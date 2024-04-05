Dan Dan Noodles (Classic Sichuan Noodle Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

Recipe IndexJump to Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my privacy policy.

Dan Dan Noodles - Savory and spicy Sichuan noodles served with ground meat make for a delicious meal at home. Learn how to make it with this easy recipe.





Table of Contents Chinese Dan Dan Mein

Other Recipes You Might Like

What Does Dan Dan Mean in Chinese?

The Different Kinds of Dan Dan Noodles

What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

How Many Calories per Serving?

What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

Chili Oil: Sauce:



Chinese Dan Dan Mein

Dan Dan Noodles, otherwise known as Dan Dan Mian, originate from Sichuan, China, and it has since become popular all over the world.

Sichuan, also spelled as Szechuan, is the birthplace of many Chinese foods we love: kung pao chicken, kung pao shrimp, hot and sour soup, etc. Sichuan cooking is famous for its intense and deep flavors.

I have tried many versions of Dan Dan Noodles, but the ones I have tried in Sichuan linger. Unlike the usual watered down versions, these noodles should be extremely flavorful, savory, nutty, spicy, and slightly sharp tasting. Read on to find out more about these noodles.

Other Recipes You Might Like Singapore Noodles

Garlic Sesame Noodles

Spicy Sichuan Noodles

What Does Dan Dan Mean in Chinese?

Interesting fact: The original use of “dan dan” refers to the pole that vendors would use to sell this dish to others on the street. The dish was extremely affordable and the people gradually began to call the noodles “dan dan noodles” to refer to the pole.

The Different Kinds of Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles can be served dry or with soup, and some variations call for sesame paste and/or peanut butter. This specific recipe is served dry.

These noodles are so good that there are regional variations in Japan and Korea. My recipe calls for Mizkan brand condiments. It’s absolutely delicious and authentic, and I am sure you will love it!

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored post using Mizkan condiments.

What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

For a wholesome meal and easy weeknight dinner, I recommend the following recipes.

How Many Calories per Serving?

This recipe is 793 calories per serving.

What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

For a wholesome meal and easy weeknight dinner, I recommend the following recipes.

Honey Chicken Hot and Sour Soup Mongolian Beef Shrimp Omelette