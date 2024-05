Das Beste auf den Ohren: Apple Airpods im Vergleich (2024)

FAQs

Reply to a message



After using Siri to read a message, say something like “Reply that's great news.” Your message is repeated, and you're asked for confirmation before it's sent.

Apple AirPods 3



Aside from the design change, which should fit most ears better than the AirPods 2nd Generation (though not very small ears), the biggest change is to the sound quality: It's much improved. Also, battery life is better, and the AirPods 3 are officially water-resistant.

You can answer incoming phone calls by pressing or tapping your AirPods, depending on the model you own. For AirPods Pro or AirPods (3rd Generation), press the Force sensor. For AirPods (1st or 2nd Generation), double tap the top of the AirPod stem.

Perhaps the most critical difference is that AirPods 3 do not have active noise cancellation. This feature is only found on the AirPods Pro, meaning that with just one click, you can shut out outside noise, perfect for when you want to block out the rest of the world and concentrate.

Given that price disparity, the AirPods Pro are superior in every way. The lack of the Beats Studio Buds' spatial audio and wireless charging are noticeable when comparing the two, but they're also noticeable when comparing other sets of earbuds on the market.

Which AirPods are the best for you? There are several good reasons why people choose Apple AirPods. They're lightweight, easy to use, reliable, durable, and can be used alongside Siri. However, they're most effective when paired with an Apple device, but they can be paired with any Bluetooth device.

To fix this, users can grant microphone access in Settings, clean the AirPods, or get them replaced at an Apple service center. Another solution is to change the microphone settings in the AirPods settings. By selecting either the left or right earbud as the microphone input, users can resolve the calling issue.

There's a microphone in each AirPod, so you can make phone calls and use Siri. By default, Microphone is set to Automatic, so that either of your AirPods can act as the microphone. If you're using only one AirPod, that AirPod will be the microphone. You can also set Microphone to Always Left or Always Right.

Turn off noise cancellation and see if that fixes the microphone. Toggle On and Off the Automatic Ear Detection. Update your AirPods firmware and your device software to the latest version. Reset Your iPhone's Network Settings.

How long do AirPods last: at a glance. With typical usage, your AirPods will last for around two or three years, and the cause of most failures is the lithium-ion battery. This length of time coincides nicely, for Apple, with their general two and a-half year product cycles.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) are dust resistant and sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise, and have a rating of IP54 under IEC standard 60529. AirPods Pro and AirPods (3rd generation) are sweat and water resistant, but they are not waterproof or sweatproof.

One of the biggest differences between the two sets of earbuds is that the first-generation AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation (ANC), while the third-generation AirPods don't.

So, Why are airpods not announcing text messages? AirPods are not designed to announce text messages. However, you can enable the Announce Messages with Siri feature on your iPhone or iPad to have incoming messages read aloud by Siri when connected to AirPods.

If your device does not have an option for text-to-speech, visit the Google Play store and download a Google app called “TalkBack.” Once the app is installed, follow the instructions again and the option for text-to-speech should be enabled. The information in this article applies to Android 4.2, Jellybean.