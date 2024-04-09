Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake (2024)

Our free content is supported via ads and affiliate links. Thanks!
En Español Recipe ↆ Video ↆ
Arepa is a common food name throughout Latin America, but Dominican arepa is a name reserved for the sweet cornmeal and coconut cake we all love. Known as torta in the Cibao and North, the traditional pot shape, dense texture, and spiced flavors remain the same.
By Clara Gonzalez - Last reviewed . Published Oct 29, 2003
JUMP TO: show ↓
Why we ❤️ it
What is arepa? Well, the answer will very well depend on who you ask, and where they came from [1, 2]. Let's start with Dominican arepa, this beloved, spiced dessert that we absolutely rave about.
What's Dominican arepa?
In the Dominican Republic, Arepa is a dense, unleavened cornmeal and coconut cake traditionally prepared in a Dutch oven on top of hot charcoal. A metal lid is placed on the pot, then more red-hot charcoal is put on the lid. This led to the expression "como la arepa: fuego por arriba y fuego por abajo" (like arepa: fire below, fire above), meaning being in a crossfire, or unsustainable situation.
Arepa is a popular dish, and loved by all, but is considered one of those poor man's dishes: the ingredients are inexpensive, the cooking does not require great expertise, and it can be made with basic utensils. A savory version known as arepa salada is also popular as a breakfast or dinner dish.
Torta or arepa?
In most of the country, arepa is a name reserved for the Dominican cake we all know and love. But to complicate matters, in the Cibao and northwestern regions, this dish is called "torta" --standard Spanish for "cake"-- or "toita," as I'd like to joke, in my best feigned Cibaeño accent. In this area of the country, the name arepa is reserved for what in the rest of the country is known as yaniqueque.
Are you sufficiently confused? I don't blame you.
Dominican arepa (cornmeal and coconut cake).
Arepa elsewhere
There are several Latin American dishes with the same name but have little to nothing in common with the Dominican arepa.
Colombian and Venezuelan arepas are savory flatbreads served filled with meat, cheese, and vegetables. They are also relatively popular in the Dominican Republic where we call them Venezuelan Arepas.
Vegan arepa
This egg-free cake is very easily adapted. Use a milk substitute (soy, almond, rice, etc.) of your choice and neutral oil (corn, soy) instead of butter.
This isn't a traditional arepa, but we always try to suggest substitutions to some diets when possible.
Serving suggestions
This is a very dense cake, and as no leavening agent is added, it is best served with a hot drink of your choice.
My favorite is a cup of Dominican coffee after a meal, but arepa is great for breakfast with chocolate de agua (non-dairy cocoa), chocolate con leche, chocolate de maní, o chocolate de maíz.
Top tips
- To obtain the traditional pot-shaped cake, I baked it in an enameled cast iron pot. The disadvantage is that you might have difficulty getting the cake out in one piece. If you don't want to take that risk, bake in a nonstick baking pan, the tallest you have.
- Cornmeal is slightly finer than polenta. If you find it impossible to find cornmeal, use polenta, but be aware that the texture will be a bit "grainier" than with regular cornmeal.
About our recipe
As we mentioned above, the traditional Dominican Arepa de Maiz recipe calls for a charcoal-burning stove. Unfortunately (?) few of us urban dwellers happen to have an old-fashioned anafe around. Assuming you are not equipped to bake it the traditional way, we will use a regular oven for this recipe.
Different homes will have different combinations of spices and ingredients for this dessert, but the recipe will still remain fairly similar between homes. If you have a different version, we'd love to hear it.
Buen provecho!
Video
Recipe
This awesome free recipe contains Amazon affiliate links, we receive a small commission from any purchase you make at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!
Dominican Arepa [Recipe + Video] Cornmeal and Coconut Cake
By: Clara Gonzalez
Dominican arepa is a flavorful, spiced sweet cornmeal and coconut cake. While the name is common throughout Latin America, 'arepa' is a name reserved in the DR for the cake we all know and love.
5 from 43 votes
Save for Later Print Recipe
Prep Time 5 minutes mins
Cook Time 55 minutes mins
Total Time 1 hour hr
Course Breakfast, Dessert
Cuisine Dominican, Latino
Servings 8 servings
Calories 793 kcal
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons salted butter, (1 will be used for greasing the pan)
- 2 cup cornmeal, (Dominican-style harina de maíz)
- 3 ½ cup whole milk
- 2 ½ cup coconut milk
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup raisins, (I used dark and sultanas mixed)
- 4 cinnamon sticks
- 1 ½ cup brown sugar
Instructions
1. Prepping
Grease a 2 ½ quart [2 ½ lt] baking pan with a tablespoon of butter (see notes above the recipe).
Preheat oven to 350 ºF [175 ºC]
2. Mixing
Mix butter, cornmeal, milk, coconut milk, salt, raisins, cinnamon, and sugar.
3. Cooking
Stir the batter with a spatula and pour into a 3 quart [3 lt] cooking pot and heat on the stove over medium heat, stirring constantly to avoid sticking.
When it breaks the boil, lower the heat and continue stirring until it thickens enough that if you scoop up a spoonful and you flip the spoon upside down it does not fall. Remove the cinnamon sticks.
4. Baking
Pour the batter into the greased pan or pot, and bake in a preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until it is golden brown on top.
Remove from the oven.
5. Serving
Let it cool down to room temperature before removing it from the pan.
Serve with your preferred hot drink.
Cook's Notes
Do not attempt to remove from the mold until it has cooled completely.
Nutrition
Calories: 793kcalCarbohydrates: 113gProtein: 12gFat: 35gSaturated Fat: 26gCholesterol: 34mgSodium: 355mgPotassium: 749mgFiber: 7gSugar: 61gVitamin A: 465IUVitamin C: 1.6mgCalcium: 255mgIron: 5.6mg
Nutritional information is calculated automatically based on ingredients listed. Please consult your doctor if you need precise nutrition information.
READERS SEARCHED FOR arepa cake, cornmeal cake, torta cibaeña
Want to save this recipe?
Enter your email & I'll send it to your inbox. ❤️Plus, get great weekly recipes from me!
More cornmeal recipes
Cornmeal is a very popular ingredient in our country, and we use it in many tasty cornmeal recipes. Some of our favorites are arepitas de maíz (cornmeal fritters), pastelón de maíz (cornmeal and beef casserole), and harina de maíz, cornmeal porridge.
References
¡Hola 👋! Thanks for visiting.I'm Tía Clara, your Internet 🇩🇴 Auntie and hostess.
- Learn more about me and the humans behind this blog.
- Share yourquestions and commentsabout this post.
-Subscribeto receive our recipes and articles by email.
- Please stay in touch! Follow us on:
More Dominican Dessert Recipes You'll Love!
- Buñuelos de Yuca (Cassava 'Beignets' in Spiced Syrup)
- Dulce de Tomate (Tomato Preserve)
- Mala Rabia (Guava and Plantain in Syrup)
- Buñuelos de Viento (Puffy Fried Balls in Syrup)
Subscribe
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
153 Comments
Most Voted
NewestOldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments