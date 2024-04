Die besten VPN-Deals – jeden Monat neu (2024)

Yes. When you pay for a virtual private network, you get a working service in return. If you’re not paying with money, the VPN provider still makes you pay one way or the other. It usually does so by selling your data or using your device as an exit node for paying customers. Always think about why you need a VPN connection in the first place – chances are a free VPN provider won’t be able to help you. If you still have doubts, remember that you can try our service for 30 days with NordVPN’s money-back guarantee.