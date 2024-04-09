Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (2024)

What's Dominican arepa?

In the Dominican Republic, Arepa is a dense, unleavened cornmeal and coconut cake traditionally prepared in a Dutch oven on top of hot charcoal. A metal lid is placed on the pot, then more red-hot charcoal is put on the lid. This led to the expression "como la arepa: fuego por arriba y fuego por abajo" (like arepa: fire below, fire above), meaning being in a crossfire, or unsustainable situation.

Arepa is a popular dish, and loved by all, but is considered one of those poor man's dishes: the ingredients are inexpensive, the cooking does not require great expertise, and it can be made with basic utensils. A savory version known as arepa salada is also popular as a breakfast or dinner dish.