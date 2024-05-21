Digital Watches for Men (2024)

(55)
Digital Watches for Men
Features
Watch shopping for the first time? Buying the perfect present? We know the complexities around finding the right watch so we’re here to help!
Need more answers
-
This displays the time in a 24-hour format on its dial - the perfect quick reference for anyone who uses military time.
-
This is a built in pedometer that monitors and records your step count.
-
Equipped with a reliable alarm for timely reminders, ensuring you never miss important moments.
-
Automatic watches have no battery. Instead, these "self winding" movements use the natural movement of your wrist as a power source.
-
A chronograph watch provides the added functionality of a stopwatch. By using the two pushers, you can start, stop, and reset this function.
-
Navigate with ease using the built-in compass that guides the way in style.
-
Enjoy the convenience of having an efficient countdown timer right on your wrist. Perfect for workouts, cooking, and staying on schedule.
-
This watch dial incorporates a date window, offering convenient access to the current date.
-
The day date complication allows you to see the day of the week as well as the date, providing added functionality and sophistication.
-
Simply touch the metal top ring of this watch with your finger to instantly see your heart rate, making monitoring a breeze.
-
Developed by Timex in the early 90s, our INDIGLO® night light allows you to tell the time in the dark with the push of a button.
-
Nearly impossible to scratch, the sapphire crystal lens is as hard and clear as a gemstone. There are only a few materials known to the world that can scratch it.
-
Solar-powered movements convert any form of light into electrical energy, powering your watch for up to 4 months and eliminating the need for battery replacements.
-
A built-in audible tracker beeps when target splits are achieved. Rise above or fall below your predetermined goals, and varying chimes indicate your performance; no more stopping to look at your wrist.
-
Enjoy the convenience of real-time temperature readings, right on your wrist.
-
The bidirectional center hand of our proprietary Tide-Temp-Compass movement can be set to reflect your local tide conditions.
-
Titanium cases are extremely durable yet incredibly lightweight on the wrist.
-
A dual time watch allows you to track two different time zones simultaneously. This feature is popular among travellers, as it allows you to set a “home” time zone for quick reference.
Watch Movement
-
Analog / Digital Combo is a watch with both an analog dial and a digital display, these are powered by a quartz battery. Quartz movements are highly accurate, capable of keeping time to within milliseconds per day.
-
Automatic watches have no battery. Instead, these "self winding" movements use the natural movement of your wrist as a power source.
-
Simply wind the watch until you feel resistance on the crown—a motion best done at the same time each day—and enjoy a vintage-inspired appeal that has stood the test of time.
-
A quartz digital watch is powered by a battery. Quartz movements are highly accurate, capable of keeping time to within milliseconds per day.
-
A quartz analog movement is powered by a battery. Quartz movements are highly accurate, capable of keeping time to within milliseconds per day.
Case Diameter
The watch case diameter is the width of the watch. The width is measured from the 9 o'clock to the 3 o'clock but does not include the crown.
Band Material
-
Crafted with upcycled and natural materials that include:
#Tide ocean material - In partnership with #tide we’re working to clean our oceans by upcycling ocean bound plastic into watch parts.
Apple leather - Sustainable vegan leather made from organic apple peel and other fruit waste.
Wheat husk strap - The comfort and look of a traditional resin strap but crafted with a bio-based wheat fibre creating a smaller carbon footprint.
Ecco™ DriTan™ - Waterless leather tanning techniques save 6.6 million gallons of fresh water each year.
-
Our fabric straps come in a variety of colors and patterns for limitless possibilities.
-
Natural leather is the traditional choice for watch straps. Our real leather is oiled, waxed, and coated to resist water and soften with wear.
-
This type of strap is molded into a single piece for durability and comfort.
-
This particular type of strap is soft to the touch, incredibly durable, and resistant to both heat and corrosion.
-
Stainless-steel is highly resistant to scratches, corrosion, and tarnish, ensuring your watch remains in excellent condition over time. It's also hypoallergenic and incredibly strong.
-
This particular type of strap is soft to the touch, incredibly durable, and resistant to both heat and corrosion.
Water Resistance
Water-resistance is the ability to resist the penetration of water to a certain degree. Waterproof means that water is not allowed to pass through it. At this time Timex only sells water-resistant watches.
Most Timex watches come with a water-resistant rating of: 30m (meters), 50m, 100m or 200m. Here are the activities each of those ratings allow:
30m: Washing hands.
50m: Washing hands, Light swimming.
100m: Washing hands, Light swimming, Snorkelling, Poolside Diving, Surfing.
200m: Washing hands, Light swimming, Snorkelling, Poolside Diving, Surfing, Recreational Scuba Diving.
To maintain water resistance, do not press any buttons under water unless your watch is indicated as 200m water-resistant.
Watches labeled water-resistant without a depth indicated can withstand splashes and rain, but should not be submerged.
Another rating used to measure water resistance is Atmosphere (ATM) ratings. Below is a guide to corresponding WR and ATM ratings.
Strap & Lug Width
This shows which watch strap will fit with which watch case. The lug width is the size of the strap where it connects to the watch case.
-
New
Ironman® T300+ Silicone Strap Watch
40.7 mm
-
Low Stock
Timex T80 34mm Stainless Steel Bracelet WatchSee AlsoThe Best Digital Watches That Aren't the Apple Watch | Gear PatrolTested: The Best Digital Watches for MenThe 8 Best Digital Watches in 2024, Ranked & ReviewedWatches & Wonders W&W #1 : Les premières surprises du salon
34 mm 3 Colors
-
Low Stock
IRONMAN Original 30 Shock Full-Size Resin Strap Watch
42 mm
-
Timex T80 x Peanuts Gang's All Here 34mm Resin Strap Watch
34 mm
-
Low Stock
IRONMAN Classic 30 Full-Size Resin Strap Watch
38 mm 2 Colors
-
Low Stock
IRONMAN Classic 30 Mid-Size Resin Strap Watch
34 mm
-
Low Stock
IRONMAN Classic 100 Full-Size Resin Strap Watch
44 mm
-
Low Stock
Timex T80 34mm Resin Strap Watch
34 mm
-
Low Stock
IRONMAN Classic 30 Oversized Resin Strap Watch
43.3 mm
-
IRONMAN Essential 10 Full-Size Resin Strap Watch
42 mm
-
TIMEX® IRONMAN® T200 42mm Silicone Strap Watch
42 mm 2 Colors
-
Low Stock
Expedition 39mm Fabric Strap Watch
39 mm 2 Colors
-
Expedition® CAT Midsize 34mm Fabric Strap Watch
34 mm 2 Colors
-
Low Stock
Timex T80 34mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
34 mm 3 Colors
-
Low Stock
Timex UFC Kick 49mm Resin Strap Watch
49 mm
-
Low Stock
Expedition Chrono Alarm Timer 41mm Resin Strap Watch
41 mm
-
Low Stock
Timex UFC Kick 49mm Resin Strap Watch
49 mm
-
TIMEX® IRONMAN® T200 42mm Silicone Strap Watch
42 mm 2 Colors
-
Low Stock
Timex UFC Kick 49mm Resin Strap Watch
49 mm
-
Low Stock
Expedition Chrono-Alarm-Timer 33mm Fabric Strap Watch
33 mm
-
Low Stock
Timex UFC Command Fight Week 47mm Resin Strap Watch
47 mm
-
Low Stock
IRONMAN Classic 100 Full-Size Resin Strap Watch
44 mm
-
Ironman Transit 33mm Mid-Size Resin Strap Watch
33 mm 5 Colors
-
TIMEX® IRONMAN® T300 Silicone Strap Watch
40.7 mm
-
Expedition® Trailblazer+ 43mm Mixed Material Strap Watch
43 mm 2 Colors
-
Low Stock
Timex UFC Shock XL Fight Week 50mm Resin Strap Watch
50 mm
-
Expedition® CAT Midsize 34mm Fabric Strap Watch
33 mm 2 Colors
-
Low Stock
Expedition Chrono-Alarm-Timer 34mm Fabric Strap Watch
34 mm
-
Low Stock
Timex T80 Steel 36mm Resin Strap Watch
36 mm 3 Colors
-
Low Stock
Expedition 39mm Fabric Strap Watch
39 mm 2 Colors
Men's Digital Watches
It started in the ‘70s when we introduced our first digital watches. From the first sports watches to cross the finish line to our modern watches inspired by our early ‘80s digital designs and updated with INDIGLO® backlight technology, we’ve continued to evolve.
High performance meets the latest designs—from an Ironman® engineered to keep up with your lifestyle, a classic digital for work and play, or even rugged designs built for the great outdoors.
You keep moving, so we keep innovating. We don’t stop because you don’t.
Related Searches: men's sports watches, men's vintage watches, men's automatic watches