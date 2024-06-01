Death Road to Canada (Game) - Giant Bomb (2024)

Something went wrong. Try again later
Game » consists of 3 releases. Released Jul 22, 2016
- PC
- Nintendo Switch
- PlayStation 4
- Mac
- + 5 more
- iPhone
- iPad
- Android
- Xbox One
- Linux
A "randomly generated road trip action-RPG", Death Road to Canada pits a car-full of jerks against the zombie apocalypse as they make their way through procedurally-generated locations and encounters.
Overview
Death Road to Canada is a 2D horror-themed overhead action-adventure game developed by Madgarden (in conjunction with Rocketcat) and published digitally by Rocketcat for the PC, Mac, and Linux on July 22, 2016. It was later ported to iOS devices on March 22, 2017 and Android devices (by Noodlecake) on October 26, 2017, and will be ported to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch (all published by UKIYO) in April 2018.
Similar to the Oregon Trail series (and its horror-based parody Organ Trail), players control a roving party of civilians as they make their up the U.S. East Coast in the zombie apocalypse from Florida to Canada (where it is widely believed to be a safe zone) Along the way, they must scavenge cities for food and supplies (while fighting off the never-ending zombie horde), barter at trader camps, maintain their morale (and the integrity of their car), and make decisions at numerous random encounters (where each member has numerous skills that are used for skill checks).
The game was originally funded with Kickstarter and was a successful Steam Greenlight entry.
