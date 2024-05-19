Deliciously Simple Apple Slice Recipe (2024)

ByChristie Burnett
Inside: A deliciously simple Apple Slice Recipe that makes the perfect morning or afternoon tea treat.
I love that one of our local supermarkets has started selling ‘The Odd Bunch’ fruit and vegetables – the ugly, not-quite-perfect specimens that would usually be binned, and I picked up a big bag of cheap apples when I was grocery shopping last week. There is absolutely nothing wrong with these apples, they just look a little less than perfect – a lot like me!
So an abundance of apples seemed a good excuse to try a new apple recipe and this Apple Slice the perfect candidate. It is deliciously simple to make and simply delicious to eat. In fact, it is so simple and delicious that it is an amazing recipe for cooking with kids.
Younger children will need careful supervision to prepare the apples, or alternatively, you can pre-prepare them before beginning the cooking experience. The remainder of the recipe is simple enough for your child to take charge with just a little support from you.
Prep Time15 minutes
Cook Time35 minutes
Additional Time5 minutes
Total Time55 minutes
Ingredients
- 4 medium green apples
- 2 cups self raising flour
- 1/2 cup raw sugar
- 125gm butter - melted
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon raw sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Instructions
- Peel, core and cut the apples into 1cm pieces.
- Combine apples, sugar and flour in a large mixing bowl.
- Add butter and egg and stir until well combined.
- Press into a lined slice tray.
- Combine extra sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over slice.
- Bake 180˚C for 35-40 minutes.
- Allow to cool in tray before removing and slicing.
Notes
- This slice is delicious warm.
- Serve with a little warmed custard for a delicious dessert.
Christie Burnett
Christie Burnett is a teacher, presenter, writer and the mother of two. She created Childhood 101 as a place for teachers and parents to access engaging, high quality learning ideas.
I have a surplus of pears at the moment. Do you think this would be nice with pear? Maybe apple and pear!
I think that would be delicious, Jane
Yum! Sounds delicious! I love anything with apple and cinnamon!
It’s a winning combination 🙂
what is a “sllice pan” ? a lot of recipes I am seeing lately are metric / European and is there a method to quickly adjust these to “American” terms ?
It has deeper sides then a regular cookie tray, Kathy. Similar to this one – http://www.amazon.com/Wilton-Recipe-Right-Inch-Oblong/dp/B000FCGTLM/ref=pd_sim_79_1?ie=UTF8&refRID=13N94BHX0MCRD1VMDJQ4&dpID=41Gh5X2PFNL&dpSrc=sims&preST=_AC_UL320_SR320%2C320_
You might find this site helpful for conversions – http://www.onlineconversion.com/cooking.htm
We made an Apple slice last week! So yummy! It was great in the lunch box too. Lou x
Yum! I love the odd bunch fruit and veg too! Always grab a bag of the avocados! Anything baked with apple in it is a huge favourite here so i’ll have to give this a go. Looks good!
you wrote this comment on my birthday!! 🙂 🙂
How long do you think the apple slice would keep?
a couple weeks ruth. 🙂
We have just taken all the APPLES off a “Ballerina” apple tree. I am using all “Not so perfect” ones for cakes and this will be a great new recipe.
I made this cake this morning, i must say i’m a sucker fir anything apple and cinnamon and easy to boot. It looks and smells divine, cant wait to have a piece with my evening cuppa.
Oh and by the way do you think it will freeze well?
I made this today and the whole family loved it! I love the yummy taste and it’s such an easy recipe to made.
Thanks for sharing!
This is a great recipe and the second time I have made it. I froze a piece to see how it thawed and it was lovely. As fresh and moist as the day I made it.
just in the oven now
Hi could you use brown sugar instead of raw?
I love simple recipes and this tasted great with our bumper crop of fuji apples! Since our apples were very sweet, I tried leaving out the sugar and it was a nice buttery result. Thanks for sharing this really easy and delicious recipe!
Hi
I have made this twice, so quick, simple and tasty.
I made it for afternoon tea for Mum and a few of her friends, served with a little cream and a cup of tea. Was perfect.
Everyone wanted the recipe.
Second time I made it I forgot to peel the apples ?. It still all got eaten with compliments.
Will be a regular recipe especially when our apple trees are ripe.
Thanks for posting
can u use tinned apples do you think love
Mine is in the oven right now. I used Granny Smith apples and a little more sugar as they were very tart. Cant wait to try it.
What size is a “slice tray” pls? I have tins 11″ X 7″ (X about 1.5″ deep) which are generally the size used for what are called “tray bakes” in the UK…wd that be about right, pls? …or I have deeper 7.5″ square tins…or a 13″ X 9″ X 1.5″ tin…or roasting tins which are bigger still…guidance wd be much appreciated!
What time of apples can I use?
Thacker
Xox
Turned out brilliant delicious
Would it freeze well?
hi there! how many does this recipe serve?
Great taste I uses half brown and half white still came out great the top even better with the con and brown and white sugar
