Download Free VPN for Windows PC | Turbo VPN (2024)

Download the Safest Free VPN for Your Windows PC

Turbo VPN should always be installed on your Windows operating system. While browsing on the Internet, you can perform your tasks without worrying about any threat because the Turbo VPN will take care of that part. No matter if it is your privacy or safety, you can increase your productivity the way it should be.

Free Download for All Your Devices

Turbo VPN is available on Windows PC, Mac, Android, iOS and Chrome

The reasons you need Turbo VPN for PC

The best VPN for browse, play, and work

Online streaming

Access your favorite content and websites anytime, anywhere with no buffering and no geo-blocked restrictions.

Super fast servers

With over 21000 servers from 50+ countries, Turbo VPN is dedicated to maximize and optimize your internet experience

Ultimate privacy protection

256-bit AES encryption, split-stunning tunnels, kill switch, and no log policy altogether protect your personal information and data.

User-friendly, intuitive design

Connect with people and the world in just one click

3 Steps to Get Turbo VPN for Windows PC

Download the best free VPN you could ever find

1

Choose a Premium Plan that Works Best for you (or use the free version)

2

Download and install Turbo VPN

3

Connect to any server and use it the way you want

Best VPN for Windows PC

Get it from the official Microsoft Store:

Anonymous, fast, and secure

All of the functions of Turbo VPN are aimed to protect your digital information, including a no-log policy, 256-bit AES encryption, an automatic kill switch, trusted server security, private DNS, and much more.

Turbo VPN allows you to stay anonymous online and ensures your internet connection is not only fast but also reliable and secure.

21000+ servers, 50+ countries

Choose one of the 21000+ servers from 50 countries for browsing, streaming, working and more! Turbo VPN allows you to access and switch between servers in 50+ countries that you want to reach for browsing and streaming.

We take barriers between regions away and give you a way to jump into a whole new world you haven't expected. Find your favorite websites, movies, shows or content without worrying about them being unavailable in your location. Go, Turboers!

24/7 live support

Our customer service is available 24/7. It doesn't matter whether you are trying Turbo VPN for free or have subscribed to our premium service with a 30-day money-back guarantee, we are always here to address any issues you encounter with Turbo VPN.

Contact us via live chat or Email. We will answer your questions in all languages!

What people are saying about Turbo VPN

    FAQ

    Do I need a Turbo VPN on my Windows PC?

    Yes. Nowadays cybercrimes and data breaches on PC are rampant and common. It's time to use a VPN to take back control of your online privacy! VPN, also known as a virtual private network, is a tool that protects your IP address, digital information, online transaction, and browsing history from being exposed to hackers, governments, or ISP providers. Our no-log policy also ensures that Turbo VPN won't collect any online activities and personal information from your devices.

    Is free VPN dangerous?

    What can I get with Turbo VPN besides the benefit of cybersecurity?

    Can I use Turbo VPN on my other devices at the same time?

    Is Turbo VPN 100% free?

    Why choose Turbo VPN?

    Ultra-fast speed

    Access any websites and content without buffering, fast enough to stream full HD video content

    Connect with one click

    Our user-friendly design makes using a VPN simple! Just click on the 'Connect' button to connect to the fastest server

    A large number of servers

    Turbo VPN has more than 21,000 servers in 50+ countries

    24/7 support

    Our professional VPN experts are available 24/7 in all languages

    5

    Connect to 5 devices simultaneously

    Allows you to connect across multiple platforms including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS & Chrome

    Strong encryption and security features

    We use best-in-class 256-bit AES encryption to keep your entire connection safe from attackers

    Choose Your Plan

    100% ANONYMOUS AND UNTRACEABLE.

    65% off

    65% off

    24 Months Plan

    Most Popular

    $4.17 /month

    Billed $287.76 $99.99 every 24 months

    Get Plan

    30-Day money-back guarantee

    58% off

    58% off

    12 Months Plan

    Hot

    $5.00 /month

    Billed $143.88 $59.99 every 12 months

    Get Plan

    30-Day money-back guarantee

    44% off

    44% off

    6 Months Plan

    44% off

    $6.67 /month

    Billed $71.94 $39.99 every 6 months

    Get Plan

    30-Day money-back guarantee

    0% off

    0% off

    1 Month Plan

    $11.99 /month

    Billed $11.99 every month

    Get Plan

    30-Day money-back guarantee

