Download a VPN for Windows PC or Laptop (2024)

What is a VPN for Windows?
A VPN for Windows is a cybersecurity tool that secures your online traffic while you browse, stream, or work on your Windows device. When you connect to a VPN server using a VPN client, your internet connection is encrypted and your IP address is hidden from the websites you visit, letting you explore the internet with increased privacy and security.
How to set up the Windows VPN app
NordVPN’s app for Windows takes only a few moments to set up and is incredibly easy to use.
Get NordVPN
Pick a VPN subscription that's perfect for your needs.
Download
Get a dedicated NordVPN app for your device.
Connect
Log in and connect to a VPN server.
Manual Windows VPN configuration
Want to configure your Windows VPN manually? The steps required for a manual setup depend on the version of the software and the VPN protocol you want to use. You may also need to adjust your operating system configuration to set up your Windows Firewall for NordVPN.
Find the tutorials on our support page and tinker with your connection settings:
Instructions for manual OpenVPN setup
Instructions for manual IKEv2/IPSec setup
Why choose the NordVPN app for Windows?
NordVPN offers many additional security features VPN users like.
Threat Protection
Additional protection from malware, malicious ads, websites, and trackers without the added weight of antivirus software.
Secure streaming
Securely access streaming services from home without buffering. Simply connect to our servers and let our SmartPlay technology work its magic.
Fastest connection
The best VPN for speed: thanks to 6100+ servers all around the world and our NordLynx protocol, we can offer the fastest connections on the market.
Split tunneling
Pick and choose which apps, programs, or URLs are secured while leaving others out of the encrypted tunnel.
Meshnet
Securely access and share files on other devices or join virtual LAN parties with our Meshnet feature.
Easy to use
One click is enough to establish a secure VPN connection on all your devices.
Obfuscated servers
Connect to obfuscated servers to prevent others from seeing that you’re using a VPN and blocking your VPN traffic.
24/7 support
Whatever help you need, we’re here for you. Drop our customer support agents an email or visit our Help Center for quick assistance.
Number of VPN servers
Number of VPN servers
6125 servers, 61 countries
Protocols
Protocols
OpenVPN, NordLynx
Devices per account
Devices per account
6
Money-back guarantee
Money-back guarantee
30 days
Advanced features
Advanced features
Custom DNS, UDP/TCP protocols, Kill Switch
Leak protection
Leak protection
IP and DNS leak protection
Encryption
Encryption
AES-256
IP addresses
IP addresses
Shared and dedicated
Data and bandwidth
Data and bandwidth
Unlimited
Specialty servers
Specialty servers
Obfuscated, Double VPN, P2P
Online privacy and security is just one click away. Enjoy full access to all NordVPN features completely risk free. If you are not 100% satisfied, tell us within 30 days and get a full refund.
Frequently asked questions
Is there a free VPN for PCs?
Yes, there are free VPNs for PCs. However, it’s not advisable to use them. A free VPN offering you the same services as a paid one is risky at best. Most free VPN providers profit from selling your data to third parties and use subpar encryption, putting your privacy and security at risk.
If you want to find the best VPN for your Windows device, you can try out NordVPN with our 30-day money-back guarantee. If you cancel within 29 days of signing up, you’ll receive a full refund.
How do I choose the best VPN for Windows?
A good VPN lets you live your online life with confidence, improving your safety without interfering with your work, streaming, and browsing activity. But the best VPN for Windows should go above and beyond what other VPN services offer — it should also offer a wide selection of VPN server locations, the best VPN speeds on the market, and a host of useful features.
NordVPN operates 6100+ ultra-fast VPN servers in 61 countries around the world — you’ll always be able to pick a server close to you for the best VPN experience. And thanks to our revolutionary VPN protocol NordLynx (based on WireGuard), NordVPN currently offers some of the best VPN speeds on the market.
NordVPN also comes with additional security tools to improve the online experience on your Windows PC. For example, our Threat Protection feature offers protection from malware, malicious links, and ads while you’re browsing, letting you explore the internet with peace of mind.
How can I use VPN software on a Windows PC?
Buy a NordVPN subscription, and you’ll be able to use the VPN service on up to six devices simultaneously. Besides Windows 11 (and other Windows operating systems), NordVPN also supports macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, and extensions for Firefox and Chrome.
To secure your internet traffic, open the app on your Windows device, log in to your account, and click the Quick Connect button — it will connect you to the fastest VPN server available.
Does Windows 10 or 11 have a built-in VPN?
Yes, both Windows 10 and 11 have the ability to function as a virtual private network. However, it does require some manual configuration and technical know-how to set it up on your computer.
How can I get NordVPN for a specific Windows version?
Select the latest NordVPN app version according to your Windows PC parameters.
The full NordVPN version with all the latest features:
Versions receiving security updates only:
How can I disconnect from a VPN?
To disconnect from a NordVPN server, open the app and click “Disconnect.” You will get the choice to temporarily suspend your VPN connection for 5, 15, or 60 minutes, but you will also be able to disconnect completely.
Is the NordVPN Windows app available in other languages?
In addition to English, the NordVPN Windows app supports French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, Dutch, and Polish languages.