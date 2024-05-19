Deliciously Simple Apple Slice Recipe (2024)

Inside: A deliciously simple Apple Slice Recipe that makes the perfect morning or afternoon tea treat.

Simple Apple Slice Recipe

I love that one of our local supermarkets has started selling ‘The Odd Bunch’ fruit and vegetables – the ugly, not-quite-perfect specimens that would usually be binned, and I picked up a big bag of cheap apples when I was grocery shopping last week. There is absolutely nothing wrong with these apples, they just look a little less than perfect – a lot like me!

So an abundance of apples seemed a good excuse to try a new apple recipe and this Apple Slice the perfect candidate. It is deliciously simple to make and simply delicious to eat. In fact, it is so simple and delicious that it is an amazing recipe for cooking with kids.

Younger children will need careful supervision to prepare the apples, or alternatively, you can pre-prepare them before beginning the cooking experience. The remainder of the recipe is simple enough for your child to take charge with just a little support from you.

Simple Apple Slice Recipe A deliciously simple Apple Slice Recipe that makes the perfect morning or afternoon tea treat. Prep Time15 minutes Cook Time35 minutes Additional Time5 minutes Total Time55 minutes Ingredients 4 medium green apples

2 cups self raising flour

1/2 cup raw sugar

125gm butter - melted

1 large egg

1 tablespoon raw sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon Instructions Peel, core and cut the apples into 1cm pieces. Combine apples, sugar and flour in a large mixing bowl. Add butter and egg and stir until well combined. Press into a lined slice tray. Combine extra sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over slice. Bake 180˚C for 35-40 minutes. Allow to cool in tray before removing and slicing. Notes This slice is delicious warm.

Serve with a little warmed custard for a delicious dessert.