Daniel Fast Soup Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Looking for Daniel Fast soup recipes? You’ve come to the right place. Get ready to try some of the most delicious soups you've ever eaten.

If you’ve never heard of the Daniel Fast, you’re not alone. Inspired by the Biblical story of Daniel in which Daniel forgoes “royal food” (meats, wine, etc.) to strengthen his relationship with God, this ancient inspiration has become a popular activity in recent years for many churches to improve health, spiritual connection, and overall well being.

It’s a great reset for the body at the beginning of the year, but doing a Daniel Fast for a few days at the beginning of each month is also starting to catch on. Permitted foods include vegetables, some whole grains, and some fruits. Animal-based products (meat, fish, dairy) are not permitted.

If the idea of chowing down on plates of veggies each day doesn’t have you feeling inspired, there’s a great way to make your Daniel Fast a delight – soups!

They’re wholesome, nourishing, healthy, and absolutely delicious. Here are some of the best Daniel Fast soup recipes out there.

Why You’ll Love These Recipes

Chock full of veggies, each nourishing recipe is easy to make, full of flavor, and even healthy for your budget!

This list of Daniel Fast recipes for soups is one that you’ll want to share with friends and family. It is a great choice for the whole family and healthy comfort food that you can enjoy all year round.

Make a large soup pot and freeze some for later. It is easy to make a large pot to put away for a cold day.

An added benefit is that many of these soups are low fat, and so they can be helpful for a weight loss journey, too.

But best of all, they taste great!

1 Healthy Sweet Potato Soup Recipe This healthy Sweet Potato Soup recipe is rich and creamy and so delicious, it's hard to believe it's dairy-free and only 195 calories! Check out this recipe

2 Roasted Root Vegetable Soup Recipe Soup is always popular in our house, and you can get root veggies all year. By roasting the veggies in a large pan in the oven, you bring out the smooth creaminess of the ingredients. Check out this recipe

3 Italian Bean Soup This Italian bean soup can be made mostly with items you probably already have in your pantry. With so many filling beans, this is one of the Daniel Fast soups that is easy, delicious, and inexpensive to make for a meal. Check out this recipe

4 Traditional Minestrone soup Vegan minestrone soup is a thick Italian soup typically made with pasta, beans, spices, and vegetables. This tasty vegetable soup recipe is not only delicious, healthy, and filling, it’s loaded with great texture and incredible flavor that the whole family will love. Check out this recipe

5 Best Ever Black Eyed Pea Soup Recipe This black eyed pea soup recipe is one of the best dishes I’ve ever made. My oldest daughter absolutely devoured it, and she’s picky! For more adventurous eaters, add some zip with a splash of hot sauce. Check out this recipe

7 Slow Cooker Cabbage Soup - Spend With Pennies It’s vibrant, healthy and totally delicious. This easy cabbage soup recipe has loads of fresh vegetables and of course cabbage all simmered in a delicious broth! Check out this recipe

8 Spinach and White Bean Soup This spinach and white bean soup is a healthy and hearty, comforting soup chock full of fresh spinach, white beans, and whole wheat orzo pasta. Even better, it can be made in less than 30 minutes! Check out this recipe

9 Garden Vegetable Soup | Daniel Fast Bring the freshness of your garden or farmers’ market inside with this delightful garden vegetable soup. Feel free to experiment with whatever looks fresh for that day! Check out this recipe

10 Instant Pot Lentil Soup (Vegan) There’s a lot of good stuff in this Instant Pot lentil soup. Place the ingredients in an Instant Pot for a quick meal, or cook it on the stovetop in a dutch oven or large saucepan. It’s as tasty as it is easy! Check out this recipe

11 Fall Harvest Soup Fall harvest soup is a healthy recipe that uses all the great veggies you can find at the farmers’ market during Autumn. It’s easy to make and SO delicious. When you set it to simmer over medium heat, it fills the house with the smells of Autumn. Check out this recipe

12 Vegan Kale Soup with Curried Vegetables} | Cotter Crunch If the thought of a warm, savory curry makes your mouth water, this is the soup for you. This vegan kale soup with curried vegetables is a great addition to your Daniel plan. Check out this recipe

13 Big-Batch Vegetable Soup Recipe Learn how to make the perfect everyday vegetable soup. This big-batch recipe for vegetable soup serves eight. A little tomato paste adds an extra kiss of flavor!

Check out this recipe

14 See Also 27 GAPS Diet Instant Pot Soup & Stew Recipes Vegan Zuppa Toscana Creamy, hearty, and zesty, this vegan Zuppa Toscana is pure comfort food and one of the best fast dinner recipes. It’s loaded with key ingredients of the classic Italian soup like potatoes, kale, vegan sausage, and vegan bacon. Check out this recipe

15 Vegetable Rice Soup This vegetable rice soup uses brown rice to make it a meal in itself. Giving the vegetables a quick sauté in some extra-virgin olive oil makes them nice and tender, too. Check out this recipe

16 Spicy Black Bean Soup This healthy black bean soup recipe is easy to make with canned beans. It’s absolutely delicious and naturally vegan, vegetarian and gluten free! Check out this recipe

17 Creamy White Bean Soup with Kale A hearty one-pot soup, this creamy white bean soup with kale is enhanced with three secret flavor boosters! Check out this recipe

18 Best Lentil Soup This healthy lentil soup recipe comes together quickly with pantry ingredients and some fresh veggies. Add a squeeze of lemon to bring out the best flavor. Check out this recipe

19 Vegan Chicken Noodle Soup This vegan chicken noodle soup has all the flavor you’d expect from chicken broth, but is completely free of animal products. Its classic comfort flavor is a cozy soup that makes a perfect family meal Check out this recipe

20 Vegan Broccoli Potato Soup With this vegan broccoli soup being so rich and creamy, you’ll be surprised that it is 100% plant based. The secret is the rich texture comes from the potatoes that thicken the soup. Check out this recipe

21 Instant Pot Quinoa Vegetable Soup - Spice Up The Curry Are you ready for a simple and delicious recipe to incorporate into your healthy eating? A good thing about this soup is that you can use vegetables of your choice. With minimal prep time, this soup is simple to make and very filling. Check out this recipe

22 Slow Cooker Very Vegetable Soup This very vegetable homemade soup is loaded with filling vegetables like green beans, great northern beans or cannellini beans, red potatoes, and more. It’s a hearty soup that you can enjoy any time of the year. Check out this recipe

23 Sweet Potato Black Bean Soup The creamy texture from the sweet potatoes, delicate black beans, and warm spices (a hint of smoked paprika) is hard to beat. This is a super comfort food option on a cold night – or for lunch the next day. Check out this recipe

24 Delicious Vegetable Borscht (Beets in Soup Recipe) If you’ve never had borscht before, this vegan vegetable borscht is a great recipe to try. It’s sweet and tangy, and ready in 30 minutes! Plus the beautiful color is a feast for the eyes! Check out this recipe

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you have broth on the Daniel Fast? You can’t have any meat or seafood broths on the Fast, but you can have vegan broth like vegetable and mushroom as long as there is no sugar. Are all vegetarian recipes okay for a Daniel Fast? Some vegetarian recipes may contain things like eggs, bread, honey, or sugar, which are not permitted for a Daniel Fast. Vegan recipes tend to be better options to start from, but make sure that you check the recipe for any foods that are not permitted by preparing for the Daniel Fast. Can you eat pasta on a Daniel Fast? Yes, whole grain pasta and other grains like quinoa and brown rice are allowed. White pasta, white rice, and other overly processed grain products and all bread products with yeast are not allowed.

Top Tips

To bring out more flavor to any of these recipes, add fresh herbs instead of dried. A sprinkle of fresh parsley or fresh basil provides a vibrant zing to any soup recipe.

A splash of lemon juice brightens the flavor of most vegan soups. Other flavor boosters include a bay leaf (just remember to remove the bay leaves before serving!), a sprinkle of black pepper or chili powder, or a couple garlic cloves.

If you’re experimenting, it’s always a good idea to take a couple of tablespoons of the soup out of the pot and add whatever you’re thinking would taste good. It will, of course, taste even better after cooking for a bit, but at least you’ll know right away if it won’t work.

Chop ingredients into bite-sized pieces. Soup should be able to be eaten with a spoon and not need a knife to cut things up in the bowl!

If you’re making a soup with pasta or rice, you won’t want to freeze it. Freezing and thawing soups with grains or pasta tend to get an unpleasant texture. Simply freeze the soup without the rice or pasta and add it when you reheat it.

More Daniel Fast Recipes

Daniel Fast Recipes 2024

19 Best Daniel Fast Breakfast Recipes

Easy Vegan Stuffed Zucchini

Kale and Sweet Potato Vegan Power Bowl