Delicious and Easy Mini Tomato Tart (Puff Pastry) Recipe (2024)

This Easy Tomato Tarts Recipe on Puff Pastry adds tender caramelized onions, fresh tomato, and spiced Pepperjack cheese to the flakiest mini butter crust! They are perfect for serving on a whim and impressing your guests.

Why You Will Love This Recipe

An easy tomato appetizer that’s light, crisp, and full of fresh flavor.

that’s light, crisp, and full of fresh flavor. Making these savory puff pastry tarts is simple while using only a handful of ingredients !

! Tomato puff pastry tarts are always a hit and are sure to be a true crowd-pleaser for parties.

and are sure to be a true crowd-pleaser for parties. Suitable for all types of events! Serve them up for an Oscars party, a pre-dinner snack, or a holiday appetizer.

Ingredients

This tomato tart on puff pastry recipe requires less than TEN ingredients! Here’s what you need:

Fat: This tomato tartlet recipe uses a combination of butter and olive oil. The olive oil keeps the butter from burning while the butter adds a richer layer of flavor to the sauteed onion.

This tomato tartlet recipe uses a combination of butter and olive oil. The olive oil keeps the butter from burning while the butter adds a richer layer of flavor to the sauteed onion. Onion: Yellow or sweet onions are perfect for caramelizing.

Yellow or sweet onions are perfect for caramelizing. Puff pastry: Use frozen puff pastry to keep it super simple.

Use frozen puff pastry to keep it super simple. Egg: Adds a gorgeous shine and golden browning that the pastry can’t achieve on its own. It is a must for me anytime I work with puff pastry.

Adds a gorgeous shine and golden browning that the pastry can’t achieve on its own. It is a must for me anytime I work with puff pastry. Tomatoes: Choose round tomatoes that are similar in size to the puff rounds you will be cutting. You can also use heirloom tomatoes in a variety of colors.

Choose round tomatoes that are similar in size to the puff rounds you will be cutting. You can also use heirloom tomatoes in a variety of colors. Cheese: I love using Pepperjack cheese. It adds such a punch of flavor. You can also use other cheeses if you wish.

How to Make Tomato Tarts Appetizer

These tomato tarts are just incredibly delicious but what can you expect when you add caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, and tomatoes to an egg wash brushed puff pastry tartlet?

Make the caramelized onion. Cook the sliced onion in the butter and olive oil in a large skillet. Season them with salt and pepper and cook until they’re tender and golden brown. Cut circles in the puff pastry dough using a round cookie cutter and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

Brush each pastry circle with the egg wash. Top each one with a tomato slice in the direct center.

Top each tomato slice with the caramelized onions and sprinkle shredded cheese. Bake them in the preheated oven until the tarts are puffy and golden brown and the cheese has turned golden and melty.

Top the tomato puff pastry appetizer with parsley and herbs. Cool for a few minutes before serving.

How to Serve Puff Pastry Tarts

Serving up tomato puff pastry tarts works great for parties or gatherings of all sizes!

They make a delicious appetizer to serve before dinner to guests or as part of an appetizer spread for casual parties. Spinach Dip Garlic Rolls or Shrimp Nacho Potato Skins are other fun appetizers to add to the table.

For a dinner party, I love to offer them to guests as they arrive! Then serve up Chicken Francese or Chicken Parmesan for the main meal!

For family gatherings, I like to have these along with some fun, yet easy dips! Try this Elote Dip and Guacamole with some freshly cooked tortilla chips.

Expert Tips

Use butter AND olive oil for the caramelized onions . The oil has a higher burning point so your onions won’t burn and the butter adds additional flavor.

. The oil has a higher burning point so your onions won’t burn and the butter adds additional flavor. Use a round cookie cutter. They create uniform circles for each tart and make the job easier. It also helps with uniform baking. If you don’t have a round cookie cutter, you can use the back of an empty can.

They create uniform circles for each tart and make the job easier. It also helps with uniform baking. If you don’t have a round cookie cutter, you can use the back of an empty can. Don’t skip the egg wash . The egg wash on the puff pastry will give a beautiful glossy and golden brown color once the tarts are baked. This is a crucial step.

. The egg wash on the puff pastry will give a beautiful glossy and golden brown color once the tarts are baked. This is a crucial step. Be sure to thaw out the puff pastry dough in advance. This will make working with it a bit easier.

This will make working with it a bit easier. Cut the puff pastry dough slighter larger than the tomato. You want the tomato to take up most of the surface but leave a bit of the pastry visible.

FAQs

Can tomato tarts be served at room temperature? Yes, they can. Personally, my preference is to enjoy them while slightly warm but for large groups they work great and still taste amazing served at room temperature. Can you reheat mini tomato tarts? Yes, simply pop them back on a baking tray and into the oven for a couple of minutes just to toast up the crust and melt the cheese again.

More Party Appetizer Recipes

Ground Turkey Empanadas

Salmon Croquettes

Devilled Eggs

Serve with other mini entertaining favorites like Deviled Eggs, Pimento Cheese and Crackers, Tomato Tart, Fried Green Tomatoes (and air fryed too!) and Salmon Croquettes for a lovely and simple prep!

Tomato Tarts Recipe with Puff Pastry This Easy Tomato Tart Recipe on Puff Pastry add tender caramelized onions, fresh tomato and spiced pepperjack cheese to the flakiest mini butter crust! 4.08 from 63 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Appetizer Cuisine: American Prep Time: 25 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 45 minutes minutes Servings: 8 servings Calories: 417kcal Author: Jocelyn Delk Adams Ingredients ▢ 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil

▢ ½ onion sliced

▢ Salt and pepper to taste

▢ 2 sheets puff pastry thawed according to package instructions

▢ 1 large egg plus 1 teaspoon water beaten

▢ 2 large tomatoes thinly sliced

▢ ½ cup pepperjack cheese shredded

▢ Fresh parsley and herbs Instructions Melt butter and olive oil in skillet over medium heat.

Add sliced onions to pan, season with salt and pepper and cook, continuing to stir, until tender and golden brown (this process takes a while- up to 20 minutes) then set aside.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Using a round cookie cutter, cut circles of dough out of puff pastry and place on a parchment paper lined baking sheet.

Brush egg wash on each pastry circle then top each with a tomato slice in the direct center.

Next add caramelized onions on top of each tomato slice and sprinkle shredded cheese.

Bake for 16-20 minutes or until tarts are puffy and golden brown and cheese has turned golden and melty. Top with parsley and herbs if you would like. Cool for a few minutes then serve. Notes Use butter AND olive oil for the caramelized onions. The oil has a higher burning point so your onions won’t burn and the butter adds additional flavor. Use a round cookie cutter. They create uniform circles for each tart and make the job easier. It also helps with uniform baking. If you don’t have a round cookie cutter, you can use the back of an empty can. Don’t skip the egg wash. The egg wash on the puff pastry will give a beautiful glossy and golden brown color once the tarts are baked. This is a crucial step. Be sure to thaw out the puff pastry dough in advance. This will make working with it a bit easier. Cut the puff pastry dough slighter larger than the tomato. You want the tomato to take up most of the surface but leave a bit of the pastry visible. Nutrition Calories: 417kcal | Carbohydrates: 28g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 30g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 37mg | Sodium: 200mg | Potassium: 77mg | Fiber: 1g | Vitamin A: 230IU | Vitamin C: 1.4mg | Calcium: 64mg | Iron: 1.7mg Tried this Recipe? Tag me Today!Mention @GrandbabyCakes or tag #grandbabycakes!

This post was originally published February 2017. It has been updated with new content and images.