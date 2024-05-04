Download a VPN for Windows PC or Laptop (2024)

    Change your IP address on Windows with a click.

    Access content securely with one of the fastest VPN apps for Windows.

    Set up a VPN easily on Windows 7 Service Pack 1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (version 1607 or later), and Windows 11.

    Try our PC VPN risk free thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What is a VPN for Windows?

A VPN for Windows is a cybersecurity tool that secures your online traffic while you browse, stream, or work on your Windows device. When you connect to a VPN server using a VPN client, your internet connection is encrypted and your IP address is hidden from the websites you visit, letting you explore the internet with increased privacy and security.

How to set up the Windows VPN app

NordVPN’s app for Windows takes only a few moments to set up and is incredibly easy to use.

01

Get NordVPN

Pick a VPN subscription that’s perfect for your needs.

02

Download

Get a dedicated NordVPN app for your device.

Manual Windows VPN configuration

Want to configure your Windows VPN manually? The steps required for a manual setup depend on the version of the software and the VPN protocol you want to use. You may also need to adjust your operating system configuration to set up your Windows Firewall for NordVPN.

Find the tutorials on our support page and tinker with your connection settings:

Instructions for manual OpenVPN setup

Instructions for manual IKEv2/IPSec setup

Why choose the NordVPN app for Windows?

NordVPN offers many additional security features VPN users like.

Threat Protection

Additional protection from malware, malicious ads, websites, and trackers without the added weight of antivirus software.

Secure streaming

Securely access streaming services from home without buffering. Simply connect to our servers and let our SmartPlay technology work its magic.

Fastest connection

The best VPN for speed: thanks to 6100+ servers all around the world and our NordLynx protocol, we can offer the fastest connections on the market.

Split tunneling

Pick and choose which apps, programs, or URLs are secured while leaving others out of the encrypted tunnel.

Meshnet

Securely access and share files on other devices or join virtual LAN parties with our Meshnet feature.

Easy to use

One click is enough to establish a secure VPN connection on all your devices.

Obfuscated servers

Connect to obfuscated servers to prevent others from seeing that you’re using a VPN and blocking your VPN traffic.

24/7 support

Whatever help you need, we’re here for you. Drop our customer support agents an email or visit our Help Center for quick assistance.

Get more with our VPN for Windows

Get a VPN for your Windows PC and enjoy these benefits.

Number of VPN servers

6125 servers, 61 countries

Protocols

OpenVPN, NordLynx

Devices per account

6

Money-back guarantee

30 days

Advanced features

Custom DNS, UDP/TCP protocols, Kill Switch

Leak protection

IP and DNS leak protection

Encryption

AES-256

IP addresses

Shared and dedicated

Data and bandwidth

Unlimited

Specialty servers

Obfuscated, Double VPN, P2P

Frequently asked questions

