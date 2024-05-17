Delicious Polish Beet Soup - My Momma Red Borscht Recipe (2024)

It seams my Momma recipes are liked by many so today Just because lots of you ask me about my beet soup recipe I decided to put all details on my blog. It is hands down MY FAVORITE SOUP EVER !!! SUPER HEALTHY TOO! I have made that soup in so many ways so it will be good to start from basics. Do you love beets ? you know my answer already…lol I LOVE BEETS! If you are not I so hope you will give a try one more time. There are soo many ways I made my beets but today I will only share my soup recipe that my Momma taught me. Have you ever made soup out of beets ? That is also called RED BORSCHT

But before we begin I like to let you know some nutritional facts about beets

Did you know that there are 9 Impressive Health Benefits of Beets

  • ManyNutrientsin Few Calories. Beets boast an impressive nutritional profile. …
  • KeepBlood Pressurein Check. …
  • Can Improve Athletic Performance. …
  • FightInflammation. …
  • May Improve Digestive Health. …
  • Support Brain Health. …
  • May Have Some Anti-Cancer Properties. …
  • Help You Lose Weight.
  • Beets helps control blood pressure, while preventing heart, liver, and stomach diseases
Delicious Polish Beet Soup - My Momma Red Borscht Recipe (1)

Supplies needed to make a beet soup

  • 1 (1 inch thick) slice bone-in beef shank ( ribs will work too)
  • vegetable flavor bouillon cubes
  • beet root 2 big ones
  • ( around 3 cups )4 quartz of water
  • 1 cup of sliced or grated carrots
  • 1/2 cup of thin chopped celery
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1/4 cup of white vinegar ( could also use apple cider vinegar)
  • salt and paper to your taste
  • 3 big potatoes sour cream or heavy cream
  • 1/4 chopped dill and for garnish

    • There are different ways to prepare the beets for this Polish beet soup:

    Polish RED Borsch variations

    Borsch may include meat but it can be alsovegan/vegetarian. And it’s served either hot or cold with a spoon of sour cream that we call SMETANA

    Other versions of this soup usually include more vegetables, such as onions, potatoes, cabbage, carrots and tomatoes But this Polish version is usually eaten with boiled potatoes, where you separately cook the potatoes and slice them, and then put them at the bottom of your soup bowl, pouring the soup over them.

    How to make My Momma beet soup

    • Start to boil 4 quartz of water with bone in shank of beef or ribs. (if you like to make a meatless soup it is ok too)
    • Peel your beet roots and boil as whole together with meat until tender not too soft. Time of cooking beats depends on your root size.
    • Remove your semi soft beets from water let them cool and Grate them
    Delicious Polish Beet Soup - My Momma Red Borscht Recipe (2)
    • add your grated carrots, celery , bay leave, salt and paper
    • return shredded beets to your pot
    • 2 cubes of vegetable bouillon
    • add peeled potatoes cut into small cubes and cook till they are soft ( optional add them cooked right before serving soup)
    • add vinegar and just boil water

    NOTE – You can replace vinegar with pickled beets juice

    Cook for 2O min and soup is done

    Delicious Polish Beet Soup - My Momma Red Borscht Recipe (3)

    How to get that vibrant red color?

    Polish soups are usuallychunky,so pieces of cooked vegetables are always enjoyed in the soups, except for some modern Polish recipes where vegetables are actually blended and pureed. But a Polish soup is always chunky and so is this beet soup

    • To avoid getting a pale borsch soup. Cooking the beets in water or stock for long may result in a brown soup, and since a good borsch needs to be red just add a little bit of sugar and lemon juice at the end of the cooking process and mix everything with a spoon.
    • Or, addwhite vinegarto the beets at the end of the cooking process and that should help preserve the vibrant red color.
    Delicious Polish Beet Soup - My Momma Red Borscht Recipe (4)

    Red Borscht

    As I mentioned before you can mix heavy cream into your bowl just to soften a taste a bit of teaspoon of sour cream

    Delicious Polish Beet Soup - My Momma Red Borscht Recipe (5)

    yum ,…… yum …yum …. Drooling writing this red borscht recipe

    Delicious Polish Beet Soup - My Momma Red Borscht Recipe (6)

    Delicious Polish Beet Soup - My Momma Red Borscht Recipe (7)

