun, it's nothing to write home about.

  • Kitchen

    Grease Up Your Waffle Iron With Bacon Fat For Savory-Sweet Results

    Michael Serrur

    Waffles and bacon are a beloved brunch combination. So amp up that combo by using bacon grease on your waffle iron for savory-sweet perfection.

  • Restaurants

    The Story Behind How White Castle Got Its Name

    Matthew Wilson

    Contrary to the images of medieval jousting the name White Castle conjures, there is a far more wholesome story behind how the chain got its name.

  • Grocery

    Aldi's Breakfast Best Croissant Sandwiches Are An Outright Jimmy Dean Copycat

    Wendy Mead

    Aldi offers its customers a Breakfast Best-branded croissant sandwich, and consumers have noticed a striking similarity to a Jimmy Dean product.

  • Kitchen

    A Loaf Pan Is Perfect For Personalized Lasagna In A Pinch

    S. Ferrari

    Lasagna may be a great choice for serving a crowd, but you can make a more compact version using a loaf pan whenever you're craving the dish.

  • Restaurants

    The State That Houses Nearly 30% Of All Panda Express Locations

    Will Godfrey

    Panda Express has been a popular stop for speedy American-Chinese food since the 1980s. But there's one state that has far more locations than any other.

