DIY Non-Greasy Body Butter Recipe that Smells Amazing!! (2024)

One of my biggest pet peeves with body butter is, it can leave a greasy feeling on the skin. But not today friend! The recipe I'm sharing today is a non-greasy body butter that soaks right into the skin!

At the last minute this year at Christmas, I really wanted to create a new recipe to give my family and friends.

So I set to work formulating this non-greasy body butter!

I created 2 different scents, both which smell amazing:

The Neroli Grapefruit option includes:

Neroli Essential Oil

Grapefruit Essential Oil

Copaiba Essential Oil

The Orange Peppermint option includes:

Peppermint Essential Oil

Sweet Orange Essential Oil

Trust me when I tell you that either option you choose, your body butter is going to smell amazing!

Non-greasy Body Butter Ingredients

This body butter contains many soothing carrier oils & butters as well including:

Almond Oil – Almond oil is a great addition to your skincare routine, it contains fatty acids that will help keep your skin feeling clean and fresh! Almond oil is a great emollient and has anti-aging properties as well as protects skin!

– Almond oil is a great addition to your skincare routine, it contains fatty acids that will help keep your skin feeling clean and fresh! Almond oil is a great emollient and has anti-aging properties as well as protects skin! Avocado Oil – Avocado Oil has many benefits for skin; it is an emollient that hydrates and nourishes skin. Avocado Oil is great for skin, it can help skin that is dry and irritated.

– Avocado Oil has many benefits for skin; it is an emollient that hydrates and nourishes skin. Avocado Oil is great for skin, it can help skin that is dry and irritated. Baobab Oil – Excellent for skin that is acne-prone, irritated, or dry. It is a great choice for anyone looking to support their skin’s natural microbiome and youthfulness. Baobab Oil is great for all skin types and can help repair skin and keep it moisturized. It also soaks in and doesn't leave your skin feeling oily.

– Excellent for skin that is acne-prone, irritated, or dry. It is a great choice for anyone looking to support their skin’s natural microbiome and youthfulness. Baobab Oil is great for all skin types and can help repair skin and keep it moisturized. It also soaks in and doesn't leave your skin feeling oily. Cocoa Butter – This natural butter can be used on skin alone or mixed in with other ingredients to create hydrated skin that is protected from drying out. Cocoa Butter can be used for skin in many different ways including lotions, body butters, lip balms, and creams.

– Kokum Butter – Kokum Butter is a great moisturizer and is a wonderful botanical butter to use if you have hard skin to manage. It is great for sensitive or acne-prone skin and can help reduce the signs of again. Kokum Butter is a great emollient that help protect and heal skin.

– Kokum Butter is a great moisturizer and is a wonderful botanical butter to use if you have hard skin to manage. It is great for sensitive or acne-prone skin and can help reduce the signs of again. Kokum Butter is a great emollient that help protect and heal skin. Mango Butter – Mango Butter’s benefits for skin are incredible. This all-around skincare must-have delivers impeccable moisture and hydration to the skin. It contains a lot of omega fatty acids which makes it perfect for those who want to plump their skin and keep it youthful. Mango butter benefits also include healing and toning skin. Mango Butter is a light butter that can keep skin glowing!

What Makes this Body Butter Non-Greasy?

There are actual several key ingredients we're utilizing to reduce the greasiness in this body butter recipe.

Coco-Caprylate/Caprate – Coco-Caprylate/Caprate is a wax ester used a lot in natural skincare as an alternative to silicone oils. It is a fast spreading emollient that leaves your skin feeling like velvet.

Arrowroot Powder – Arrowroot powder is added at the end of this formulation to give it just a bit extra non-greasy power. I encourage you to add the amount in the recipe and if you're not happy with the feel, add a bit more.

Why is this Recipe in Grams?

To sharpen my skills, I have just recently graduated and earned a Diploma in Organic Skincare Formulation from Formula Botanica.

I have learned so much and found how much easier it is to formulate and create skincare recipes by weight.

Your recipes are much more accurate and you don't dirty spoons, measuring cups and create a mess.

What If I've Never Formulated by Weight Before?

If you've not formulated recipes by weight before, there are just a few things you will need.

Scale + Jeweler's Scale

It is very important that you have a scale and a jeweler's scale.

You will use your regular scale, like this one, for your heavier ingredients.

But you will need a smaller scale, like this one, to weigh your ingredients like essential oils and preservatives. This will ensure you're adding these sensitive ingredients at just the correct amount.

Check out the list below of my must have supplies for formulating:

These body butters were a big hit with my family & friends so I just couldn't wait to share them with you!

Check out the recipe below!

Non-Greasy Body Butter Recipe Yield: 8 oz This non-greasy body butter will leave your skin feeling silky smooth! Materials 67.5 grams Kokum Butter

33.75 grams Cocoa Butter

33.75 grams Mango Butter

33.75 grams Coco-Caprylate

18 grams Almond Oil

11.25 grams Avocado Oil

11.25 grams Baobab Oil

10 grams Arrowroot Powder

2.25 grams Vitamin E Oil Neroli Grapefruit Essential Oil Blend 1.13 grams Neroli Essential Oil

1.69 grams Grapefruit Essential Oil

1.69 grams Copaiba Essential Oil] Orange Peppermint Essential Oil Blend .56 grams Peppermint Essential Oil

Add butters, carrier oils and coco-caprylate to glass beaker or heat proof glass bowl and place in double boiler over medium/low heat until butters are melted. When temperature has cooled to under 40C add vitamin e oil and your chosen essential oil blend and mix to combine. (Choose only one, either Neroli Grapefruit or Orange Peppermint Essential Oil blend option.) Place in the fridge until your butter becomes fairly opaque. Using a whisk attachment for your mixer, start whipping your body butter. Add in arrowroot powder and continue to whisk. Repeat steps 3 & 4 several times until your body butter reaches a consistency you're happy with.

Cocoa Butter

Kokum Butter

Mango Butter

Baobab Oil

Avocado Oil

Almond Oil

Vitamin E for Skin

