Dirty Cauliflower Rice: 5-Ingredient Kid-Friendly Healthy Recipe (2024)

Happy Friday, everyone! With school either in full swing or about to start, who needs a 5-ingredient kid-friendly healthy recipe? This Dirty Cauliflower Rice (more on the name later!) is just that, and I’m not exaggerating when I say my kids love this meal!

What ingredients are in this Dirty Cauliflower Rice?

There are just 5 non-pantry ingredients in this Dirty Cauliflower Rice. I consider olive oil, salt, and pepper “pantry” ingredients that you should always have in your kitchen so I didn’t count them in the number of ingredients. I listed them here for you so that you know the full list of what you need!

Ground beef (bison, pork or turkey work fine too!)

Onion

Garlic

Jarred tomato-based pasta sauce (look for a brand that has no added sugar – I like Rao’s or Monte Bene!)

Cauliflower (you can substitute purchased fresh cauliflower rice if you prefer!)

Olive oil

Coarse salt

Fresh parsley or chives (optional ingredients)

This recipe uses a partial jar of pasta sauce. It’s not meant to make this taste Italian in any way. I like how It adds a bit of flavor and prevents the dish from tasting dry. You can use any flavor of sauce you like, and the leftover jarred sauce can be used the next night for a quick pasta meal.

How did I name this Dirty Cauliflower Rice?

Okay, about the name. My high school English teacher gets the credit for the inspiration for this recipe because she used to make a dish called Dirty Rice. She would bring it to school potluck events for sports or other occasions (I grew up in a really small school, so everyone knew each other well). Anyway, she shared the recipe with me once (yes, I was a recipe junky from a very young age!), and I would make it from time to time. It, too, was about 5 ingredients (rice, ground beef, and some seasoning mixes), and it tasted really good.

With my Dirty Cauliflower Rice, I wanted to stay true to the speed and look of her original recipe, while healthifying it a bit by adding vegetables (the cauliflower) and eliminating the less-than-healthy seasoning mixes (swapping in chopped onion, garlic, and jarred pasta sauce in their place). This dish is not a thing of beauty, but given the name, I think you can see why. The rice, or in this case, “cauliflower rice”, is meant to look dirty, which the ground beef and pasta sauce take care of.

What else can I use cauliflower rice for?

I just LOVE all the things that you can do with cauliflower rice! It’s a great vehicle for a lot of different flavors and it can add a lot of nutrition to any meal!

Here are a few other recipes that I’ve created that use cauliflower rice:

For those weeknights when you have next to no time to cook because you’re running in multiple directions, make this 5-ingredient kid-friendly healthy recipe.