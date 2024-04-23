DIY Benihana Recipes You Can Make at Home (2024)

1
Benihana Fried Rice
Feel free to combine this fried recipe with one of the steak or chicken recipes included on this list. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Cook 1 cup of rice according to the directions on the outside of its package. Place 5 tbsp. of butter into a large skillet. Add in onions, carrots and scallions and saute until the carrots become translucent. Remove ingredients from pan and set aside. Next, please 3 tbsp. of sesame seeds in a shallow pan and place in oven. Bake until they are golden brown in color, approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Make sure to shake the pan a few times to insure the seeds are evenly colored. Beat 5 eggs in a bowl and pour into a greased skillet. Scramble eggs. Next, add in the cooked rice, vegetables and sesame seeds. Add in 5 tbsp. of soy sauce, salt and pepper, to taste.
Benihana Onion Soup
This recipe is a bit more time-consuming, but still worth the effort. Combine 4 cups of canned chicken broth and two cups of water in a large saucepan and cook over high heat. While the broth and water are cooking, chop one white onion in half. Set one half off to the side and chop the second half coarsely. Also coarsely chop up 1/2 a carrot and a 1/2 celery stalk. Add the onions, carrots and celery into the saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for approximately 10 minutes or until the onions begin to turn translucent. Once ten minutes are up, remove the vegetables with a slotted spoon. Keep the soup on low heat. While the broth is simmering, heat one cup of oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Slice the second half of the onion into thin slices and separate each piece. Dip each into one cup of milk and then in 1 cup of all-purpose flour. Fry the onions, a small handful at a time, until they are a golden brown color. Place them on a paper towel to drain.
While the broth is simmering, heat one cup of oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Slice the second half of the onion into thin slices and separate each piece. Dip each into one cup of milk and then in 1 cup of all-purpose flour. Fry the onions, a small handful at a time, until they are a golden brown color. Place them on a paper towel to drain.Spoon soup into a bowl. Drop a few pieces of onion into the bowl. Add in about six to eight thin-sliced mushrooms. Allow them to sink to the bottom of the bowl before eating, approximately one minute.
Benihana Ginger Salad Dressing
Combine the following ingredients in a blender: 1/2 cup of minced onion, 1/2 cup of peanut oil, 1/3 cup of rice vinegar, 2 tbsp. of water, 2 tbsp. of minced fresh ginger, 2 tbsp. minced celery, 2 tbsp. of ketchup, 4 tsp. of soy sauce, 2 tsp. of sugar, 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice, 1/2 tsp. of minced garlic, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. of black pepper. Blend on the highest speed for approximately 30 second or until ginger is well-pureed. Store in refrigerator when done.
Benihana Magic Mustard Sauce
This is a yummy dipping sauce that almost any type of meat or seafood tastes good in. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Place 1 tbsp. of sesame seeds in a shallow pan and place in oven. Toast for about 10 to 15 minutes, until the sesame seeds are golden brown. Make sure to toss the seeds a couple times to insure the seeds are evenly colored. In a small bowl, combine 3 tbsp. of dry mustard and 2 tbsp. of hot water. The mixture will form a paste. Place the paste into a blender with the toasted sesame seeds, 3/4 cup of soy sauce and 1/4 cup of crushed garlic. Blend on the highest setting for about one minute. Remove and place in a bowl. Add in heavy cream, previously whipped, and blend together.
In a small bowl, combine 3 tbsp. of dry mustard and 2 tbsp. of hot water. The mixture will form a paste. Place the paste into a blender with the toasted sesame seeds, 3/4 cup of soy sauce and 1/4 cup of crushed garlic. Blend on the highest setting for about one minute. Remove and place in a bowl. Add in heavy cream, previously whipped, and blend together.Store in refrigerator.
Benihana Shrimp Sauce
Combine 2 cups of mayonnaise, 1/2 cup of water, 1 tsp. of sugar, 1/4 tsp. of salt, 1 tbsp. of garlic juice, 3-4 tsp. of ketchup, 1 tsp. of ground ginger, 1 tsp. of hot sauce, 1 tsp. dry mustard, t tsp. of paprika and 3/4 tsp. of white pepper in a bowl. Whisk until well blended and then add into shrimp.
Benihana Hibachi Chicken
Heat 1 tbsp. of oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Place 1 1/2 lbs. of bite-size boneless chicken pieces and mushrooms into skillet and cook until chicken is no longer pink, about 8 minutes. Add in 2 tbsp. of lemon juice and 2 tbsp. of sesame seeds. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.
