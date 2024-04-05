Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

Dan Dan Noodles - Savory and spicy Sichuan noodles served with ground meat make for a delicious meal at home. Learn how to make it with this easy recipe.

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (1)

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (2)

Table of Contents

Chinese Dan Dan Mein

Dan Dan Noodles, otherwise known as Dan Dan Mian, originate from Sichuan, China, and it has since become popular all over the world.

Sichuan, also spelled as Szechuan, is the birthplace of many Chinese foods we love: kung pao chicken, kung pao shrimp, hot and sour soup, etc. Sichuan cooking is famous for its intense and deep flavors.

I have tried many versions of Dan Dan Noodles, but the ones I have tried in Sichuan linger. Unlike the usual watered down versions, these noodles should be extremely flavorful, savory, nutty, spicy, and slightly sharp tasting. Read on to find out more about these noodles.

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (3)

What Does Dan Dan Mean in Chinese?

Interesting fact: The original use of “dan dan” refers to the pole that vendors would use to sell this dish to others on the street. The dish was extremely affordable and the people gradually began to call the noodles “dan dan noodles” to refer to the pole.

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (4)

The Different Kinds of Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles can be served dry or with soup, and some variations call for sesame paste and/or peanut butter. This specific recipe is served dry.

These noodles are so good that there are regional variations in Japan and Korea. My recipe calls for Mizkan brand condiments. It’s absolutely delicious and authentic, and I am sure you will love it!

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored post using Mizkan condiments.

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (5)

How Many Calories per Serving?

This recipe is 793 calories per serving.

Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles - savory and spicy Sichuan noodles with ground meat. Dan Dan Mian (Noodles) is delicious. Learn how to make it with this easy recipe.

4.64 from 25 votes

Print

By Bee Yinn Low

Yield 3 people

Prep 20 minutes mins

Cook 10 minutes mins

Total 30 minutes mins

Ingredients

  • 8 oz (230g) fresh noodles
  • 6 oz (175g) ground pork, beef, or chicken
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 3 dashes white pepper
  • 2 stalks scallions (cut into rounds)
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 2 tablespoons ground peanuts (for garnishing)
  • fresh red chilies (sliced, for garnishing)

Chili Oil:

  • 5 tablespoons oil
  • 2 tablespoons dried chili flakes
  • 1/2 tablespoon Sichuan peppercorn

Sauce:

  • 2 tablespoons Mizkan Ajipon Ponzu
  • 2 tablespoons Mizkan Oigatsuo Tsuyu Soup Base (Green Label - No MSG)
  • 2 tablespoons Mizkan Goma Shabu (Sesame Sauce)
  • 1 tablespoon Mizkan Honteri Mirin
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 cloves garlic (peeled and very finely minced)
  • 1/2 tablespoon white sesame seeds

Instructions

  • Bring a pot of water to boil. Cook the fresh noodles until al dente, drained, briefly rinsed with cold water and set aside. You can get fresh noodles like the above at Asian markets.

    Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (10)

  • Mix the ground pork with salt, sesame oil, white pepper, and half of the chopped scallion. Set aside. Leave the other half of the scallion for garnishing.

  • Prepare the chili oil first by heating up a small pot on high heat. Add the oil and heat up the oil until it becomes very hot. Turn off the heat and add the red chili flakes and Sichuan peppercorns into the oil. Cover the pot with its lid immediately as the oil will splatter. Wait for 5 minutes before removing the lid. Filter the chili oil using the filter.

    Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (11)

  • Prepare the Sauce by combining the Chili Oil and all the ingredients in the Sauce together. Whisk it to mix well.

    Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (12)

  • Transfer the noodles into the sauce pan, stir to combine well with the Sauce.

    Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (13)

  • To cook the ground pork, add 1 tablespoon of oil into a fry pan. When the oil is heated, add the ground pork into the pan and stir continuously to break up the lumps. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the ground pork is cooked. Transfer the ground pork to the Dian Dian Mian and mix well.

  • Transfer the noodles into two bowls. Top with some ground peanuts, scallions, and fresh red chilies. Serve immediately.

Notes

If you don't like the flavor and tingly sensation of Sichuan peppercorn, you can omit it from the Chili Oil. You can buy store-bought red chili oil or "La Yu" for this recipe. Just use about 4 tablespoons or according to your liking and taste.

Click forConversion Tool.

Course: Chinese Recipes

Cuisine: Noodles

Keywords: Dan Dan Noodles

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Dan Dan Noodles

Amount Per Serving (3 people)

Calories 793Calories from Fat 495

% Daily Value*

Fat 55g85%

Saturated Fat 33g206%

Cholesterol 41mg14%

Sodium 2279mg99%

Carbohydrates 60g20%

Fiber 5g21%

Sugar 6g7%

Protein 20g40%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Notice: Nutrition is auto-calculated, using Spoonacular, for your convenience. Where relevant, we recommend using your own nutrition calculations.

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (14)

Bee Yinn Low

Bee Yinn Low is a cookbook author and a recipe developer specializing in easy, quick and delicious home cooking. Her work has earned her numerous accolades, including TV appearances, live cooking demos, radio interviews, and press mentions in the United States and Asia.

Read more...

Subscribe

46 Comments

Inline Feedbacks

View all comments

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (16)

Cindy

Posted: 1 month ago

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (17)
I can’t wait to make this for my husband!!! I do have one question though, is the oil you use for the “chili oil” reg oil or are you using chili oil for that part of the recipe?

Reply

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (18)

Rasa Malaysia

Admin

Reply to Cindy

Posted: 1 month ago

Hi Cindy. The recipe for chili oil starts with neutral oil (vegetable, canola, etc), and you add the chili flakes and Szechuan peppercorn to create chili oil. Hope that helps. Happy cooking!

1

Reply

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (19)

Yeh Ximin

Admin

Posted: 3 years ago

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (20)

Reply

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (21)

Christy

Posted: 1 year ago

Are these wheat noodles those with or without egg in them?

Reply

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (22)

Rasa Malaysia

Reply to Christy

Posted: 1 year ago

No eggs.

Reply

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (23)

Patty

Posted: 3 years ago

Best Dan Dan Noodle I’ve ever had!!! Thank you for the fantastic recipe!! I double it for my family of 4 but my boys want me to double it again!! There are no leftovers

Reply

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (24)

Rasa Malaysia

Reply to Patty

Posted: 3 years ago

Awesome please try more recipes on my site!

Reply

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (25)

Dilly

Reply to Patty

Posted: 2 years ago

I don’t have sesame sauce, only sesame oil and sesame seeds. Is there any other sauce I can substitute it with?
I have oyster sauce, rice wine vinegar, both types of soy sauce. Thank you!

Reply

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (26)

Valerie

Posted: 4 years ago

Hi, what type of noodles is common for dan dan noodles? Your recipe says “fresh noodles”. Are we talking about lai mian, lo mian, rice noodles, ramen, or what? I am just not sure what is the most common type of noodles people use when making this.

Reply

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (27)

Rasa Malaysia

Reply to Valerie

Posted: 4 years ago

Wheat noodles. You can use lo mein, or even ramen, but not rice noodles.

Reply

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (28)

Valerie

Posted: 4 years ago

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (29)
Hi, I just got a chance to thoroughly study the recipe. For the sauce ingredients, we need Asian sesame dressing, sesame sauce, AND sesame oil? Isn’t that too redundant? Is there any way to simplify that so I don’t have to get 3 sesame ingredients?

Reply

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (30)

Rasa Malaysia

Reply to Valerie

Posted: 4 years ago

There is no Asian sesame dressing in the ingredients. Just sesame sauce, sesame oil and sesame seeds. You can skip the last two.

Reply

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (31)

Mary Bostow

Posted: 4 years ago

Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (32)
These noodles look incredible! It looks like the kind of dish I would order off a menu in an instant, but I would never dream of making at home. So thank you for the recipe.

Reply

« Previous123

