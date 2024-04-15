Disneyland's Sweet Cornbread Recipe (2024)

This Disneyland's Sweet Corn Bread Recipe is so simple to make and tastes amazing. You will love this recipe for the holidays, or barbecues. It tastes amazing!

If you have tried Disneyland Cornbread, you are going to love this, it is spot on.

Disneyland is notorious for having some of the best food. But seriously, one of my favorite parts of the whole Disney experience is the smells you smell as you walk around the park.

Because this smell has been engraved into my head, I remember it so clearly. Many years ago, my family ate at the Big Thunder Ranch BBQ (over in Frontierland) and I recently learned that the restaurant closed a couple of weeks ago to make room for Galaxy’s Edge. I was heartbroken!

Because of this, I knew I needed to find a solution. I am a big BBQ fan and this restaurant did not disappoint! As a result, I found this recipe online for the restaurant’s sweet cornbread and knew that I had to make it.

It turns out, it was identical to the Disneyland recipe. This cornbread takes cornbread to a whole new level!! Most cornbread is super gritty from the corn (which is still yummy), but this cornbread has a really smooth texture and is almost cake-like . . . (bonus: there is a cake mix in the recipe!).

Disneyland’s Sweet Cornbread Recipe was a huge hit with my family and is the perfect compliment to any BBQ dinner or even chili. Who knows if the restaurant really made their cornbread with a cake mix, but hey . . . it tastes too good to really care! 😉

Although the famous Disneyland restaurant is now closed, thankfully we can still enjoy this yummy cornbread!

Disneyland’s Sweet Cornbread is a great recipe for families and big crowds. This copycat recipe is the best way to recreate the classic cornbread you can find at the Walt Disney World parks. It’s a delicious way to enjoy a crowd pleaser with a unique twist. The recipe is simple and easy to make with just a few ingredients.

To make the cornbread, preheat the oven and grease a muffin pan. You can also use a cast iron skillet for a traditional cornbread or a muffin tin for cornbread muffins. Once the batter is prepared, pour it into the pan and bake until it is golden brown. To check if it’s ready, insert a toothpick into the top of the cornbread and if it comes out clean it’s done!

If you don’t have time to make the recipe from scratch, you can also opt for the ready-made cornbread mixes that you can find in many grocery stores. Boxes of corn muffin mix, Jiffy mix, and Southern-style cornbread are all great options. Whether you use a ready-made mix or make it from scratch, Disneyland’s Sweet Cornbread is the perfect accompaniment to your Thanksgiving dinner, corn dogs, and other popular recipes.

It’s also a great way to enjoy your favorite foods from the Disney Parks, like the famous Dole Whip and Chef Mickey’s famous cornbread. So if you’re looking for an easy homemade cornbread recipe that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser, try out Disneyland’s Sweet Cornbread!

Ingredients Needed for Disneyland’s Sweet Cornbread recipe:

Yellow cake mix

Jiffy corn muffin mixes

Ingredients called for on the back of the corn muffin mixes

Ingredients called for on the back of the cake mix

Looking for more side dishes? Here are 60 of our favorite Christmas Dinner Sides to eat with Beef Tenderloin!

Serves: 16 Disneyland's Sweet Cornbread Recipe 5 from 1 vote This Disneyland's Sweet Cornbread Recipe is so simple and tastes absolutely amazing. You will love this simple appetizer or side dish, perfect for the holidays or barbecues. Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 35 minutes mins Ingredients 15.25 ounces yellow cake mix

2 8.5 ounces Jiffy corn muffin mix Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13" baking pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.

In a large bowl, dump in all three boxes of dry mixes (the 1 cake mix and the 2 corn muffin mixes). Add in the ingredients called for on the back of the cake mix box (usually 3 eggs, water, and oil). Now add in the ingredients called for on the back of each corn muffin mix (usually 1/2 cup milk and 1 egg per box).

Mix all the ingredients together until completely combined (but try not to over-mix). Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 28-33 minutes or until a toothpick stuck into the center of the cake mix comes out clean.

Serve warm with butter and honey. Notes Ingredients on the boxes will also be needed to make this recipe. Nutrition Calories: 126 kcal · Carbohydrates: 21 g · Protein: 2 g · Fat: 4 g · Saturated Fat: 1 g · Cholesterol: 1 mg · Sodium: 246 mg · Potassium: 34 mg · Fiber: 2 g · Sugar: 6 g · Vitamin A: 35 IU · Calcium: 17 mg · Iron: 1 mg Equipment Large Mixing Bowl

9×13-inch Baking Pan Recipe Details Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American Recipe adapted from The Disney Chef The great thing about this recipe is that it's so versatile. You can make it in a bread pan or muffin tins if you want to mix it up a little. This is the best cornbread whether you're serving it with hot dogs or chili! It's delicious with melted butter, honey butter, or both – you really can't go wrong. Plus, you can store the cornbread in a freezer container if you want it to last longer! If you're looking for great recipes to keep in your side dish rotation, this is one you'll be making over and over again.

Join The Discussion This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Lauren @ Oh Hey! I Like That! says: I'm going to try and make this on Friday!! Nancy Long says: This sounds so much like Marie Callendar's cornbread, which I've always loved. Denise says: I got all excited when I saw this recipe on a friend's Facebook feed because I love drizzling a little honey on my cornbread. But I was disappointed when I clicked on the link and saw the cornbread was made with all processed foods! Is it possible to get the same results with flour, cornmeal, etc? Could I add honey to a cornbread recipe or would I have to eliminate a liquid and sugar? Liz says: Yum - thank you karla says: I just use the recipe on the corn meal box and replace the flour with yellow cake mix. Karla Baum says: I doubled this and put it in a big 24 x8 inch aluminum pan so I can put n warming oven how long would it have to cook I am cooking for 100 people I put it in for 35 and it is still shaking in the middle Lee Vining says: Use half the recommended yellow cake mix, softened butter instead of the oil, and 1/4 cup of agave sweetener and you'll find this recipe works much better. Janet says: Lee, if you half the cake mix, do you also half the remaining ingredients on the box? See Also Thanksgiving Recipe Roundup – Lectin Free Mama jeanne williams says: This recipes has been around for 15 years thru the secret recipe cookbooks.Always great tasting and easy. I keep this mixes handly in pantry all winter. Sandra says: Love this recipe. FYI, even though Big Thunder Ranch is gone forever. ? The BBQ has just relocated to RiverBelle Terrace. Only drawback, no more all you can eat Dianna says: What would be the cooking time if you made this recipe as muffins in a regular size muffin tin? Would you fill half full or up to the top? thanks.... Cyd says: Muffins are usually filled 1/2 to 2/3 full in the muffin tin. We have not made these in muffin form so you will need to watch closely as to how long to cook them for. Anese Cherqaoui says: I made this tonight and it was so so so good! I made the Jiffy Cornbread Muffin Mix from scratch, but omitted the sugar and it was plenty sweet enough. I love Marie Callenders' cornbread, which is sweet as well. The Disneyland cornbread and Marie Callenders' cornbread are very similar.This recipe produces 16-20 servings. There's only 3 adults and no kids in my family so I was happy to bake half the batter in mini paper loaf liners to give to neighbors hot from the oven. They certainly didn't complain ? Treva says: So I make a smaller version of this using 1 jiffy yellow cake mix and 1 jiffy cornbread mix. Its a recipe on the Jiffy site. It can be hard to find the cake mix so we order 6 at a time from Amazon. Its basically the same. We love it having been big fans of Marie calendars but they closed in Washington state. Its been 20 years since I was Disneyland. We just use a 8" cake pan to make cornbread in. Cat dort says: How long would it take to cook muffins? Wathel R. Bender says: Actual Recipe for Big Thunder Cornbread:Ingredients:1 cup granulated sugar½ cup salad oil2 large eggs1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract1 cup milk, divided2 cups all-purpose flour2 teaspoons baking powder½ cup cornmealDirections:Combine sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla extract and mix on medium/high for 2 minutes. Add ⅔ cup milk and mix until well blended.Add the flour and baking powder. Mix until well blended, about 4 minutes, scraping bowl frequently.Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.Add ⅓ cup milk and cornmeal. Mix for 5 more minutes.Pour into a greased 9x13 inch pan. Bake until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean, about 22 to 28 minutes. Russ says: The ingredients list ONE box of Jiffy cornbread mix.The instructions refer to TWO. Which is it please? Momma Cyd says: It's 2 boxes of Jiffy cornbread mix. They are 8.5 ounces each - so 2 would equal 17 ounces. Hope this helps. Nicole says: This recipe has locked me on this site Momma Cyd says: It's one of our favorite cornbread recipes! Shannon says: Can I substitute Famous Daves Cornbread Mix in lieu of Jiffy? Momma Cyd says: Sure, if it's similar to the Jiffy mix you should be fine. Kathy says: I really wanted to make this but the ads completely cover the ingredients. Shannon Phillips says: I live in Utah too! I've been making this recipe as long as I can remember. My grandma had an old french recipe book from her mom so, it's at least 125 years old and I have it. So that's where we got the start of this recipe. I make it to go with chili, soups and I crumble it on top of my homemade mac and cheese. Thank you for sharing the recipe with everyone else. Blair greene says: Does it still have cornbread taste just smooth not gritty Momma Cyd says: Yes, it's more like the texture of cake. So smooth over gritty.