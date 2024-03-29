Diabetic Holiday Cookie Recipes (2024)

Published: Nov 30, 2021 · Modified: Sep 5, 2023 by Lois · As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. This site contains affiliate links · Leave a Comment

When it comes to Christmas, we all want to ensure that everyone can enjoy the festivities - and that includes diabetics! Diabetic Holiday Cookie Recipes are a great way to make sure that diabetics don't have to miss out on enjoying some delicious treats.

Diabetic cookies also make great gifts for the holidays. Why not bake a few of the recipes featured for someone you love? They're sure to be a hit!

Add a few of these recipes to your Christmas Cookies list this holiday season.

Whether you make them yourself or buy premade ones from a store, diabetic cookies are the perfect way to show that you care. They are usually made with low-sugar or sugar-free ingredients, so they won't spike blood sugar levels like regular cookies.

There's no sense even trying to eat a cookie that tastes bad or tastes like cardboard. They will just sit in the cookie tin untouched.

Some of the recipes featured here today are quick and simple. Which in my book, is what a cookie recipe should be; especially around the holidays.

This collection was inspired by my Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies and the popularity of my Diabetic Christmas Cookies roundup from last year.

Diabetic Holiday Cookie Recipes

Before we get started with the roundup, what are diabetic holiday cookie recipes? A diabetic cookie has to be low in carbs and low in sugar. And above all, they need to be delicious.

If you're looking to bake cookies for a diabetic family member, neighbor or friend, try these recipes that will allow them to enjoy the holiday cookie season without the guilt of over-indulging.

Definitely try my newest Sugar Free Christmas Cookie Recipe or my Diabetic Chocolate Peanut Clusters recipe.

What are the best cookies for diabetics?

The best cookies for diabetics are those made with sugar-free or low-sugar ingredients. Look for recipes that use alternative sweeteners such as stevia, erythritol, and monk fruit.

These natural sweeteners have a much lower glycemic index than regular sugar so they won't spike blood sugar levels. Other ingredients such as nut butters, coconut oil, and flaxseeds can also be added for flavor and nutrition.

Sugar Substitutions

Honey

Maple syrup

Agave

Stevia

Sucralose

Saccharin

Cookies for Diabetics in Stores

There are even ready-made diabetic cookies available from most grocery stores, so you don't have to spend time baking them from scratch!

Look for cookies labeled as “no sugar added” or “sugar-free” which will be made with alternative sweeteners such as stevia, erythritol, and monk fruit.

You can also find cookies made with whole grains such as oats and quinoa, which are a healthy source of carbohydrates and fiber. If you’re looking for cookies that are pre-made and ready to eat, there are also some brands that offer diabetic cookies specifically designed for diabetics.

Be sure to check the labels so you know exactly what ingredients they contain. With so many options available, you can find a tasty and healthy cookie that’s perfect for diabetics this holiday season!

Cookie Storage Tips

Most cookies can be store in an airtight container and left at room temperature.

If you are baking and you live in a warm climate, you may need to refrigerate the cookies.

It's always best to check each individual recipe for the storage tips as well as freezing tips.

Cookies will remain fresh if stored in a cool, dry place.

Top Recipe Tip

Baking is a science, so it's best to read the recipe through a few times before starting to bake.

📇Featured Recipe Collection