Deliciously Simple Apple Slice Recipe (2024)

Deliciously Simple Apple Slice Recipe

ByChristie Burnett

Inside: A deliciously simple Apple Slice Recipe that makes the perfect morning or afternoon tea treat.

Deliciously Simple Apple Slice Recipe (1)

Simple Apple Slice Recipe

I love that one of our local supermarkets has started selling ‘The Odd Bunch’ fruit and vegetables – the ugly, not-quite-perfect specimens that would usually be binned, and I picked up a big bag of cheap apples when I was grocery shopping last week. There is absolutely nothing wrong with these apples, they just look a little less than perfect – a lot like me!

So an abundance of apples seemed a good excuse to try a new apple recipe and this Apple Slice the perfect candidate. It is deliciously simple to make and simply delicious to eat. In fact, it is so simple and delicious that it is an amazing recipe for cooking with kids.

Younger children will need careful supervision to prepare the apples, or alternatively, you can pre-prepare them before beginning the cooking experience. The remainder of the recipe is simple enough for your child to take charge with just a little support from you.

Deliciously Simple Apple Slice Recipe (2)

Simple Apple Slice Recipe

Deliciously Simple Apple Slice Recipe (3)

A deliciously simple Apple Slice Recipe that makes the perfect morning or afternoon tea treat.

Prep Time15 minutes

Cook Time35 minutes

Additional Time5 minutes

Total Time55 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 medium green apples
  • 2 cups self raising flour
  • 1/2 cup raw sugar
  • 125gm butter - melted
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tablespoon raw sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

    1. Peel, core and cut the apples into 1cm pieces.
    2. Combine apples, sugar and flour in a large mixing bowl.
    3. Add butter and egg and stir until well combined.
    4. Press into a lined slice tray.
    5. Combine extra sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over slice.
    6. Bake 180˚C for 35-40 minutes.
    7. Allow to cool in tray before removing and slicing.

Notes

  • This slice is delicious warm.
  • Serve with a little warmed custard for a delicious dessert.

For more ideas for cooking with kids, check out these recipes;


Deliciously Simple Apple Slice Recipe (7)

Christie Burnett

Christie Burnett is a teacher, presenter, writer and the mother of two. She created Childhood 101 as a place for teachers and parents to access engaging, high quality learning ideas.

  1. I have a surplus of pears at the moment. Do you think this would be nice with pear? Maybe apple and pear!

    1. I think that would be delicious, Jane

  2. Yum! Sounds delicious! I love anything with apple and cinnamon!

    1. It’s a winning combination 🙂

  3. what is a “sllice pan” ? a lot of recipes I am seeing lately are metric / European and is there a method to quickly adjust these to “American” terms ?

  4. We made an Apple slice last week! So yummy! It was great in the lunch box too. Lou x

  5. Yum! I love the odd bunch fruit and veg too! Always grab a bag of the avocados! Anything baked with apple in it is a huge favourite here so i’ll have to give this a go. Looks good!

    1. you wrote this comment on my birthday!! 🙂 🙂

  6. How long do you think the apple slice would keep?

    1. a couple weeks ruth. 🙂

  7. We have just taken all the APPLES off a “Ballerina” apple tree. I am using all “Not so perfect” ones for cakes and this will be a great new recipe.

  8. I made this cake this morning, i must say i’m a sucker fir anything apple and cinnamon and easy to boot. It looks and smells divine, cant wait to have a piece with my evening cuppa.

  9. Oh and by the way do you think it will freeze well?

  10. I made this today and the whole family loved it! I love the yummy taste and it’s such an easy recipe to made.
    Thanks for sharing!

  11. This is a great recipe and the second time I have made it. I froze a piece to see how it thawed and it was lovely. As fresh and moist as the day I made it.

  12. just in the oven now

  13. Hi could you use brown sugar instead of raw?

  14. I love simple recipes and this tasted great with our bumper crop of fuji apples! Since our apples were very sweet, I tried leaving out the sugar and it was a nice buttery result. Thanks for sharing this really easy and delicious recipe!

  15. Hi
    I have made this twice, so quick, simple and tasty.
    I made it for afternoon tea for Mum and a few of her friends, served with a little cream and a cup of tea. Was perfect.
    Everyone wanted the recipe.
    Second time I made it I forgot to peel the apples ?. It still all got eaten with compliments.
    Will be a regular recipe especially when our apple trees are ripe.
    Thanks for posting

  16. can u use tinned apples do you think love

  17. Mine is in the oven right now. I used Granny Smith apples and a little more sugar as they were very tart. Cant wait to try it.

  18. What size is a “slice tray” pls? I have tins 11″ X 7″ (X about 1.5″ deep) which are generally the size used for what are called “tray bakes” in the UK…wd that be about right, pls? …or I have deeper 7.5″ square tins…or a 13″ X 9″ X 1.5″ tin…or roasting tins which are bigger still…guidance wd be much appreciated!

  19. What time of apples can I use?
    Thacker
    Xox

  20. Turned out brilliant delicious

  21. Would it freeze well?

  22. hi there! how many does this recipe serve?

  23. Great taste I uses half brown and half white still came out great the top even better with the con and brown and white sugar

Comments are closed.

Deliciously Simple Apple Slice Recipe (2024)
