DIY Benihana Recipes You Can Make at Home (2024)

This recipe is a bit more time-consuming, but still worth the effort. Combine 4 cups of canned chicken broth and two cups of water in a large saucepan and cook over high heat. While the broth and water are cooking, chop one white onion in half. Set one half off to the side and chop the second half coarsely. Also coarsely chop up 1/2 a carrot and a 1/2 celery stalk. Add the onions, carrots and celery into the saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for approximately 10 minutes or until the onions begin to turn translucent. Once ten minutes are up, remove the vegetables with a slotted spoon. Keep the soup on low heat. While the broth is simmering, heat one cup of oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Slice the second half of the onion into thin slices and separate each piece. Dip each into one cup of milk and then in 1 cup of all-purpose flour. Fry the onions, a small handful at a time, until they are a golden brown color. Place them on a paper towel to drain. Spoon soup into a bowl. Drop a few pieces of onion into the bowl. Add in about six to eight thin-sliced mushrooms. Allow them to sink to the bottom of the bowl before eating, approximately one minute.