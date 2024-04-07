Deviled Potatoes Recipe (Vegan Deviled Eggs) (2024)

The best deviled potatoes or “vegan deviled eggs” with a creamy eggy filling thanks to the magical combo of black salt (Kala Namak), turmeric and tofu. Super easy to make and crazy delicious, this is the plant based appetizer of your dreams!

Deviled Potatoes

Vegan deviled eggs aka a plant based take on the classic recipe, these little potato bites are the perfect appetizer.

Traditionally made for Easter but perfectly delicious all year long. From Sunday brunch to game day, summer barbecue and Thanksgiving dinner, no occasion is too big or small for this delicious finger food.

Ingredient Notes + Tips

  • Choosing the Potatoes – Ideally choose a potato you don’t have to peel like Yukon gold, red potatoes or fingerlings. Any new baby potatoes work here, or at least try to choose a size similar to that of an egg so they are easy to enjoy as a finger food. Heirloom purple potatoes would turn out pretty cool if you fancy their flavor. If only larger potatoes are available then make sure to slice them into 1/2 inch thick slices once boiled so they are easy to enjoy.
  • The Filling – It’s a creamy magical combination of tofu, turmeric, dijon mustard and eggy black salt. There’s no mayo needed, instead i used some olive oil for richness BUT it can be replaced with tahini for a WFPB diet compliance if desired.
  • Stabilize – To make your potatoes more stable on a flat platter use a sharp knife and slice a very thin slice off of the bottom of each potato half to make it flat. Do this before adding the filling. If placing them inside a deviled egg serving platter and you have just the right size potatoes then there’s no need for the extra step.
  • To peel or not to peel? – Honestly if I make this for guests I peel them for esthetics but for myself I don’t. If you choose to peel the potatoes make sure to do so while they are still a little bit warm but cool enough to handle, this way the jackets slide right off without the potatoes crumbling.

How to Make Vegan Deviled Potatoes

  1. Make the Filling – Add all of the filling ingredients into a powerful blender (or food processor) and process until smooth and creamy. You might need to use the temper or stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl so all the ingredients get processed perfectly together. Adjust seasonings and refrigerate for a couple of hours until chilled and set.
  2. Cook the Potatoes – Scrub and rinse the potatoes well. Add to a medium pot covered with cold water and bring to a boil. Season with a good pinch of sea salt and boil for 12 to 18 minutes or until cooked through. Take good care not to overcook them. The potatoes are done when pierced with a knife and the knife slides back out easy. Drain in a colander and allow to dry in their own steam for a few minutes. Refrigerate until completely chilled.
  3. Assemble the Potatoes – Cut each boiled potato in half lengthwise. Use a piping bag with a favorite decorating tip and fill it with the eggy filling. Place the potato halves on a a large platter and pipe some of the filling on top. Garnish with a light dusting of smoked paprika, fresh chives, dill or vegan bacon bits.

Vegan Deviled Eggs Toppings

Smoked paprika

Onion chives or fresh dill

Smoky tempeh bits or your favorite vegan bacon

Sesame or hemp seeds

Red pepper flakes

Extra coarse Kala Namak salt

Chili oil

Pickled cauliflower.

Deviled Potatoes Recipe (Vegan Deviled Eggs) (8)

5 from 1 vote

Deviled Potatoes (Vegan Deviled Eggs)

The best vegan deviled potatoes with a creamy eggy filling thanks to the magical combo of black salt (Kala Namak), turmeric and tofu. Super easy to make and crazy delicious, this is the plant based appetizer of your dreams!

Prep Time:10 minutes mins

Cook Time:15 minutes mins

Assembling:1 hour hr 10 minutes mins

Total Time:1 hour hr 35 minutes mins

Ingredients

Instructions

Make the Filling

  • Add all of the filling ingredients into a powerful blender (or food processor) and process until smooth and creamy. You might need to use the temper or stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl so all the ingredients get processed perfectly together. Adjust seasonings and refrigerate for a couple of hours until chilled and set.

Cook the Potatoes

  • Scrub and rinse the potatoes well. Add to a medium pot covered with cold water and bring to a boil. Season with a good pinch of sea salt and boil for 12 to 18 minutes or until cooked through. Take good care not to overcook them. The potatoes are done when pierced with a knife and the knife slides back out easy. Drain in a colander and allow to dry in their own steam for a few minutes. Refrigerate until completely chilled.

Assemble the Deviled Potatoes

  • Cut each boiled potato in half lengthwise. Use a piping bag with a favorite decorating tip and fill it with the eggy filling. Place the potato halves on a a large platter and pipe some of the filling on top. Garnish with a light dusting of smoked paprika, fresh chives, dill or vegan bacon bits.

WFPB + Plantricious

  • To make the recipe compliant make sure to replace the olive oil with tahini or veggie broth.

    Deviled Potatoes Recipe (Vegan Deviled Eggs) (9)

Video

Notes

  • WFPB + Plantricious - to make the recipe compliant make sure to replace the olive oil with tahini or veggie broth.
  • TIP - to make your potatoes more stable on a platter use a sharp knife and slice a very thin slice off of the bottom of each potato half to make it flat. Do this before adding the filling.
  • If you choose to peel the potatoes make sure to do so while they are still a little bit warm but cool enough to handle without breaking them.

Nutrition

Calories: 217kcal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 312mg | Potassium: 9mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 1IU | Vitamin C: 9mg | Calcium: 92mg | Iron: 3mg

Course: Appetizer

Cuisine: European

Keyword: plant based, vegan deviled eggs, vegan deviled potatoes

Servings: 8 people

Calories: 217kcal

Author: Florentina

