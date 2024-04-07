Deviled Potatoes Recipe (Vegan Deviled Eggs) (2024)

The best deviled potatoes or “vegan deviled eggs” with a creamy eggy filling thanks to the magical combo of black salt (Kala Namak), turmeric and tofu. Super easy to make and crazy delicious, this is the plant based appetizer of your dreams!



Vegan deviled eggs aka a plant based take on the classic recipe, these little potato bites are the perfect appetizer.

Traditionally made for Easter but perfectly delicious all year long. From Sunday brunch to game day, summer barbecue and Thanksgiving dinner, no occasion is too big or small for this delicious finger food.