Digital Watches for Men (2024)

Water-resistance is the ability to resist the penetration of water to a certain degree. Waterproof means that water is not allowed to pass through it. At this time Timex only sells water-resistant watches.

Most Timex watches come with a water-resistant rating of: 30m (meters), 50m, 100m or 200m. Here are the activities each of those ratings allow:

30m: Washing hands.

50m: Washing hands, Light swimming.

100m: Washing hands, Light swimming, Snorkelling, Poolside Diving, Surfing.

200m: Washing hands, Light swimming, Snorkelling, Poolside Diving, Surfing, Recreational Scuba Diving.

To maintain water resistance, do not press any buttons under water unless your watch is indicated as 200m water-resistant.

Watches labeled water-resistant without a depth indicated can withstand splashes and rain, but should not be submerged.

Another rating used to measure water resistance is Atmosphere (ATM) ratings. Below is a guide to corresponding WR and ATM ratings.