Date and Oat Slice Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Marianne Rogerson · This post may contain affiliate links.
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
This date and oat slice recipe gives you a sticky, sweet and scrumptious oat slice that is perfect for an afternoon snack or putting in school lunch boxes.
I think a rolled oat slice always makes a great afternoon snack. It's filling enough to get you through to dinner time and this chewy date slice is sticky and sweet, so perfect for fulfilling those afternoon sweet-tooth cravings.
I have my friend Claire to thank for this recipe. She didn't give me the recipe - rather she gave me a date and coconut slice she had bought at a cafe and asked me if I could recreate it!
Well I love a challenge, and it took me a few goes... but I think I have finally got it right. Enjoy!
Ingredients for oat and date slice
This oat and date slice recipe uses the following ingredients:
- Rolled oats
- All purpose flour / plain flour
- Brown sugar (see below)
- Shredded coconut
- Pitted dates
- Butter
- Honey
If you are looking for a really healthy oat slice recipe, you may be put off by the amount of sugar in this recipe (½ cup). I have tried reducing it but it made the oat slice a bit too dry and crumbly for my liking.
You could try substituting it with maple syrup if you prefer to have no refined sugar.
How to make a date oat slice
This is really such a simple recipe - it takes just minutes to mix all the ingredients together.
First mix the dry ingredients together in a large bowl.
Next melt together the butter, honey and dates until the dates are soft.
Next mix this mixture into the dry ingredients and put into the tin to bake.
I use a loaf tin for this as it fits the ingredients perfectly. You could also double the recipe and use a larger tin.
Line the loaf tin with baking paper to make sure it doesn't stick. This also makes it easy to lift it out for cutting.
Bake for 18-20 minutes then allow it to cool in the tin before cutting the sticky date slice into squares.
Like this recipe? You may also like these:
- ANZAC Slice
- Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
- ANZAC Biscuits
- Nut Free Chocolate Bliss Balls
Did you try this recipe?Please leave me a ⭐review below!
Don’t forget totag me on Instagram@mamalovestocookblogand follow along on Pinterest and Facebook! Enjoy!!!
Pin it for Later!
Mama Loves to Cook is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com
Date and Oat Slice
This date and oat slice recipe gives you a sticky, sweet, delicious oat slice, perfect for an afternoon snack or putting in lunch boxes.
4.53 from 46 votes
Print Pin Rate
Course: Baking
Cuisine: International
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes minutes
Servings: 12 slices
Calories: 203kcal
Author: Marianne Rogerson
Equipment
Measuring Spoons and Measuring Cups
9 x 5-Inch Nonstick Loaf Pan
Ingredients
- 1 cup rolled oats
- ½ cup all purpose flour (plain flour)
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup shredded coconut
- ½ teaspoon baking soda (bicarbonate of soda)
- 1 cup dates approx. 8 large pitted dates
- ½ cup butter (125g)
- 2 tablespoon honey
Instructions
Pre-heat the oven to 180C / 350F. Line a bread loaf tin with baking paper.
In a large bowl, combine the oats, flour, sugar, coconut and baking soda. Set aside.
Roughly chop the dates and add to a saucepan with the butter and honey. Cook over a low heat until the butter is melted and the dates are soft.
Pour the butter/honey/date mixture into the bowl of dry ingredients and mix well.
Tip the mixture into the prepared bread tin and press down gently.
Bake in the oven for 18-20 minutes until golden brown.
Allow to cool in the tin and then remove and cut into squares.
Nutrition
Serving: 1g | Calories: 203kcal | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 20mg | Sodium: 126mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 19g
Tried this Recipe? Pin it for Later!Mention @mamalovestocookblog or tag #mamalovestocook!
« Wonton Noodle Soup
Thermomix Hot Cross Buns »
COPYRIGHT 2020 MAMA LOVES TO COOK
Reader Interactions
Comments
Harriet says
Could these be frozen?
Reply
Marianne Rogerson says
Hi Harriet - I haven't tried freezing them but I see no reason why not. I would probably but them between baking paper in an airtight container before putting in the freezer.
Reply
Harriet says
I ended up slicing them and freezing on a baking sheet so they weren’t touching. Once frozen I stored in a freezer bag. Took them out a little before eating and They tasted just as good
Reply
Marianne Rogerson says
Great to hear! Thanks for sharing 🙂
Reply
Holly says
Hey! I made this was so tasty! (I added some mixed spice seasoning too!) how would this go without the sugar? Would I need to substitute with something else or add some more dry ingredients.
I’d love to make this regular but would like to reduce our sugar intake. Would love some help!x
Reply
Marianne Rogerson says
Hi Holly - I actually messed around with this recipe quite a lot trying to reduce the sugar before I published it. I just couldn't get it right, it always ended up too crumbly. So in the end I decided the half cup of sugar had to stay! You could try increasing the honey instead but I did try that too. Sorry I can't help further but if you find a good solution, I'd love to hear it!
Reply
Daphne says
These look delicious! Do you use he old-fashioned oats?
Thanks
Reply
Marianne Rogerson says
Yes just old fashioned oats 🙂
Reply
Sally says
Hi, not fond of coconut...what else could I use?
Reply
Alice Norco*ck says
It’s great for school lunches and it’s so quick and easy to follow
Reply