David Sharaz says he won’t fight defamation but asks Linda Reynolds to settle with Brittany Higgins (2024)

David Sharaz has thrown in the towel in his defamation battle against Liberal senator Linda Reynolds, while his fiancé, Brittany Higgins, has failed to convince a court her case should be delayed due to her mental health issues.

Reynolds, the former defence minister, is suing Higgins and Sharaz over a series of social media posts she says damaged her reputation.

The case returned to the Western Australian supreme court on Tuesday to hear Higgins’s application to vacate the trial listed for six weeks in late July.

During the hearing, Sharaz tweeted he would no longer fight the case, which was confirmed by his lawyer Jason MacLaurin SC.

“Despite our best efforts Linda Reynolds has not accepted attempts to resolve this matter through mediation and Brittany may now be exposed to another trial,” Sharaz wrote in a statement posted to X on Tuesday. “It will be her third.

“I cannot afford to pay legal costs to defend myself over a 6 week trial. As a result I have today informed the court that I will not fight Reynolds’ legal action any more.”

“I now appeal for Senator Reynolds to settle her litigation against Brittany, a rape victim, by agreeing to disagree and putting all of this behind them,” Sharaz’s statement continued.

“It’s time to move on. It’s time to let Brittany heal.”

Reynolds’s office referred enquiries to her lawyers who were contacted for comment.

Outside the court, senator Reynold’s lawyer, Martin Bennett, responded to Sharaz’s tweet, saying it was insulting, aggravating and an “attention-seeking stunt to manipulate the media”.

“That’s what Mr Sharaz does best,” he said.

Bennett said it was perversely ironic that Sharaz would make the announcement in a tweet while his defamation action over tweets was being heard.

“It seemed to be staged ... You’ve seen the terms of the post – it’s another attack on senator Reynolds,” he said.

He also raised doubts over Sharaz’s claim he couldn’t afford to continue the case.

“He lives in a chateau. He hasn’t got a job and he’s got a QC … and two solicitors representing him,” he said.

Bennett said the case against Sharaz would proceed even if he is not represented in court and senator Reynolds would prove her damages.

“If he’s impecunious as he asserts in France, he’ll go bankrupt,” he said.

On Tuesday, Higgins’s lawyer, Leon Zwier, asked the court for her trial to be vacated, saying her mental health had suffered due to the Bruce Lehrmann and Channel 10 decision handed down earlier in the month and the publicity that followed.

He said it was difficult for her to instruct her lawyers and there was some evidence raised during the proceedings that would need to be assessed and could impact the case.

Zwier said the ongoing mediation between the parties should be allowed to proceed without the spectre of a trial looming over it.

Justice Paul Tottle said the parties were likely to be best served by the matter being brought to a conclusion sooner than later.

The federal court justice Michael Lee ruled two weeks ago that, on balance of probabilities, the former Liberal staffer Higgins had been raped by her colleague Bruce Lehrmann in the office of the then defence industry minister, Reynolds. Lehrmann has always denied the allegation and pleased not guilty at a criminal trial on the matter, which was aborted due to juror misconduct.

But Lee also ruled that allegations of a cover-up by the former government and Reynolds were “objectively short on facts, but long on speculation and internal inconsistencies”.

Reynolds is suing Sharaz over tweets and a Facebook comment made in 2022. Among the defamatory imputations claimed against Sharaz’s tweets were that Reynolds put pressure on Higgins not to proceed with a genuine complaint to police, that she “is a hypocrite in her advocacy for women’s interests and empowerment”, and she interfered in Bruce Lehrmann’s trial and bullied Higgins.

Higgins is accused of posting defamatory material on two occasions on her Instagram and X accounts. The judge in the WA trial has encouraged the parties to settle the dispute via mediation. Efforts to do so far have proved unfruitful.

After the Lee judgment, Higgins apologised to Reynolds and her former chief of staff Fiona Brown, acknowledging that both had “also been hurt” and saying she hoped they could “resolve our differences”.

“My perceptions and feelings about what happened in the days and weeks after my rape are different from theirs,” Higgins said. “I deeply regret we have not yet found common ground.”

“It is now time to heal.”

Reynolds at the time welcomed Higgins’ statement but said: “If Ms Higgins does not accept Justice Lee’s findings on the claims of cover-up and mistreatment then, regrettably, it will have to be proved again in our trial set for July this year.”

The case will return to court for a strategic conference on May 10.