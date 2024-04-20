Delicious and Easy Guinness Bread Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This delicious Guinness Bread recipe is super easy to make. It has a light and fluffy texture and a taste with a subtle sweetness. This simple recipe requires no yeast, so no waiting on the dough to rise!

This Guinness bread recipe is perfect for serving on St. Patrick’s day! If you have never had it, you are in for a real treat.

I’m familiar with the beer bread that comes in mixes but have always shied away from trying to make it from scratch. (I was a little intimidated.)

That is, until this easy recipe! What makes it so easy is that you do not need yeast, which can make it complicated in that you to have to wait on the bread to rise.

This brown bread relies only on baking powder and baking soda for its rise.

The recipe for bread made with Guinness is fabulously easy and oh so good! I mentioned it did not need yeast and you may be thinking – what makes it rise? The answer is it is the Guinness beer itself.

The yeast in the beer interacts with the sugar to make the bread rise and the addition of baking powder helps keep it light and fluffy instead of dense. How cool is that?!

As mentioned, this is a light and fluffy Guinness brown bread with a hint of sweetness. YUM! Once you see how easy it is to make and taste the deliciousness, you will be hooked!

If you love Irish bread, be sure and check out this yummy Irish Soda Bread too!

Easy Guinness Bread Recipe

🧾 Ingredients Needed

Rolled Oats , also called old fashioned oats, give the bread its heft.

, also called old fashioned oats, give the bread its heft. Whole Wheat Flour makes up the rest of the bread’s substance with the oats.

makes up the rest of the bread’s substance with the oats. Brown Sugar lends subtle sweetness.

lends subtle sweetness. Baking Soda and Baking Powder help the bread to rise.

and help the bread to rise. Salt

Butter – We used unsalted. If using salted, just cut the added salt by half.

– We used unsalted. If using salted, just cut the added salt by half. Vanilla adds flavor.

adds flavor. Milk – 2% or whole – both work well.

– 2% or whole – both work well. Vinegar combined with milk replicates buttermilk.

combined with milk replicates buttermilk. Guinness Extra Stout is why we call this Guinness bread!

🥣 How to Make

STEP 3: Meanwhile, mix together 3/4 cup of oats, flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. STEP 4: In another bowl, stir together the butter, vanilla, milk mixture and Guinness. Add dry mixture into the liquid mixture, and stir until blended.

STEP 5: Pour batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle top with remaining oats. STEP 6: Bake for 30 minutes, then reduce temperature to 400 and bake for additional 20 minutes. Allow to cool in pan for 30 minutes before moving loaf to a wire rack.

⭐ Pro Tips ⭐ Slightly cool melted butter (just leave on counter for 5-10 minutes) before adding to the other wet ingredients.

Mixing the vinegar with milk is to replicate buttermilk. If you prefer to use buttermilk instead of regular milk, then omit the vinegar from the recipe

If using salted butter instead of unsalted, reduce the amount of added salt by half.

