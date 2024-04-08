Date and Oat Slice Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This date and oat slice recipe gives you a sticky, sweet and scrumptious oat slice that is perfect for an afternoon snack or putting in school lunch boxes.

I think a rolled oat slice always makes a great afternoon snack. It's filling enough to get you through to dinner time and this chewy date slice is sticky and sweet, so perfect for fulfilling those afternoon sweet-tooth cravings.

I have my friend Claire to thank for this recipe. She didn't give me the recipe - rather she gave me a date and coconut slice she had bought at a cafe and asked me if I could recreate it!

Well I love a challenge, and it took me a few goes... but I think I have finally got it right. Enjoy!

Ingredients for oat and date slice

This oat and date slice recipe uses the following ingredients:

Rolled oats

All purpose flour / plain flour

Brown sugar (see below)

Shredded coconut

Pitted dates

Butter

Honey

If you are looking for a really healthy oat slice recipe, you may be put off by the amount of sugar in this recipe (½ cup). I have tried reducing it but it made the oat slice a bit too dry and crumbly for my liking.

You could try substituting it with maple syrup if you prefer to have no refined sugar.

How to make a date oat slice

This is really such a simple recipe - it takes just minutes to mix all the ingredients together.

First mix the dry ingredients together in a large bowl.

Next melt together the butter, honey and dates until the dates are soft.

Next mix this mixture into the dry ingredients and put into the tin to bake.

I use a loaf tin for this as it fits the ingredients perfectly. You could also double the recipe and use a larger tin.

Line the loaf tin with baking paper to make sure it doesn't stick. This also makes it easy to lift it out for cutting.

Bake for 18-20 minutes then allow it to cool in the tin before cutting the sticky date slice into squares.

Like this recipe? You may also like these:

ANZAC Slice

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

ANZAC Biscuits

Nut Free Chocolate Bliss Balls

Did you try this recipe?Please leave me a ⭐review below! Don’t forget totag me on Instagram@mamalovestocookblogand follow along on Pinterest and Facebook! Enjoy!!!

Pin it for Later!