Death Road to Canada (2024)

Death Road to Canada is a video game for PC that Jon played during a stream. He had used 'Friendly Faces' mode during the gameplay.

Death Road to Canada is an apocalyptic survival game. A zombie apocalypse has broken out and Canada is the only safe place. It's up to a team of up to four survivors to make it all the way to Canada while keeping their health, weapons, and car in as good shape as possible.

Jon's best run overall is one where he was unable to get past the first of three hordes right at the Canadian border.

During the stream, Jon found an event where someone farted in the car. The group at the time consisted of Emile (one of the starters, Tim having died earlier on), Reese, Mal, and co-commentator Tom Fawkes. The choices for who to blame for the fart were everyone but Tom, whose choice was to tell everyone to calm down.

"Beads of nervous sweat roll down Tom Fawkes' face yet nothing can be proven." - Jon

"YEAHHHHHHHHHHHH! I GOT AWAY WITH IT!" - Tom

Because of this everyone but Tom dropped two morale levels. Subsequently Emile decided to blow off steam by delivering a long rant, but everyone told him to shut up (as chosen by Tom, making "the executive decision" because "I'm at least in the car") and he proceeded to leave the group in a huff, causing a morale boost of one level.

In an animated version the four group members were in the forms of Eggman with long red hair (Reese), Kirby (Mal), Roy with a goatee and shades (Tom), and Donkey Kong (Emile's normal TRG Animated guise, this also extending to Jon as Waluigi and Tim as Yoshi (given an angel form having died earlier)). Joining Jon on the hood of the animated version's car were Mitch, as Link, and Kuuribro as a Luigi-capped Shantae with glasses. (Mitch and Kuuribro were Jon's other co-commentators, Tom being animated as part of the car group as he was in the group as the berserker at the time).

Later in the same stream the Ghost Fart occurred again, only this time the group was only one human member and a dog who had joined due to the human's 'Friend of Dog' trait. This time, instead of a choice, the fart was immediately blamed on the dog.

Tom Fawkes: BERSERKER!

Emile: Irritating

