Download a VPN for Windows PC or Laptop (2024)

A good VPN lets you live your online life with confidence, improving your safety without interfering with your work, streaming, and browsing activity. But the best VPN for Windows should go above and beyond what other VPN services offer — it should also offer a wide selection of VPN server locations, the best VPN speeds on the market, and a host of useful features.

NordVPN operates 6100+ ultra-fast VPN servers in 61 countries around the world — you’ll always be able to pick a server close to you for the best VPN experience. And thanks to our revolutionary VPN protocol NordLynx (based on WireGuard), NordVPN currently offers some of the best VPN speeds on the market.

NordVPN also comes with additional security tools to improve the online experience on your Windows PC. For example, our Threat Protection feature offers protection from malware, malicious links, and ads while you’re browsing, letting you explore the internet with peace of mind.