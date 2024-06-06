Dishoom’s Ruby Chicken Curry Recipe · i am a food blog (2024)

Dishoom’s chicken ruby curry is everything: spicy, sweet, savory, and utterly addictive. A lot of people think the best Indian food in the world is in London, and it’s probably true. It’s also probably not at Dishoom, which is kind of like a local casual-fine chain. But because the bar is set so high in London, Dishoom manages to be both really good and very accessible. And man, is Dishoom ever good. Steph and I love it there: the fun atmosphere, creative co*cktails, and of course the food, which is carefully tuned to be just a little less authentic: not too spicy, not too extreme. We’ve made many of their recipes and they’ve all been hits. Strangely however, we’ve never made what is arguably their signature dish, until now.

This ruby chicken was awesome and so easy to make. It’s like the next step in Indian curry chicken. If you like butter chicken or chicken tikka masala, you’ll love this: still sweet and a total crowdpleaser, but a little more complex and satisfying and adult. We had it with homemade cheddar naan, but it would go great with just about anything: basmati rice, garlic naan, or even more chicken via Dishoom’s chicken biryani (biryani is like a mixed rice).

The chicken all by itself is amazing. We had a few pieces fresh off the grill and it was mind blowingly good. It’s like an even easier chicken tandoori. If you’re feeling lazy, you can totally skip the whole curry part and just marinate and grill the chicken to eat with just about anything. It’s some of the best grilled chicken – from any cuisine – I’ve ever had. If you do go just chicken, you might want to pull back a bit on the spice. Indian chili powder can be pretty over the top spicy, depending on which one you use.

Cooking Notes

The original recipe contains sugar and honey. I omitted both because the cherry tomatoes I used were plenty sweet, but if you like sweetness, you might want to add a tablespoon of sugar back in. I also skipped the dill and kasoori methi (aka fenugreek) powder, and combined the two cardamoms into one, because I didn’t want to buy herbs & spices just for one dish. The deggi mirch chili powder specified in the OG recipe is just a mild variety of indian chili powder; I subbed the standard (spicier) one we have at home. Last but not least, the ginger garnish is really really good, don’t skip it.

This was an awesome and really delicious curry that was mostly hands off and totally foolproof. It looks like a long ingredients list, but it’s mostly duplicates between the chicken and the curry, and it looks like a lot of time, but it’s just an overnight marinade. The actual cooking was more like an hour. I highly recommend doubling or tripling this recipe. I’m definitely going to be adding this one to our dinner list, especially that awesome grilled chicken.

Curry for life!

Mike