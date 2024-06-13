AllergyEats is the leading guide to finding food allergy-friendly restaurants (and those not so friendly) across the United States. At AllergyEats, users can find and rate restaurants in any city based on the restaurant’s ability to accommodate diners with food allergies, including dairy, peanut, tree nut, fish, seafood, soy, sesame, wheat and egg allergies, as well as those with Celiac Disease, gluten sensitivity, and other dietary conditions.