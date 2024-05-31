Death Road to Canada (2024)

System: Nintendo Switch Release date: 08/05/2018
Death Road to Canada is built for replay value. Everything is randomised: locations, events, survivor appearances and personalities. There's a different story every time you play, set in a world that doesn't take itself too seriously.
- Up to 500 zombies can hunt you down at a time. Fight them, squirm past, or run
- Use the character creator to put yourself, friends, and family in the game
- Find special and rare events, weapons, and characters with strange abilities
- Make tough choices in Interactive Fiction events. Get different options and results based on party member traits
- Tell people to "Cool it."
- Teach a dog how to drive a car
- Two player local co-op and control up to four characters!
Death Road to Canada™ & © RocketCat Games & Madgarden.Licensed by UKIYO Publishing Limited.
Action, Adventure
Single System (1-4)
Ukiyo Publishing
Handheld mode, Tabletop mode, TV mode
- Strong Violence
Nintendo Switch
08/05/2018
PEGI 16
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
English
210.00 MB
