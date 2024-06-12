Disneyland's Loaded Potato Soup Recipe (2024)

Enjoy one of Disneyland’s star recipes with our copycat Disneyland’s loaded potato soup recipe. This is a super creamy and rich soup that will warm you up during this winter season.

You have just found the best soup recipe, our copycat Disneyland’s loaded potato soup recipe. It is seriously one of my favorite family dinner recipes to make.

It is wonderfully creamy, filled with the nice tender potatoes and topped with chunks of bacon, cheese and whatever other toppings you might enjoy. I will make this recipe in batches and freeze some of it so I can just pull it out when we have a cold week coming up.

Soup is a favorite meal of mine to serve during the winter, and baked potato soup is on the top of the list. It is an easy recipe to follow and everyone that has had this soup recipe enjoys it. Even our pickiest eater.

This is also a great soup to serve with our easy homemade french bread, since it is a perfect soup for dipping. Plus, add either a nice apple cranberry walnut green chopped salad or winter fruit salad and you have the perfect winter meal to serve your family.

Ingredients You’ll Need For Our Disneyland’s Loaded Potato Soup Recipe:

Bacon, roughly chopped

Yellow onion diced

Carrot peeled and diced

Diced celery

Russet potatoes diced

Red potatoes diced

Flour

Chicken stock (or broth)

Salt

Pepper

Heavy cream

Corn (this is optional)

Garnishes: chives, bacon bits, sour cream, shredded cheddar or Monterey jack cheese

How To Make Our Disneyland’s Loaded Potato Soup Recipe:

Begin by getting out your 6 or 8 quart stockpot and fry your bacon over medium heat until it is nice and crispy.

Then remove the bacon and place it on paper towels to drain the grease.

Do not drain the grease from the pot!

In the bacon grease cook the onions, carrots, and celery until the onions are tender and translucent.

Then add in the diced russet and red potatoes and cook the mixture for another 4 minutes while stirring the vegetables occasionally.

Now turn down the heat to low heat and add in the flour, making sure to stir the mixture constantly until the flour is cooked and the consistency in the pan has begun to thicken up. This will take about 5-7 minutes.

Once the base has slightly thickened, pour in the chicken stock and drop in half of the crispy bacon.

Sprinkle in a little salt and pepper, give everything a good stir and then turn the heat up to medium high heat and bring the soup to a simmer and let it cook for about 25 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

Once the potatoes have become soft, mash some of the potatoes (not all of them) to create a thicker, more creamy texture for the soup.

Now add in the whipping cream and the can of drained corn and let it all simmer together for another 5 minutes.

Now is when you can play with the consistency of the soup to make it less thick by adding either more stock or water a little at a time until you reach the thickness you prefer.

This soup should have a creamy consistency.

Then just season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve the potato soup with your desired toppings.

To Make This Disneyland’s Copycat Recipe You Will Need:

Large stockpot (THIS one works perfectly for this recipe) Potato masher Ladle Liquid measuring cup

Chicken Stock Vs. Chicken Broth

Our baked potato soup recipe calls for chicken stock, however if you do not have any on hand, chicken broth will work too! Since both stock and broth essentially do the same thing they can be substituted for each other.

However, there is still a difference between the two. If you’re curious to know the difference, take a look at Taste of Home’s stock vs. broth guide to give you all the information you need. It really all comes down to the type of flavor you are looking for.

Serves: 8 people Disneyland’s Loaded Potato Soup Recipe 5 from 1 vote Enjoy one of Disneyland’s star recipes with our copycat Disneyland’s loaded potato soup recipe. Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 45 minutes mins PrintPin Ingredients 1 pound bacon roughly chopped

1 medium yellow onion diced

1 large carrot peeled and diced

¾ cup diced celery

4 large russet potatoes diced

4 medium red potatoes diced

¼ cup flour

2 cups chicken stock (broth works fine too)

salt and pepper to taste

4 cups heavy cream

1 can corn drained (optional, I just added it because it sounded good!)

Optional garnishes chopped chives, bacon bits, sour cream, shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese Instructions In a 6- to 8-quart stockpot over medium heat, fry bacon until crisp.

Remove bacon and drain on paper towels, reserving half for garnish. In bacon fat, cook onions, carrots, and celery until the onions are translucent. Add potatoes and cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Whisk in flour and stir constantly over low heat until the flour is cooked and the mixture has thickened slightly, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add chicken stock and half of the bacon. Season with salt and pepper.

Over medium-high heat, bring the soup to a simmer and cook for 25 minutes or until the potatoes are soft. Mash some of the potatoes for thicker, creamier texture. Add whipping cream (and can of corn if you want it) and simmer for 5 minutes.

Adjust thickness by adding water or stock. Soup should have a creamy consistency.

Season to taste, and garnish with toppings. See Also Morel Salad Recipe - A Cooked Morel Mushroom Salad | Hank ShawApple Salad With Walnuts and Brussels Sprouts Recipe Video Notes *Nutritional information does not include optional garnishes Nutrition Calories: 677 kcal · Carbohydrates: 61 g · Protein: 11 g · Fat: 45 g · Saturated Fat: 28 g · Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g · Monounsaturated Fat: 13 g · Cholesterol: 165 mg · Sodium: 173 mg · Potassium: 1480 mg · Fiber: 5 g · Sugar: 5 g · Vitamin A: 3077 IU · Vitamin C: 22 mg · Calcium: 124 mg · Iron: 3 mg Equipment Large Stockpot

potato masher

Ladle

Recipe Details Course: Main Course Cuisine: American

Join The Discussion This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Lauren says: does using 2 kinds of potatoes really make a difference or do you think using one or the other would be ok? Kimberly Bonham says: I love Disneyland! This looks so yummy! Tanya@takesix says: We LOVE Disneyland too! This soup looks absolutely delicious!! Camille says: I really think that it would be fine to use one kind of potato. I actually had both kinds in my pantry so I used both, but I don't think you would taste a difference. :) Bec@littlelucylu says: So funny ... this very recipe (a la Pinterest!) was already on my weekly menu board for this week! Now I REALLY can't wait to make it!!! :-)

And I'm about the biggest Disneyland fanatic on earth. :-) Mandy Wanzek says: I can just imagine the smell! I need to go there and soon!!!! I guess the soup will have to do until I can really go there! Thanks for posting Camille! Christy says: Thanks for the recipe. I have had potato soup in the back of my mind for the past couple of weeks, so I will have put this on the menu for the coming week. Jen and Jared says: This looks so good! And perfect because we just received 100 lbs of potatoes and I need some good recipes. Thanks for sharing! MsMoose says: I made this tonight for my family's dinner, and we loved it! It is now an official "keeper" recipe at our house! Thank you for sharing! MiMi says: Anything from Disney is gonna be awesome! :) Cassandra and Nate says: This looks so good! I can't have wheat so I'm going to try to make it without the flour. Alison @ Oopsey Daisy says: Ohhh wow! I have totally had this soup. It is amazing! Man, coming to your blog is dangerous! My mouth is always watering! :) This is a must-try! Vicky says: This is so great for when I need a Disneyland fix. I just pinned this, thanks! I am a new Fb fan visiting from Tatertots and Jello. Vicky from Mess For Less evadiva23 says: I messed up :-( I got distracted by my kids and accidentally added the cream before the potato was fully cooked. Is cooking the potatoes in the cream going to ruin it? RPasQ says: What could I use in place of the heavy whipping cream? Camille says: Maybe half and half? It might not be as creamy, but it would probably still be good! Gina Sorensen says: This is absolutely the BEST soup that I've ever had!! Gina Sorensen says: This is absolutely the BEST soup that I've ever had!! Cathy Clark says: I made this on Saturday with half & half because I didn't have any heavy cream and it was delicious but very very rich. Thanks for sharing. Marianne Dunne says: I make soup just like this, except I use sour cream instead of heavy whipping cream. Ashley says: Sounds yummy! I've made potato soup with a bag of frozen hashbrown potatoes and it turned out delicious. It saves a lot of time cleaning and cutting the potatoes. And being on the east coast, I love Disney World! There's a place near the haunted mansion that has absolutely amazing new england clam chowder in bread bowls. Maybe it's the same vendor? Victoria says: Approximately how many servings does this make? Looks delicious! Six Sisters says: This recipe makes about 6 servings. -The Six Sisters bitsybet says: I just made my first pot. It was terrific! I did make a few minor changes. Let's say that I made it a bit healthier--less bacon and half 2% milk and half half and half. I did combine the flour with the chicken broth before pouring it over the potato mixture. I let it simmer for about 20 minutes after adding all the ingredients. It was thick and delicious. I posted a picture on my Facebook wall of how it looked in the soup mug with the cheddar and bacon garnish. bitsybet says: I used 2 cups of 2% milk and 2 cups of half and half. It was very good--not watery at all. Laura says: I would love to try this -- but I have a poultry allergy. Is there a good substitute (vegetarian or otherwise) for chicken stock or chicken broth? Sandy says: Would love to know how many servings this is. I often host a "Soup Night" and this would be a great addition! Cyd says: It serves about 8 people. Blythe says: I've made this several times (YUM!), but it's been a while and I can't remember what I did about the broth issue--2 cups of broth are not enough. I poured in the entire box of broth (4 cups), and it doesn't even cover the potatoes to cook them. What am I missing?? Jill says: Can corn starch be used in place of flour? I'm new to gluten free cooking, and I'm bummed I didn't make it before going GF! Cyd says: The flour is mainly used as a thickener. We have only used flour in this recipe, not corn starch. You could try it but we are not sure how much corn starch you would need to add. Rachel says: This is from the Carnation Cafe on Main Street USA (I'm obsessed with all things Disney!). I've made this recipe many, many times and it's amazing. I've also had the real version which is incredible. Disney does it well Taunie says: Do you know if I can double this recipe and freeze half for later? Cyd says: We have never made this and then put it in the freezer. The potatoes may discolor just slightly, but it should freeze ok. Not quite sure how well cream freezes. shalisa says: Do you remove the potatoes from the pot before adding the flour? Cyd says: Just leave potatoes and veggies in the pot when adding the flour. Rachel says: Little known fact, you can request any recipe from Disney and they will give you a family sized recipe card for it (rather than restaurant sized portions). There are no secret recipes; anything they make in the park, you can make at home!! Walldoc says: You can sub cornstarch for the flour just use half of the amount called for. It takes much less cornstarch to thicken the same. mizmimi says: Good for you. Chowder should be thick with ingredients not flour. Leah says: Do you peel the potatoes in this recipe? Thanks. Cyd says: Hi Leah. You can do it either way. We left the potato skins on because they have vitamins and nutrients. But some people don't like the skins, so you can definitely peel the potatoes first. Hope this helps! paula schulz says: DO you have a calorie/carb count for this recipe? Cyd says: Just click on the MAGIC button under the main picture on the post. Then click on NUTRITION in the upper left side. It will give you all of the nutritional information on this recipe. Jill says: This looks so yummy. Have you ever made it in an Instant Pot? Wondering how to alter it for that appliance. Bonnie says: Do you have to use heavy whipping cream or can you use milk and butter instead Jean says: I often substitute 1/2 and 1/2 for whipping cream but heavy whipping cream, with no carbs, is better for low carb diet. Jean says: Will try cauliflower for potatoes and post results. Looks like a great recipe either way. Charlotte says: I was wondering if this can be done in a crock pot? Rebecca says: Cauliflower would be great for this, but if you’re looking for low carb you will want to replace the wheat flour with almond or coconut flour, and cut out the corn. In its original form, this recipe is very high carb. It does look delicious though. Kristen says: Has anyone tried it without the dairy? Mary Gilleran says: Just got my first recipe from Disneyland's potato soup can't wait to try it. www.sixsistersstuff.com. my first look at your site. Jen says: Can you give directions on how to make this in in instantpot? Cyd says: This post on converting recipes into Instant Pot Recipes should help you. https://www.sixsistersstuff.com/how-to-convert-recipes-into-instant-pot-recipes/ Randi Lechtenberg says: Family favorite. I get requests to bring this to large family gatherings. It's the best potato soup ever! Lisa Wood says: Can you make this in the slow cooker? Momma Cyd says: My worry is the dairy in the slow cooker. You don't want it to curdle. It's a quick soup to make without being in the slow cooker. You could easily keep it warm in the slow cooker.