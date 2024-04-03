Detox Tea Recipe: Lemon Ginger Turmeric | Nourish Move Love (2024)

Drinks + Smoothies

By: Lindsey Bomgren, CPT | September 26, 2023

Skip the eye-watering shots of apple cider vinegar and start your day with this lemon ginger turmeric tea. A homemade detox tea recipe that supports your immune system and maintains a healthy digestive system.

Jump To Recipe

This Lemon Ginger Turmeric Tea is my favorite way to start the day!

Homemade tea is my favorite home remedy for a cold, sore throat or sinus infection.

You may have heard about the health benefits of starting the day with a glass of warm lemon water. It’s been proven to aid in digestion, provide a good source of vitamin C, and effectively hydrate your body (Cleveland Clinic).

This homemade detox tea is even better, with additional ingredients like: soothing ginger, anti-inflammatory turmeric, metabolism-boosting cayenne, and infection-fighting cinnamon.

Lemon Ginger Turmeric Tea FAQs

What Are The Health Benefits Of Turmeric Lemon Ginger Tea? I regularly have this lemon ginger turmeric tea on hand, especially during the fall and winter. This caffeine-free detox tea has several health benefits. It can:boost your immune system and help you fight infection, improve digestive and gut health, reduce pain and inflammation, and help facilitate weight loss. Why Is This Lemon Ginger Turmeric Tea Called A “Detox” Tea? When I say “detox” tea I want to clarify that this is NOT a cleanse or meal replacement. This homemade detox tea is made up of simple, real ingredients that are designed to support healthy digestion and immune system function. I drink this lemon ginger tea daily. Read more on the specific health benefits of each ingredient below.

Lemon Ginger Turmeric Tea Ingredients

Lemon

Lemons are a good source of vitamin C, which is one of the most important antioxidants found in nature. Vitamin C helps defend your body against cell damage and plays an important role in growing and developing tissues, healing wounds and keeping your immune system strong.

Tip:Make your lemons easier to squeeze by placing a flat hand firmly on top of the the lemon. Then roll it back and forth on the counter with firm pressure.

Shop My Lemon Squeezer Juice your lemons easily with this lemon squeezer (under $10 on Amazon)! Click Here To Shop

Ginger

Ginger is my go-to for any type of tummy trouble. Ginger increases the speed at which food empties from the stomach into the intestines. Therefore, it helpswith indigestion, acid reflux, bloating and gas.

Ginger is also great for fighting inflammation.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory, high in antioxidants.

Curcumin, the main ingredient in turmeric, supports the immune system in its ability to fight infection. It also has pain relieving properties (goodbye headaches).

Tip: You can add a dash of black pepper to this turmeric tea to help “activate” the healing effects of turmeric.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne adds a spicy kick to this detox tea and can help with inflammation and weight loss.

This spice is high in beta-carotene which supports yourimmune system, too.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is an antioxidant which helps fight infection.

It’s also been shown to increase insulin sensitivity, thus promoting more stable blood sugar levels throughout the day.

How To Make Lemon Ginger Turmeric Tea

Recipe Note:This recipe creates a batch of the Ginger Turmeric Tea concentrate, which I store in my refrigerator and dilute throughout the week.When I’m ready to make a cup to sip on, I mix 1/4 cup of this concentrated detox tea with 6-8 oz hot water and the juice of 1/2 of a fresh lemon.

4.5 from 2 reviews Homemade Detox Tea Recipe: Lemon Ginger Turmeric Tea Save Print Prep time 5 mins Cook time 20 mins Total time 25 mins Start the day with this flavorful and healing lemon ginger turmeric tea. A homemade detox tea recipe that supports your immune system and maintains a healthy digestive system. Author: Lindsey, Nourish Move Love Recipe type: Drink, Tea Cuisine: Drink Serves: 10-12 Ingredients 6 c water

1 chunk fresh ginger, peeled (approximately 5-6" in length)

3 cinnamon sticks (or 1-2 tsp ground cinnamon)

1 tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

6 fresh lemons (and the juice of ½ fresh lemon when ready to serve) Instructions Peel the fresh ginger root and dice into thin slices. Combine the fresh ginger slices and water in a large pot or saucepan over high heat on the stove. Bring to a boil. Then turn to low heat and let simmer for approximately 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, add the cinnamon sticks (or ground cinnamon), turmeric and cayenne and simmer on low heat for another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, let cool and strain. *This makes about 4-5 cups (some water will steam off while boiling) of a concentrated version of the detox tea which you can store in a glass container in the fridge. You can drink this concentrate warm or cold. When ready to enjoy add the juice of ½ fresh lemon juice to the concentrated mix. I personally like to add ¼ c of this concentrated mixture to 6 oz hot water (with fresh lemon juice). Notes *I personally like to make this homemade detox tea recipe in bulk. Then I store this concentrated mixture it in a large mason jar in the fridge. When I'm ready to drink, I mix ¼ cup of this concentrated turmeric ginger tea with the juice of ½ fresh lemon and 6 oz hot water. Nutrition Information Serving size:¼ c

Common Questions I only have ground cinnamon, not cinnamon sticks. Is that okay? Yes! Just make sure to strain the mixture using a fine mesh, cloth or nut milk bag if you don’t want spice particles in your cup of tea. Start with about 1-2 tsp of ground cinnamon in the detox tea concentrate and adjust to your personal taste preferences from there. Do I have to add the cayenne? I don’t like spicy things. No, feel free to skip the cayenne if you don’t like the spice it adds to the tea. I omitted the cayenne when I was pregnant as it personally gave me heartburn. If you prefer sweet tea over spicy, you can add a drizzle of honey or maple syrup before serving. Do I have to peel the ginger? You can skip peeling the ginger if you thoroughly wash your ginger before boiling it. You just want to be sure that any dirt is completely removed since you’ll be drinking the liquid that the ginger is boiled in. Alternatively, use a spoon or peeler to quickly remove the papery skin before boiling. Do I have to use fresh ginger? I personally prefer fresh ginger for this lemon ginger tea. That said, you can use ground ginger as an alternative. Start with 1 tsp ground ginger and add more to taste from there. Pro Tip: You can peel and slice fresh ginger root and keep it in a sealed bag in the freezer for up to 3 months. Can I drink this ginger tea during pregnancy? I did. It was my go-to for alleviating morning sickness, nausea and fatigue (and my alternative to drinking coffee). I did omit the cayenne during pregnancy, and cut back on the turmeric as it gave me heartburn. There were times I had trouble stomaching all of the ingredients. When I was extra nauseous, I would just add the fresh ginger root to warm water.

More Recipes Recipes Kale Pineapple Energy Smoothie

Spinach and Egg Meal Prep Breakfast Sandwich

3 Healthy Snack Ideas to Meal Prep + Stock Your Freezer

Pin this Lemon Ginger Turmeric Tea Recipe

This post includes affiliate links. I do earn a commission for products purchased using these links (at no additional cost to you). Thank you for supporting Nourish Move Love, making the content you see on this blog possible.

26 comments Hi Lindsey!

I make mine a little different just because in my journey to decrease inflammation and pain I want the full benefits of the ginerve and turmeric.

I use

1 Gallon water

4 inches ginger just peeled stays whole not cut

1/4 cup turmeric ground

3 juiced lemons and 1/2 cup lemon ju ice

1tsp cayenne

1 1/2 top cinnamon

1/2 cup local honey and truvia if I need more sweetness

I boil 4 inch piece of peeled ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, cayenne .

I pour the most of the liquid into my gallon glass container. The rest I put in blender with whole ginger piece, lemon juices .

I I stir that back into gallon jug and add Honey and stevia as needed..

I recently was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and believe this is going to help me with muscle tightness.

I would love to here your thought on the way I prepare mine.

Thanks for the inspiration! Hi Kimberly! Thanks so much for checking out my recipe and sharing your own spin on this detox tea. I love it and I may just have to give your recipe a try when my next batch runs out. Sounds like another great way to get all the Ginger and Turmeric benefits! Thanks for sharing. –Lindsey Thanks if you make it let me know if you had to tweak it . My sister in law added fresh pineapple. For natural sweetener instead of honey or stevia

I am so excited that you got back to me.

I am on a quest just to be fit. I can’t let pain take over my life I am fighting like a girl! Yes, I’m still working on finishing up my batch, but I’ll let you know if I give your’s a try next! And I personally like mine just as is (no sweetener, the lemon adds enough sweetness for me). I love you determination to prioritize your health and fitness!!! xo-Lindsey

Hi i read your post and this detox drink recipe really works..i have been doing this for two weeks now and i have been feeling less lethargic..it also eases my sore throat..it also helps me to maintain my desired weight. I prefer to bring to a boil ginger and cinnamon then add a little zest of lemon and a teaspoon of honey before drinking. I drink twice a day, on an empty stomach and before i sleep..Thanks lindsey! Leny! I’m so glad you’re loving my detox tea recipe! It’s seriously my cure all whenever I feel a sickness coming on! I love the idea of adding a little lemon zest too! Thanks so much for sharing! xo-Lindsey Hello, I was just wondering how long does a batch last in the fridge before it spoils? Hi Tasha! So sorry for the delay in my response as I was traveling this past weekend, but this will stay good in the fridge for up to 2 weeks {don’t add the fresh lemon to the mix; add 1/2 a fresh lemon right before you’re ready to enjoy}! Hope that helps and I hope you love this detox tea as much as I do! xo-Lindsey Hi, I was wondering if you can use ground cinnamon instead of the sticks? I really want to try this, but only have ground cinnamon! Thanks! Hi Patty! Yes, you can absolutely use ground cinnamon for this recipe. I just prefer to use cinnamon sticks so there’s not so many floating particles at the bottom of your tea {with ground turmeric + cayenne + cinnamon there can be a lot of little floaters at the bottom of your drink if you don’t strain it well}. But you can absolutely use ground cinnamon! Enjoy, and I hope you love this tea as much as I do! xo-Lindsey This is wonderful! The ground cinnamon worked just fine, I used about 1 1/2 teaspoons. It’s a bit more spicy than I usually like, but the more I sip on it, the more satisfying it is! I can see making this a regular habit! Thanks! Patty! I’m so glad you like it! Yes, feel free to modify as you see fit {decrease cayenne or turmeric if too spicy}. Otherwise I like to dilute mine a bit too with warm water in the morning! It’s the first thing I sip on everyday and I love it! So glad you like the recipe and I hope you make it a daily ritual too! xo-Lindsey

hi – just finding this thread – when is best time to drink? I made a batch today and didnt try any – is before bed or when wake up best? Hi Melissa! I like to have mine first thing in the morning and sometimes before bed too — really it’s great any time of day! But especially a warm mug in the morning to get things moving in the body! Hope that helps! xo-Lindsey I was just wondering if you put the lemon in the concentrated recipe or just add the lemon when you drink it every morning? Thanks ☺ Hi Dawn! Great question, make the tea mixture without the lemon and then add 1/2 fresh squeezed lemon to your cup right before enjoying the tea. So I personally make a large batch of the detox tea and then I add 1/4 c of the tea mixture to 4-6 oz hot water + 1/2 squeezed fresh lemon! Hope that helps answer your question! Thanks Dawn! xo-Lindsey Thank you 🙂 That’s what I did.. sooo delicious!! Perfect! So glad you love this detox tea recipe as much as I do Dawn! It’s how I start every morning! xo-Lindsey

Great Post! Definitely going to give this a try Linds!! It’s one of my favs! Have a big batch in the fridge now :)! Thanks for sharing this Lindsey! I love these kinds of posts. I should incorporate the water warm/lemon drink into my morning routine. Right now, I make pour over coffee and take it with me to the gym. I should probably work this type of drink in more often! xo

Sam Don’t get me wrong Sam, I love my coffee to {I’m a french-press kind of gal}! But I like hydrating with at least 32 oz of water {1 nalgene} and 8+ oz of a warm lemon water tonic before I have my coffee :)! Give it a shot and let me know what you think! xo-Lindsey Haha you made me lol so hard! i Typically drink an ACV drink each morning to get the job done (lol) but i would love to try this too! sounds so refreshing! Glad this gave you a good giggle Rachel! I still my occasional shots of ACV when I know I’m going to be eating lots of raw veggies, but I love starting my mornings off with this warm tonic — sweet and spicy! Let me know what you think if you give it a try! Girl!! Haha, I felt like you were talking SPECIFICALLY to me with your intro! I take those shots of cider vinegar (and have been for the past 6 months) …and yessss they’re so eye watering!! But this looks amazing!! And so healthy too! Thanks for sharing love!

xoxo Cailee! Haha! This made me giggle! Seriously I occasionally choke down some ACV shots myself, but I never really like it! However, I do love sipping on this tonic every morning and throughout the day! Give it a try! xo-Lindsey