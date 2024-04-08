Date and Oat Slice Recipe (2024)

This date and oat slice recipe gives you a sticky, sweet and scrumptious oat slice that is perfect for an afternoon snack or putting in school lunch boxes.

I think a rolled oat slice always makes a great afternoon snack. It's filling enough to get you through to dinner time and this chewy date slice is sticky and sweet, so perfect for fulfilling those afternoon sweet-tooth cravings.

Date and Oat Slice Recipe (1)

I have my friend Claire to thank for this recipe. She didn't give me the recipe - rather she gave me a date and coconut slice she had bought at a cafe and asked me if I could recreate it!

Well I love a challenge, and it took me a few goes... but I think I have finally got it right. Enjoy!

Date and Oat Slice Recipe (2)

Ingredients for oat and date slice

This oat and date slice recipe uses the following ingredients:

  • Rolled oats
  • All purpose flour / plain flour
  • Brown sugar (see below)
  • Shredded coconut
  • Pitted dates
  • Butter
  • Honey

If you are looking for a really healthy oat slice recipe, you may be put off by the amount of sugar in this recipe (½ cup). I have tried reducing it but it made the oat slice a bit too dry and crumbly for my liking.

You could try substituting it with maple syrup if you prefer to have no refined sugar.

How to make a date oat slice

This is really such a simple recipe - it takes just minutes to mix all the ingredients together.

First mix the dry ingredients together in a large bowl.

Date and Oat Slice Recipe (3)
Date and Oat Slice Recipe (4)

Next melt together the butter, honey and dates until the dates are soft.

Date and Oat Slice Recipe (5)
Date and Oat Slice Recipe (6)

Next mix this mixture into the dry ingredients and put into the tin to bake.

Date and Oat Slice Recipe (7)
Date and Oat Slice Recipe (8)

I use a loaf tin for this as it fits the ingredients perfectly. You could also double the recipe and use a larger tin.

Date and Oat Slice Recipe (9)
Date and Oat Slice Recipe (10)

Line the loaf tin with baking paper to make sure it doesn't stick. This also makes it easy to lift it out for cutting.

Date and Oat Slice Recipe (11)

Bake for 18-20 minutes then allow it to cool in the tin before cutting the sticky date slice into squares.

Date and Oat Slice Recipe (16)

Date and Oat Slice Recipe (17)

Date and Oat Slice

This date and oat slice recipe gives you a sticky, sweet, delicious oat slice, perfect for an afternoon snack or putting in lunch boxes.

4.53 from 46 votes

Print Pin Rate

Course: Baking

Cuisine: International

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes minutes

Servings: 12 slices

Calories: 203kcal

Author: Marianne Rogerson

Equipment

Ingredients

  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • ½ cup all purpose flour (plain flour)
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup shredded coconut
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda (bicarbonate of soda)
  • 1 cup dates approx. 8 large pitted dates
  • ½ cup butter (125g)
  • 2 tablespoon honey

Instructions

  • Pre-heat the oven to 180C / 350F. Line a bread loaf tin with baking paper.

  • In a large bowl, combine the oats, flour, sugar, coconut and baking soda. Set aside.

  • Roughly chop the dates and add to a saucepan with the butter and honey. Cook over a low heat until the butter is melted and the dates are soft.

  • Pour the butter/honey/date mixture into the bowl of dry ingredients and mix well.

  • Tip the mixture into the prepared bread tin and press down gently.

  • Bake in the oven for 18-20 minutes until golden brown.

  • Allow to cool in the tin and then remove and cut into squares.

Nutrition

Serving: 1g | Calories: 203kcal | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 20mg | Sodium: 126mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 19g

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Date and Oat Slice Recipe (18)Harriet says

    Could these be frozen?

    Reply

    • Date and Oat Slice Recipe (19)Marianne Rogerson says

      Hi Harriet - I haven't tried freezing them but I see no reason why not. I would probably but them between baking paper in an airtight container before putting in the freezer.

      Reply

      • Date and Oat Slice Recipe (20)Harriet says

        I ended up slicing them and freezing on a baking sheet so they weren’t touching. Once frozen I stored in a freezer bag. Took them out a little before eating and They tasted just as good

        Reply

        • Date and Oat Slice Recipe (21)Marianne Rogerson says

          Great to hear! Thanks for sharing 🙂

          Reply

  2. Date and Oat Slice Recipe (22)Holly says

    Hey! I made this was so tasty! (I added some mixed spice seasoning too!) how would this go without the sugar? Would I need to substitute with something else or add some more dry ingredients.
    I’d love to make this regular but would like to reduce our sugar intake. Would love some help!x

    Reply

    • Date and Oat Slice Recipe (23)Marianne Rogerson says

      Hi Holly - I actually messed around with this recipe quite a lot trying to reduce the sugar before I published it. I just couldn't get it right, it always ended up too crumbly. So in the end I decided the half cup of sugar had to stay! You could try increasing the honey instead but I did try that too. Sorry I can't help further but if you find a good solution, I'd love to hear it!

      Reply

  3. Date and Oat Slice Recipe (24)Daphne says

    These look delicious! Do you use he old-fashioned oats?
    Thanks

    Reply

    • Date and Oat Slice Recipe (25)Marianne Rogerson says

      Yes just old fashioned oats 🙂

      Reply

  4. Date and Oat Slice Recipe (26)Sally says

    Hi, not fond of coconut...what else could I use?

    Reply

  5. Date and Oat Slice Recipe (27)Alice Norco*ck says

    Date and Oat Slice Recipe (28)
    It’s great for school lunches and it’s so quick and easy to follow

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Date and Oat Slice Recipe (2024)
