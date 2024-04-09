Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (2024)

Our free content is supported via ads and affiliate links. Thanks!

En Español Recipe ↆ Video ↆ

Arepa is a common food name throughout Latin America, but Dominican arepa is a name reserved for the sweet cornmeal and coconut cake we all love. Known as torta in the Cibao and North, the traditional pot shape, dense texture, and spiced flavors remain the same.

By Clara Gonzalez - Last reviewed . Published Oct 29, 2003

Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (1)

JUMP TO: show ↓

Why we ❤️ it

What is arepa? Well, the answer will very well depend on who you ask, and where they came from [1, 2]. Let's start with Dominican arepa, this beloved, spiced dessert that we absolutely rave about.

What's Dominican arepa?

In the Dominican Republic, Arepa is a dense, unleavened cornmeal and coconut cake traditionally prepared in a Dutch oven on top of hot charcoal. A metal lid is placed on the pot, then more red-hot charcoal is put on the lid. This led to the expression "como la arepa: fuego por arriba y fuego por abajo" (like arepa: fire below, fire above), meaning being in a crossfire, or unsustainable situation.

Arepa is a popular dish, and loved by all, but is considered one of those poor man's dishes: the ingredients are inexpensive, the cooking does not require great expertise, and it can be made with basic utensils. A savory version known as arepa salada is also popular as a breakfast or dinner dish.

Torta or arepa?

In most of the country, arepa is a name reserved for the Dominican cake we all know and love. But to complicate matters, in the Cibao and northwestern regions, this dish is called "torta" --standard Spanish for "cake"-- or "toita," as I'd like to joke, in my best feigned Cibaeño accent. In this area of the country, the name arepa is reserved for what in the rest of the country is known as yaniqueque.

Are you sufficiently confused? I don't blame you.

Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (2)
Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (3)

Dominican arepa (cornmeal and coconut cake).

Arepa elsewhere

There are several Latin American dishes with the same name but have little to nothing in common with the Dominican arepa.

Colombian and Venezuelan arepas are savory flatbreads served filled with meat, cheese, and vegetables. They are also relatively popular in the Dominican Republic where we call them Venezuelan Arepas.

Vegan arepa

This egg-free cake is very easily adapted. Use a milk substitute (soy, almond, rice, etc.) of your choice and neutral oil (corn, soy) instead of butter.

This isn't a traditional arepa, but we always try to suggest substitutions to some diets when possible.

See Also
Basic Powdered Sugar Chocolate Icing Recipe20 Best Depression Era Recipes Ever

Serving suggestions

This is a very dense cake, and as no leavening agent is added, it is best served with a hot drink of your choice.

My favorite is a cup of Dominican coffee after a meal, but arepa is great for breakfast with chocolate de agua (non-dairy cocoa), chocolate con leche, chocolate de maní, o chocolate de maíz.

Top tips

  • To obtain the traditional pot-shaped cake, I baked it in an enameled cast iron pot. The disadvantage is that you might have difficulty getting the cake out in one piece. If you don't want to take that risk, bake in a nonstick baking pan, the tallest you have.
  • Cornmeal is slightly finer than polenta. If you find it impossible to find cornmeal, use polenta, but be aware that the texture will be a bit "grainier" than with regular cornmeal.

About our recipe

As we mentioned above, the traditional Dominican Arepa de Maiz recipe calls for a charcoal-burning stove. Unfortunately (?) few of us urban dwellers happen to have an old-fashioned anafe around. Assuming you are not equipped to bake it the traditional way, we will use a regular oven for this recipe.

Different homes will have different combinations of spices and ingredients for this dessert, but the recipe will still remain fairly similar between homes. If you have a different version, we'd love to hear it.

Buen provecho!

Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (4)

Video

Recipe

This awesome free recipe contains Amazon affiliate links, we receive a small commission from any purchase you make at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!

Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (5)

Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake

By: Clara Gonzalez

Dominican arepa is a flavorful, spiced sweet cornmeal and coconut cake. While the name is common throughout Latin America, 'arepa' is a name reserved in the DR for the cake we all know and love.

5 from 43 votes

Save for Later Print Recipe

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 55 minutes mins

Total Time 1 hour hr

Course Breakfast, Dessert

Cuisine Dominican, Latino

Servings 8 servings

Calories 793 kcal

Ingredients

Instructions

1. Prepping

  • Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (6)

    Grease a 2 ½ quart [2 ½ lt] baking pan with a tablespoon of butter (see notes above the recipe).

    Preheat oven to 350 ºF [175 ºC]

2. Mixing

  • Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (7)

    Mix butter, cornmeal, milk, coconut milk, salt, raisins, cinnamon, and sugar.

3. Cooking

  • Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (8)

    Stir the batter with a spatula and pour into a 3 quart [3 lt] cooking pot and heat on the stove over medium heat, stirring constantly to avoid sticking.

    When it breaks the boil, lower the heat and continue stirring until it thickens enough that if you scoop up a spoonful and you flip the spoon upside down it does not fall. Remove the cinnamon sticks.

4. Baking

  • Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (9)

    Pour the batter into the greased pan or pot, and bake in a preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until it is golden brown on top.

    Remove from the oven.

5. Serving

  • Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (10)

    Let it cool down to room temperature before removing it from the pan.

    Serve with your preferred hot drink.

Cook's Notes

Do not attempt to remove from the mold until it has cooled completely.

Nutrition

Calories: 793kcalCarbohydrates: 113gProtein: 12gFat: 35gSaturated Fat: 26gCholesterol: 34mgSodium: 355mgPotassium: 749mgFiber: 7gSugar: 61gVitamin A: 465IUVitamin C: 1.6mgCalcium: 255mgIron: 5.6mg

Nutritional information is calculated automatically based on ingredients listed. Please consult your doctor if you need precise nutrition information.

READERS SEARCHED FOR arepa cake, cornmeal cake, torta cibaeña

Want to save this recipe?

Enter your email & I'll send it to your inbox. ❤️Plus, get great weekly recipes from me!

More cornmeal recipes

Cornmeal is a very popular ingredient in our country, and we use it in many tasty cornmeal recipes. Some of our favorites are arepitas de maíz (cornmeal fritters), pastelón de maíz (cornmeal and beef casserole), and harina de maíz, cornmeal porridge.

Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (11)

¡Hola 👋! Thanks for visiting.I'm Tía Clara, your Internet 🇩🇴 Auntie and hostess.

- Learn more about me and the humans behind this blog.
- Share yourquestions and commentsabout this post.
-Subscribeto receive our recipes and articles by email.
- Please stay in touch! Follow us on:

More Dominican Dessert Recipes You'll Love!

  • Buñuelos de Yuca (Cassava 'Beignets' in Spiced Syrup)
  • Dulce de Tomate (Tomato Preserve)
  • Mala Rabia (Guava and Plantain in Syrup)
  • Buñuelos de Viento (Puffy Fried Balls in Syrup)

Subscribe

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

153 Comments

Most Voted

NewestOldest

Inline Feedbacks

View all comments

Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (2024)
Top Articles
Cacio e Pepe (Spaghetti With Black Pepper and Pecorino Romano) Recipe
20 Healthy Vegan Christmas Breakfast Recipes
Quelles sont les normes d’information financière ?
Lequel des éléments suivants constituerait un flux de trésorerie provenant des activités d’exploitation ?
Latest Posts
The Acorn Harvest: Acorn Foraging and Recipes
Chili Pot Pies with Cornbread Crust - an Easy Dinner Recipe that Everyone Loves.
Article information

Author: Nathanael Baumbach

Last Updated:

Views: 5966

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nathanael Baumbach

Birthday: 1998-12-02

Address: Apt. 829 751 Glover View, West Orlando, IN 22436

Phone: +901025288581

Job: Internal IT Coordinator

Hobby: Gunsmithing, Motor sports, Flying, Skiing, Hooping, Lego building, Ice skating

Introduction: My name is Nathanael Baumbach, I am a fantastic, nice, victorious, brave, healthy, cute, glorious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.