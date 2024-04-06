Download Free VPN for Windows PC | Turbo VPN (2024)

Download the Safest Free VPN for Your Windows PC
Turbo VPN should always be installed on your Windows operating system. While browsing on the Internet, you can perform your tasks without worrying about any threat because the Turbo VPN will take care of that part. No matter if it is your privacy or safety, you can increase your productivity the way it should be.
Get 65% off Premium
Download for PC
Free Download for All Your Devices
Turbo VPN is available on Windows PC, Mac, Android, iOS and Chrome
macOS
Windows
iOS
Android
Android Lite
Chrome
Xbox
PS
Switch
The reasons you need Turbo VPN for PC
The best VPN for browse, play, and work
Online streaming
Access your favorite content and websites anytime, anywhere with no buffering and no geo-blocked restrictions.
Super fast servers
With over 21000 servers from 50+ countries, Turbo VPN is dedicated to maximize and optimize your internet experience
Ultimate privacy protection
256-bit AES encryption, split-stunning tunnels, kill switch, and no log policy altogether protect your personal information and data.
5 parallel connections
Connect multiple devices on different platforms at once, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS and Chrome
User-friendly, intuitive design
Connect with people and the world in just one click
Get Turbo VPN
3 Steps to Get Turbo VPN for Windows PC
Download the best free VPN you could ever find
1
Choose a Premium Plan that Works Best for you (or use the free version)
2
Download and install Turbo VPN
3
Connect to any server and use it the way you want
Get Turbo VPN
Best VPN for Windows PC
Get it from the official Microsoft Store:
Anonymous, fast, and secure
All of the functions of Turbo VPN are aimed to protect your digital information, including a no-log policy, 256-bit AES encryption, an automatic kill switch, trusted server security, private DNS, and much more.
Turbo VPN allows you to stay anonymous online and ensures your internet connection is not only fast but also reliable and secure.
21000+ servers, 50+ countries
Choose one of the 21000+ servers from 50 countries for browsing, streaming, working and more! Turbo VPN allows you to access and switch between servers in 50+ countries that you want to reach for browsing and streaming.
We take barriers between regions away and give you a way to jump into a whole new world you haven't expected. Find your favorite websites, movies, shows or content without worrying about them being unavailable in your location. Go, Turboers!
24/7 live support
Our customer service is available 24/7. It doesn't matter whether you are trying Turbo VPN for free or have subscribed to our premium service with a 30-day money-back guarantee, we are always here to address any issues you encounter with Turbo VPN.
Contact us via live chat or Email. We will answer your questions in all languages!
Get Turbo VPN
What people are saying about Turbo VPN
4.7 211.3K Ratings
4.6 570.5K Ratings
FAQ
Do I need a Turbo VPN on my Windows PC?
Yes. Nowadays cybercrimes and data breaches on PC are rampant and common. It's time to use a VPN to take back control of your online privacy! VPN, also known as a virtual private network, is a tool that protects your IP address, digital information, online transaction, and browsing history from being exposed to hackers, governments, or ISP providers. Our no-log policy also ensures that Turbo VPN won't collect any online activities and personal information from your devices.
Is free VPN dangerous?
What can I get with Turbo VPN besides the benefit of cybersecurity?
Can I use Turbo VPN on my other devices at the same time?
Is Turbo VPN 100% free?
Why choose Turbo VPN?
Ultra-fast speed
Access any websites and content without buffering, fast enough to stream full HD video content
Connect with one click
Our user-friendly design makes using a VPN simple! Just click on the 'Connect' button to connect to the fastest server
A large number of servers
Turbo VPN has more than 21,000 servers in 50+ countries
24/7 support
Our professional VPN experts are available 24/7 in all languages
5
Connect to 5 devices simultaneously
Allows you to connect across multiple platforms including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS & Chrome
Strong encryption and security features
We use best-in-class 256-bit AES encryption to keep your entire connection safe from attackers
Get Turbo VPN
Choose Your Plan
100% ANONYMOUS AND UNTRACEABLE.
65% off
65% off
24 Months Plan
Most Popular
$4.17 /month
Billed $287.76 $99.99 every 24 months
Get Plan
30-Day money-back guarantee
58% off
58% off
12 Months Plan
Hot
$5.00 /month
Billed $143.88 $59.99 every 12 months
Get Plan
30-Day money-back guarantee
44% off
44% off
6 Months Plan
44% off
$6.67 /month
Billed $71.94 $39.99 every 6 months
Get Plan
30-Day money-back guarantee
0% off
0% off
1 Month Plan
$11.99 /month
Billed $11.99 every month
Get Plan
30-Day money-back guarantee