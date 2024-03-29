Diabetic Holiday Cookie Recipes (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Lois · As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. This site contains affiliate links · Leave a Comment
When it comes to Christmas, we all want to ensure that everyone can enjoy the festivities - and that includes diabetics! Diabetic Holiday Cookie Recipes are a great way to make sure that diabetics don't have to miss out on enjoying some delicious treats.
Diabetic cookies also make great gifts for the holidays. Why not bake a few of the recipes featured for someone you love? They're sure to be a hit!
Add a few of these recipes to your Christmas Cookies list this holiday season.
Whether you make them yourself or buy premade ones from a store, diabetic cookies are the perfect way to show that you care. They are usually made with low-sugar or sugar-free ingredients, so they won't spike blood sugar levels like regular cookies.
There's no sense even trying to eat a cookie that tastes bad or tastes like cardboard. They will just sit in the cookie tin untouched.
Some of the recipes featured here today are quick and simple. Which in my book, is what a cookie recipe should be; especially around the holidays.
This collection was inspired by my Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies and the popularity of my Diabetic Christmas Cookies roundup from last year.
Table of Contents
- What are the best cookies for diabetics?
- Sugar Substitutions
- Cookies for Diabetics in Stores
- Cookie Storage Tips
- Top Recipe Tip
- 📇Featured Recipe Collection
- Before You Begin!
- Diabetic Holiday Cookie Recipes
- 💬 Comments
Before we get started with the roundup, what are diabetic holiday cookie recipes? A diabetic cookie has to be low in carbs and low in sugar. And above all, they need to be delicious.
If you're looking to bake cookies for a diabetic family member, neighbor or friend, try these recipes that will allow them to enjoy the holiday cookie season without the guilt of over-indulging.
Definitely try my newest Sugar Free Christmas Cookie Recipe or my Diabetic Chocolate Peanut Clusters recipe.
What are the best cookies for diabetics?
The best cookies for diabetics are those made with sugar-free or low-sugar ingredients. Look for recipes that use alternative sweeteners such as stevia, erythritol, and monk fruit.
These natural sweeteners have a much lower glycemic index than regular sugar so they won't spike blood sugar levels. Other ingredients such as nut butters, coconut oil, and flaxseeds can also be added for flavor and nutrition.
Sugar Substitutions
- Honey
- Maple syrup
- Agave
- Stevia
- Sucralose
- Saccharin
Cookies for Diabetics in Stores
There are even ready-made diabetic cookies available from most grocery stores, so you don't have to spend time baking them from scratch!
Look for cookies labeled as “no sugar added” or “sugar-free” which will be made with alternative sweeteners such as stevia, erythritol, and monk fruit.
You can also find cookies made with whole grains such as oats and quinoa, which are a healthy source of carbohydrates and fiber. If you’re looking for cookies that are pre-made and ready to eat, there are also some brands that offer diabetic cookies specifically designed for diabetics.
Be sure to check the labels so you know exactly what ingredients they contain. With so many options available, you can find a tasty and healthy cookie that’s perfect for diabetics this holiday season!
Cookie Storage Tips
- Most cookies can be store in an airtight container and left at room temperature.
- If you are baking and you live in a warm climate, you may need to refrigerate the cookies.
- It's always best to check each individual recipe for the storage tips as well as freezing tips.
- Cookies will remain fresh if stored in a cool, dry place.
Top Recipe Tip
Baking is a science, so it's best to read the recipe through a few times before starting to bake.
📇Featured Recipe Collection
Before You Begin!
Diabetic Holiday Cookie Recipes
Photo Credit:walkingonsunshinerecipes.com
Sugar Free Christmas Cookie Recipe
Sugar Free Christmas Cookie Recipemade with almond flour. They bake up soft and are tossed in Swerve Powdered Sugar to get that snowball look.
Photo Credit:walkingonsunshinerecipes.com
Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookie with Flour
Thissugar free peanut butter cookie with flourmade with white and brown sugar substitute is just like the classic cookie we've all come to love.
Photo Credit:lifemadesweeter.com
Homemade Chocolate Peppermint Cookies Are Perfect For The Holidays
What I love about these gluten free chocolate peppermint cookies is that they are soft, fudgy and the perfect low carb cookie for Christmas cookie platters. They are super easy and simple to make in just one bowl. And the rich chocolatey base goes perfectly with the melted coconut butter and sugar-free crushed peppermint candy canes.
Photo Credit:www.wholesomeyum.com
Sugar-free Keto Gingerbread Cookies Recipe
This low carb gingerbread cookies recipe was originally published on November 30, 2016 and the post was republished in December 2020 to add updated pictures, useful tips, and some significant improvements to the recipe for almond flour gingerbread men (or women, haha).
Photo Credit:joyfilledeats.com
Pignoli Cookies - Low Carb, Grain/Gluten/Sugar Free, THM S
With only four ingredients this is the simplest cookie recipe I have. It is dairy and sugar-free, low carb, and Trim Healthy Mama friendly. I won't need to cheat at Christmas with these on the dessert table.
Photo Credit:jenniferbanz.com
Keto Snowball Christmas Cookies • Low Carb with Jennifer
With a cookie this good, this classic can always be found on a holiday cookie tray! Now, with my recipe, you can have the classic buttery shortbread you love, without all the carbs!
Photo Credit:www.rhiansrecipes.com
Gluten-Free Vegan Linzer Cookies
Linzer Cookies originate from the city of Linz in Austria. They are light, crisp, buttery shortbread cookies made with ground almonds and flavoured with cinnamon and lemon zest. These are sandwiched together with jam, with a small hole cut out of the top cookie so that you can see a window of jam poking through the top.
Photo Credit:peaceloveandlowcarb.com
Keto Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies
Have you ever had a keto chocolate chip cookie that just gets better and better days after you made it? Me either... until I made these. I thought they were great straight off the cookie sheet, scorching my mouth because I refused to let them cool, but boy, oh boy,
Photo Credit:www.lowcarbmaven.com
Perfect Keto Snickerdoodle Cookies Recipe
The holiday season is the time I shine and so can you. I test my low carb recipes for weeks before sharing them because nobody wants to deal with a recipe fail at Christmas.
Photo Credit:www.maebells.com
Cranberry White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies (low carb + keto)
These Cranberry White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies are the perfect low carb cookie! Each cookie is packed with sweet white chocolate chips, sweet dried cranberries and salty macadamia nuts, for about 4 net carbs each!
Photo Credit:amyshealthybaking.com
The Ultimate Healthy Gingersnaps
To make these healthy gingersnap cookies, you’ll start with white whole wheat flour (like this!) and four spices: ginger (always a necessity in gingerbread and gingersnaps!), cinnamon (this kind is my current obsession!), nutmeg, and cloves.
Photo Credit:www.ibreatheimhungry.com
Easy Keto Pistachio Shortbread Cookies
It’s hard to describe, so I guess you’ll have to try these low carb cookies for yourself and maybe you can better articulate it in the comments when you do! Eat at least a few (hundred) of these keto pistachio shortbreads first – just to be sure you really know what you’re talking about when you tell us how they were.
Photo Credit:lowcarbyum.com
Keto Sugar Cookies Recipe (Sugar Free, Gluten Free)
Cut-out cookies are a long-standing holiday tradition in my husband’s family. The recipe has been passed down for generations and was given to us by his paternal grandmother. They’re a special holiday treat in our family but I needed my own keto sugar cookies to indulge in.
Photo Credit:homemadeheather.com
Keto Caramel Turtle Cookie Recipe
You are going to love this keto caramel turtle cookie recipe. I simply could not wait to share this with you today. I have adapted one of my favorite cookie recipes to be sugar free and low carb while still remaining delicious!
Photo Credit:wholenewmom.com
Melt In Your Mouth Eggnog Cookies (GF, keto, paleo)
Whether you're putting cookies out for Santa, making them for your Christmas Cookie Exchange, or just baking for baking's sake, you will want these cookies on your list. And of course, these Gluten-free Egg Nog Cookies are not just for Christmas. Deliciousness like this knows no time boundaries.
Photo Credit:www.sugarfreemom.com
Grain Free Low Carb Cranberry Pistachio Cookies
Cranberry Pistachio Cookies made without sugar, grain free, gluten free and low carb too!
Photo Credit:lifemadesweeter.com